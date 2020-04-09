Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers Fortum Oyj Related Research Credit Opinion: Fortum Oyj: Update following a rating review for downgrade Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Fortum Oyj Credit Ratings Remaining On Review: Moody's Investors Service – Update On Credit Ratings Remaining on Review Credit Ratings Remaining On Review: Moody's Investors Service – Update On Credit Ratings Remaining on Review Issuer Comment: Fortum Oyj: District heating disposal would cushion balance sheet impact of Uniper acquisition Rating Action: Moody's confirms Fortum's Baa2 rating; negative outlook 09 Apr 2020 Paris, April 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today confirmed the Baa2 issuer and senior unsecured ratings of Fortum Oyj (Fortum). Moody's has also confirmed the (P)Baa2 rating of the company's MTN proramme. The outlook is negative. This rating action concludes the review process initiated on 10 October 2019 after Fortum agreed to acquire in excess of 20.5% of shares in Uniper SE (Uniper) held by Elliott and Knight Vinke. A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release. RATINGS RATIONALE On 26 March, Fortum closed the acquisition of a 19.6% stake, having obtained the necessary approvals from Russian authorities, and now holds 69.6% of the shares and voting rights in Uniper. In a second step, which will close by the end of May at the latest, Fortum will acquire a minimum of 1.0% and a maximum of 3.8% of additional shares in Uniper. Fortum will pay up to EUR2.6 billion for the combined shareholding. Confirmation of Fortum's Baa2 ratings reflects the company's increased scale and geographical diversification following acquisition of a majority stake in Uniper. The combined entity will enjoy a strong position in the Nordics, Germany and Russia. However, Moody's also considers that the growing stake in Uniper increases Fortum's business risk profile given the former's carbon intensive thermal generation fleet and more volatile commodity trading business. As a consequence, Moody's has increased the threshold required for the Baa2 rating and would now expect Fortum to maintain funds from operations (FFO)/ Net Debt ratio at least in the high 20s in percentage terms. Absent mitigating measures, Fortum's credit metrics will be stretched following acquisition of the additional Uniper shares. Confirmation of the rating anticipates that management will act to bolster credit quality as necessary and takes into account that Fortum has the ability to cushion the negative impact on financial metrics through measures including disposals. Towards the end of last year, Fortum entered into agreements to sell its district heating and cooling business in Joensuu, as well as an 80% stake in its Nordic Wind portfolio, with combined proceeds of EUR780 million. In February this year, Fortum announced that it was undertaking a strategic review of its district heating businesses in Poland, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and Järvenpää in Finland. The assets -- which generated EBITDA of around EUR120 million in 2019 -- would mitigate the negative impact from the Uniper acquisition if successfully divested. Fortum's Baa2 rating continues to be underpinned by (1) the company's scale as a large power generator; (2) its relatively low cost and carbon free hydro and nuclear power generation fleet; (3) the presence of lower risk activities, including heat and other businesses under contracts; and (4) the 50.8% ownership by the Government of Finland (Aa1 stable). These positives are balanced by (1) the sensitivity of Fortum's earnings to power prices, given the primarily fixed-cost nature of its generation fleet; (2) the material share of earnings in Russia, which are exposed to currency movements; (3) an increased carbon footprint with the increased stake in Uniper; and (3) a fairly high financial leverage, with FFO/net debt of 24.9% as of end-December 2019. Uniper is less levered than Fortum but the acquisition costs for the additional Uniper stake will weigh on consolidated credit metrics. Given Fortum's 50.8% ownership by the Government of Finland (Aa1 stable), Moody's considers the company to be a government-related issuer. The Baa2 rating incorporates a one-notch uplift from Fortum's standalone credit quality, expressed as a baseline credit assessment (BCA) of baa3, based on Moody's assessment of moderate support and moderate dependence. Moody's assumption of a moderate support takes account of the Finnish government's track record of being steadfastly non-interventionist, whilst positively recognizing the government's commitment to own a majority shareholding in Fortum. RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK Absent further measures to restore financial flexibility, Moody's believes that Fortum's credit metrics will be weak for the assigned rating over the next 12-18 months. Fortum will carry an increased debt burden following the Uniper acquisition and faces a potentially weaker earnings outlook if power prices remain depressed as current hedges roll off. Moody's takes significant comfort from Fortum's financial policies, including a strong commitment to maintaining credit quality, but the negative outlook reflects the risk that action by the company may not be sufficient to restore metrics to levels commensurate with a Baa2 rating. ESG CONSIDERATIONS Environmental and social considerations are considered important to Fortum's business profile. Whereas Fortum on a stand-alone basis has a low carbon footprint thanks to its largely carbon free nuclear and hydro power generation fleet, the acquisition of the Uniper stake will increase its exposure to thermal generation and -- more particularly -- the phase out of coal generation in Germany. Moody's notes, however, that Uniper has provided a strategic update under which it aims to close four out of five coal power plants in Germany in 2022 and 2025. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. For power generation companies, such as Fortum and Uniper, the coronavirus outbreak has partly translated into expectations of lower power demand, which again has exercised pressure on future power prices. Whereas both Fortum and Uniper are well hedged in 2020, lower power prices would inevitably put pressure on earnings and cash flows should they persist into 2021 and 2022. LIQUIDITY Fortum's liquidity profile is good. As of end 2019, the company had cash balances of EUR1.4 billion and EUR1.8 billion of committed undrawn facilities. In addition, a EUR5.3 billion credit line has been entered into in order to finance the Uniper acquisition. As at end 2019, Fortum had short term debt of around EUR550 million. Uniper's liquidity profile is also good. The company has limited financial debt and liquidity profile is supported by close to EUR850 million in unrestricted cash as of year-end 2019, and a committed credit facility of EUR1.8 billion. FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING In view of the negative outlook, upward pressure on the Baa2 ratings is not currently anticipated. Moody's could stabilise the outlook should Fortum succeed in strengthening its debt-protection metrics so that its FFO/ Net Debt ratio appears likely to be in the high 20s, in percentage terms, on a sustainable basis. Downward pressure on the Baa2 rating could arise if it became clear that Fortum will not succeed in increasing FFO/ Net debt to the high 20s, in percentage terms, by 2022. This could, for example, materialise as a consequence of a weak operating environment where an eventual shortfall in operating cash flows is not offset by other initiatives such as scaling back of capital expenditure or dividends, or incremental disposal proceeds. In addition, Fortum's Baa2 rating could also come under pressure if Moody's were to revise its support assumption currently incorporated into Fortum's ratings. Moody's will continue to monitor the degree of structural subordination in the consolidated capital structure; a material step-up in liabilities at Uniper could prove negative for the rating of Fortum's bond obligations. Ratio guidance may also be revised in the context of changes in the overall business risk profile of the group following, for example, disposals. METHODOLOGY The methodologies used in this rating were Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1066389, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies. Fortum Oyj is the largest utility in Finland and one of the largest power generators in the Nordic region. The company has also a significant presence in Russia. In 2019, Fortum reported revenues of EUR5.4 billion and a comparable EBITDA of EUR1.8 billion. Uniper is a leading Germany energy company with a particularly strong presence in Germany, the Nordics and Russia. In 2019, it reported an adjusted EBITDA of EUR1.6 billion. Confirmations: ..Issuer: Fortum Oyj ....LT Issuer Rating, Confirmed at Baa2 ....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Confirmed at (P)Baa2 ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Baa2 Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Fortum Oyj ....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. These ratings are unsolicited. a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: NO b.With Access to Internal Documents: NO c.With Access to Management: YES For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569. Items color coded in purple in this Press Release relate to unsolicited ratings for a rated entity which is non-participating. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Knut Slatten

VP-Sr Credit Officer

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Neil Griffiths-Lambeth

Associate Managing Director

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

