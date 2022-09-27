Moody's confirms Fortum's Baa2 rating; negative outlook

Paris, September 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today confirmed the Baa2 long-term issuer rating of Fortum Oyj (Fortum) and the (P)Baa2 rating of the company's MTN programme, as well as the baa3 baseline credit assessment (BCA). The outlook is negative from ratings under review.

This rating action concludes the review initiated on 12 July 2022 when Fortum's ratings were placed under review for downgrade following the operational and financial uncertainties that Fortum and its subsidiary Uniper SE (Uniper) were facing following significantly reduced gas supply from Russia.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action follows the announcement on 21 September by Fortum that it would divest its ownership stake in Uniper (unrated) to the government of Germany (Aaa stable) for approximately €500 million.

The confirmation of Fortum's Baa2 ratings reflects the increased visibility around Fortum's investment into Uniper and Moody's expectations that Uniper will no longer burden Fortum's financial results. Moreover, the confirmation also incorporates the rating agency's expectations that credit metrics will strengthen as Fortum - under the envisaged stabilization package - will also be repaid the €4 billion of shareholder loans that it had provided to Uniper. It will also be relieved of the €4 billion of parent guarantees that it had provided to its German subsidiary.

Beyond strengthening credit metrics, the repayment of the shareholder loans will also substantially improve Fortum's liquidity profile, which as of 30 June was burdened by a very high amount of short-term debt. Since the closing of the second quarter, Fortum has further been subject to large volatility in electricity markets which has caused substantial cash outflows because of margining payments to cover collateral requirements. As of 5 September, Fortum said that cash tied up in collaterals amounted to approximately €3.5 billion (down from around €5 billion at its peak on 26 August). In that regard, Moody's notes positively that additional credit facilities have been made available by the Finnish government to power producers, including a dedicated €2.35 billion bridge facility should Fortum be in need of further liquidity to handle margin calls. On 26 September, Fortum announced it had drawn €350 million under this facility.

The divestment is part of an amendment to the stabilization package that was first announced on 22 July this year. In contrast to the previously announced measures, Fortum will now fully exit from its ownership in Uniper as an intermediary step that will ultimately lead to the German government owning around 99% of Uniper. However, the planned nationalization of Uniper will still require several approvals at European and national levels. When necessary regulatory approvals are obtained, the proposed agreement will also have to be approved by Uniper's general meeting. Fortum expects the transaction to close by the end of the year.

In Fortum's results, Uniper will be deconsolidated from the third quarter and Uniper's ongoing heavy losses due to gas curtailment will not affect Fortum's equity this quarter or onwards. As the transaction concludes, Fortum will be left with a business risk profile heavily skewed towards its clean power generation business in the Nordics. Underpinned by the current high power price environment, Moody's estimates that Fortum will generate positive free cash flows on a standalone basis in 2022 and 2023, which will further strengthen its balance sheet and allow for its ratio of funds from operations (FFO)/ Net Debt to move above 30%.

Whilst the outline of the amended stabilization package marks a clean break for Fortum's investment in Uniper and, notably, allows for the company to recover the €4 billion it had lent to Uniper, the Finnish company will nonetheless take substantial losses on its initial equity investment of around €7 billion. As Fortum digests these losses - and also aims to exit out of its Russian operations - Moody's considers that there is a degree of uncertainty related to the strategic direction of Fortum going forward. In that regard, Moody's also notes that Fortum is undergoing a strategic review in light of the changing operating environment.

Fortum's Baa2 rating continues to reflect (1) the company's scale as a large power generator; (2) its relatively low-cost and carbon-free hydro and nuclear power generation fleet; (3) its lower risk activities, including heat and other businesses under contracts; and (4) the 50.8% ownership by the Government of Finland (Aa1 stable).

These positives are counterbalanced by (1) the sensitivity of Fortum's earnings to power prices, given the primarily fixed-cost nature of its generation fleet; (2) its material share of earnings generation in Russia; and (3) some uncertainty around its future strategic direction.

Given Fortum's 50.8% ownership by the Government of Finland (Aa1 stable), Moody's considers the company to be a government-related issuer. The Baa2 rating incorporates a one-notch uplift from Fortum's standalone credit quality, expressed as a Baseline Credit Assessment of baa3, based on Moody's assessment of moderate support and moderate dependence. Moody's assumption of moderate support takes account of the Finnish government's track record of being steadfastly non-interventionist, whilst positively recognizing the government's commitment to own a majority shareholding in Fortum.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the residual uncertainties surrounding the closing of Uniper's stabilization package in its current form and the timing of the repayment of the shareholder loan to Fortum.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the ratings is currently not anticipated in view of the negative outlook. A successful closing of the transaction along the lines stipulated in the revised stabilization package could lead to a stabilization of Fortum's outlook should there be no other material changes to the company's operating environment or corporate strategy.

Downward pressure on the Baa2 ratings could arise in the event the stabilization package would require further amendments that could impact negatively affect Fortum's standalone credit profile. Fortum's Baa2 ratings could also come under downward pressure should it fail to maintain FFO/net debt in the high 20s in percentage terms. The ratio could be amended over time as Fortum exits Uniper and redefines its strategy as well as financial and dividend policies. In addition, Fortum's Baa2 ratings could come under pressure if Moody's were to revise the government support assumption currently incorporated into the ratings.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES

The methodologies used in these ratings were Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75129, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Fortum Oyj is the largest utility in Finland and one of the largest power generators in the Nordic region. In 2021, Fortum reported a comparable EBITDA of around €1.7 billion (excluding Uniper, Russia and "other" segments).

