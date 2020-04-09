Moody's confirms Fortum's Baa2 rating; negative outlook

Paris, April 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today confirmed the Baa2 issuer
and senior unsecured ratings of Fortum Oyj (Fortum). Moody's
has also confirmed the (P)Baa2 rating of the company's MTN proramme.
The outlook is negative.
This rating action concludes the review process initiated on 10 October
2019 after Fortum agreed to acquire in excess of 20.5% of
shares in Uniper SE (Uniper) held by Elliott and Knight Vinke.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
On 26 March, Fortum closed the acquisition of a 19.6%
stake, having obtained the necessary approvals from Russian authorities,
and now holds 69.6% of the shares and voting rights in Uniper.
In a second step, which will close by the end of May at the latest,
Fortum will acquire a minimum of 1.0% and a maximum of 3.8%
of additional shares in Uniper. Fortum will pay up to EUR2.6
billion for the combined shareholding.
Confirmation of Fortum's Baa2 ratings reflects the company's
increased scale and geographical diversification following acquisition
of a majority stake in Uniper. The combined entity will enjoy a
strong position in the Nordics, Germany and Russia. However,
Moody's also considers that the growing stake in Uniper increases
Fortum's business risk profile given the former's carbon intensive
thermal generation fleet and more volatile commodity trading business.
As a consequence, Moody's has increased the threshold required
for the Baa2 rating and would now expect Fortum to maintain funds from
operations (FFO)/ Net Debt ratio at least in the high 20s in percentage
terms.
Absent mitigating measures, Fortum's credit metrics will be
stretched following acquisition of the additional Uniper shares.
Confirmation of the rating anticipates that management will act to bolster
credit quality as necessary and takes into account that Fortum has the
ability to cushion the negative impact on financial metrics through measures
including disposals. Towards the end of last year, Fortum
entered into agreements to sell its district heating and cooling business
in Joensuu, as well as an 80% stake in its Nordic Wind portfolio,
with combined proceeds of EUR780 million. In February this year,
Fortum announced that it was undertaking a strategic review of its district
heating businesses in Poland, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia,
and Järvenpää in Finland. The assets -- which
generated EBITDA of around EUR120 million in 2019 -- would mitigate
the negative impact from the Uniper acquisition if successfully divested.
Fortum's Baa2 rating continues to be underpinned by (1) the company's
scale as a large power generator; (2) its relatively low cost and
carbon free hydro and nuclear power generation fleet; (3) the presence
of lower risk activities, including heat and other businesses under
contracts; and (4) the 50.8% ownership by the Government
of Finland (Aa1 stable). These positives are balanced by (1) the
sensitivity of Fortum's earnings to power prices, given the primarily
fixed-cost nature of its generation fleet; (2) the material
share of earnings in Russia, which are exposed to currency movements;
(3) an increased carbon footprint with the increased stake in Uniper;
and (3) a fairly high financial leverage, with FFO/net debt of 24.9%
as of end-December 2019. Uniper is less levered than Fortum
but the acquisition costs for the additional Uniper stake will weigh on
consolidated credit metrics.
Given Fortum's 50.8% ownership by the Government of Finland
(Aa1 stable), Moody's considers the company to be a government-related
issuer. The Baa2 rating incorporates a one-notch uplift
from Fortum's standalone credit quality, expressed as a baseline
credit assessment (BCA) of baa3, based on Moody's assessment of
moderate support and moderate dependence. Moody's assumption of
a moderate support takes account of the Finnish government's track record
of being steadfastly non-interventionist, whilst positively
recognizing the government's commitment to own a majority shareholding
in Fortum.
RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
Absent further measures to restore financial flexibility, Moody's
believes that Fortum's credit metrics will be weak for the assigned
rating over the next 12-18 months. Fortum will carry an
increased debt burden following the Uniper acquisition and faces a potentially
weaker earnings outlook if power prices remain depressed as current hedges
roll off. Moody's takes significant comfort from Fortum's
financial policies, including a strong commitment to maintaining
credit quality, but the negative outlook reflects the risk that
action by the company may not be sufficient to restore metrics to levels
commensurate with a Baa2 rating.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
Environmental and social considerations are considered important to Fortum's
business profile. Whereas Fortum on a stand-alone basis
has a low carbon footprint thanks to its largely carbon free nuclear and
hydro power generation fleet, the acquisition of the Uniper stake
will increase its exposure to thermal generation and -- more particularly
-- the phase out of coal generation in Germany. Moody's
notes, however, that Uniper has provided a strategic update
under which it aims to close four out of five coal power plants in Germany
in 2022 and 2025.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. For power generation
companies, such as Fortum and Uniper, the coronavirus outbreak
has partly translated into expectations of lower power demand, which
again has exercised pressure on future power prices. Whereas both
Fortum and Uniper are well hedged in 2020, lower power prices would
inevitably put pressure on earnings and cash flows should they persist
into 2021 and 2022.
LIQUIDITY
Fortum's liquidity profile is good. As of end 2019,
the company had cash balances of EUR1.4 billion and EUR1.8
billion of committed undrawn facilities. In addition, a EUR5.3
billion credit line has been entered into in order to finance the Uniper
acquisition. As at end 2019, Fortum had short term debt of
around EUR550 million.
Uniper's liquidity profile is also good. The company has
limited financial debt and liquidity profile is supported by close to
EUR850 million in unrestricted cash as of year-end 2019,
and a committed credit facility of EUR1.8 billion.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
In view of the negative outlook, upward pressure on the Baa2 ratings
is not currently anticipated. Moody's could stabilise the
outlook should Fortum succeed in strengthening its debt-protection
metrics so that its FFO/ Net Debt ratio appears likely to be in the high
20s, in percentage terms, on a sustainable basis.
Downward pressure on the Baa2 rating could arise if it became clear that
Fortum will not succeed in increasing FFO/ Net debt to the high 20s,
in percentage terms, by 2022. This could, for example,
materialise as a consequence of a weak operating environment where an
eventual shortfall in operating cash flows is not offset by other initiatives
such as scaling back of capital expenditure or dividends, or incremental
disposal proceeds. In addition, Fortum's Baa2 rating
could also come under pressure if Moody's were to revise its support assumption
currently incorporated into Fortum's ratings. Moody's
will continue to monitor the degree of structural subordination in the
consolidated capital structure; a material step-up in liabilities
at Uniper could prove negative for the rating of Fortum's bond obligations.
Ratio guidance may also be revised in the context of changes in the overall
business risk profile of the group following, for example,
disposals.
METHODOLOGY
The methodologies used in this rating were Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated
Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1066389,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Fortum Oyj is the largest utility in Finland and one of the largest power
generators in the Nordic region. The company has also a significant
presence in Russia. In 2019, Fortum reported revenues of
EUR5.4 billion and a comparable EBITDA of EUR1.8 billion.
Uniper is a leading Germany energy company with a particularly strong
presence in Germany, the Nordics and Russia. In 2019,
it reported an adjusted EBITDA of EUR1.6 billion.
Confirmations:
..Issuer: Fortum Oyj
....LT Issuer Rating, Confirmed at Baa2
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Confirmed at (P)Baa2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Confirmed at Baa2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Fortum Oyj
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are unsolicited.
a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation:
NO
b.With Access to Internal Documents: NO
c.With Access to Management: YES
For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Items color coded in purple in this Press Release relate to unsolicited
ratings for a rated entity which is non-participating.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Knut Slatten
VP-Sr Credit Officer
Infrastructure Finance Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Neil Griffiths-Lambeth
Associate Managing Director
Infrastructure Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454