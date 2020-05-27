Moody's confirms Ford's Ba2 rating; outlook is negative

New York, May 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") confirmed the Ford Motor Company's (Ford) corporate family rating (CFR) and senior unsecured debt ratings at Ba2; the outlook is negative. The Speculative Grade Liquidity rating is unchanged at SGL-1. This rating action concludes a review for possible downgrade that began on March 25, 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Ford's ratings, including the Ba2 CFR, reflect Moody's view that the company's pro forma March 31 cash liquidity position of $42 billion (after the impact of $8 billion in proceeds an April 22 debt issuance) will provide it with ample liquidity to cover the sizable cash burn the company will generate through 2021. This cash burn, which Moody's expects will approximate $8 billion in 2020 and $3 billion in 2021, will result from: 1) the severely negative impact of the coronavirus on global auto shipments; 2) the sizable operating and competitive disadvantages that Ford faces relative to peers in its core markets; and, 3) the need to fund the approximately $5 billion in remaining expenditures associated with the Fitness Redesign restructuring program that is intended to address this competitive gap. Importantly, Moody's believes that Ford's liquidity position and restructuring initiatives could provide a pathway for the company to restore credit metrics to appropriate levels by 2022.

Ford entered the downturn from a comparatively weak position, being in the early stage of an extensive and costly restructuring program that alone will cost around $7 billion in total. Ford needs to continue programs to reverse the prolonged erosion in operating performance and competitive position in all of its key markets during what will be an environment of weak demand and economic uncertainty.

The negative outlook reflects the considerable operating challenges and downside risk that Ford will face through 2021 while implementing its restructuring plan and attempting to restore its competitive position in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Moody's forecasts for the global automotive sector anticipates a 20% decline in unit shipments during 2020. In Ford's core US market the rating agency anticipates a 25% decline for the full year, with a steep year-over year contraction in the second and third quarters, followed a modest rebound in the fourth quarter. During 2021 industry unit sales should rebound by approximately 11%. However, future demand for vehicles could be weaker than our current estimates, the already competitive environment in the auto sector could intensify further, and Ford could encounter greater than expected headwinds in executing the Fitness Redesign initiative.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ford's rating could be downgraded if the company is unable to establish a clear trajectory for achieving the following metrics after 2020: automotive EBITA margin exceeding 3%; EBITA/interest exceeding 2x; and, solidly positive automotive free cash flow. Ford's performance in several areas will be important indicators of its ability to establish this trajectory, including: 1) maintaining a full-year 2020 automotive cash burn that does not materially exceed $8 billion; 2) successfully launching new F-150 and Bronco models; and, 3) demonstrating that the Fitness Redesign initiative is narrowing the competitive and operating gap versus peers.

While there is limited chance of an upgrade for several years, the rating could be raised if Ford's trajectory for 2022 performance reflects: EBITA margin approximating 5%; EBITA/interest over 3.5x; and, free cash flow exceeds $2.5 billion.

Ford's liquidity position is very strong as it faces the current crisis, and is reflected in the Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-1. To better contend with a weakening demand outlook, Ford has eliminated it $2.4 billion annual dividend, drawn the full amount available under its $15.4 billion in bank credit facilities, and issued $8 billion of senior unsecured notes. Based on these actions, the company's pro forma March 31, 2020 cash position is $42 billion. This level of cash is more than adequate to cover major requirements through 2021. These requirements include a cash burn that we expect will approximate $8 billion in 2020 and $3 billion in 2021, and the approximately $10 billion in cash (Moody's estimate) needed to fund any potential future unwind of Ford's negative working capital position. Although the recent increases in debt will cause Ford's leverage metrics to rise (with debt/EBITDA approaching 10x by year-end 2020), the negative impact is mitigated by the build up in cash liquidity, and by the enhanced capacity to cover the large cash needs that will exist until the impact of the pandemic begins to abate.

Ford has been focused on addressing environmental risks and will remain a priority in its strategic planning. Even so, Ford's current product line-up puts the company at risk for potentially large emission penalties in 2020 and 2021. In response, Ford's new product launch will include a number of battery electric and full hybrid vehicles as important contributors in Ford's ability to comply with increasingly challenging emission regulations in the US and Europe. However, customer acceptance and Ford's ability to earn an economic return on them are uncertain. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, and the deteriorating global economic outlook are affecting many sectors, and the global automotive industry is one of the most severely impacted. Consequently, Moody's believes that Ford's vehicle sales will be highly vulnerable to pronounced shifts in market sentiment and consumer demand in these unprecedented operating conditions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The following rating actions were taken:

Confirmations:

..Issuer: Ford Motor Company

.... Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed at Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Confirmed at Ba2-PD

....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Confirmed at Ba2 (LGD4)

....Senior Unsecured Conv./Exch. Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Ba2 (LGD4)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Ba2 (LGD4)

..Issuer: Ford Holdings, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Ba2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Ford Motor Company

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

..Issuer: Ford Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

The methodologies used in these ratings were Automobile Manufacturer Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062773, and Captive Finance Subsidiaries of Nonfinancial Corporations published in August 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1183459. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Ford Motor Company, based in Dearborn, Michigan, is a global automotive manufacturer with operations in North America, South American, Europe, Africa and the Middle East, China and the broad Asia Pacific region. For the twelve months ending December, 2019, total automotive revenues were about $144 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Bruce Clark

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Robert Jankowitz

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

