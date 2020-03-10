Moody's confirms Frasers Commercial Trust's Baa2 rating; changes outlook to negative

Singapore, March 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has confirmed Frasers Commercial Trust's
(FCOT) Baa2 issuer rating.
At the same time, Moody's has confirmed FCOT Treasury Pte.
Ltd.'s Baa2 backed senior unsecured debt ratings and the (P)Baa2
rating on its backed senior unsecured medium-term note (MTN) program.
Moody's has also changed the outlook on all ratings to negative from rating
under review.
This concludes the review initiated on FCOT's ratings on 6 December
2019 following its announcement of a proposed merger with Frasers Logistics
and Industrial Trust (FLT) .
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The confirmation of FCOT's ratings considers its receipt
of consent from bondholders to proceed with the proposed merger with FLT,"
says Sweta Patodia, a Moody's Analyst.
On 8 January 2020, FCOT received consent from the bondholders to
proceed with the proposed merger. This alleviates Moody's
concerns with respect to FCOT's liquidity position because a merger
without the consent from the bond holders is an event of default under
its existing bond indenture, and could have led to acceleration
of payment for the existing bonds.
In addition, FCOT has also obtained consent from the bondholders
to provide only annual audited consolidated accounts to the bond trustee,
compared to its current practice of quarterly financial reporting.
Despite the reduced frequency of its financial reporting, Moody's
believes that it will continue to have sufficient visibility around FCOT's
financial and operating performance following the merger through the quarterly
reports of the enlarged REIT.
The confirmation also reflects Moody's view that FCOT will continue
to preserve its credit quality following the merger and that its status
as a privately owned sub-trust under FLT will not be drag on its
credit profile.
Subject to the completion of the proposed merger, FLT will acquire
the remaining 50% stake in Farnborough Park (FBP) -- a business
park in the United Kingdom (Aa2 negative). The acquisition cost
of around GBP90.1 million (SGD157.7 million) will be fully
funded by debt at the FLT level.
The property is expected to be held at the FCOT level such that it will
own 100% of the property following completion of the proposed acquisition.
However, the funding structure of the acquisition at the FCOT level
remains uncertain at this point of time.
"The change in outlook to negative reflects the uncertainty related
to the funding mix at the FCOT level for the proposed acquisition,"
adds Patodia, who is also Moody's Lead Analyst for FCOT.
While consolidated credit metrics at the enlarged REIT will remain unaffected,
the form of fund injection could have a material impact on FCOT's
metrics.
In particular, if the proposed acquisition is funded by way of a
shareholder loan at the FCOT level, Moody's expects the trust's
leverage, as measured by net debt/EBITDA, to increase to around
8.8x by September 2020. This is significantly above the
8.0x threshold set for FCOT's Baa2 rating.
In addition, the negative outlook also incorporates Moody's
expectation that a prolonged outbreak of the coronavirus could impact
FCOT's earnings and cash flows in line with the overall REIT sector.
This in turn will further weaken the trust's credit metrics.
FCOT's issuer rating of Baa2 continues to reflect the Trust's (1) balanced
portfolio of properties in the well-regulated markets of Singapore
(Aaa stable), Australia (Aaa stable) and the United Kingdom (Aa2
negative); (2) prudent financial management; and (3) track record
of strong operating performance. In addition, following the
completion of the proposed merger, FCOT's rating will also
be supported by the strong credit quality of the enlarged REIT.
At the same time, FCOT's rating is constrained by the Trust's small
asset size when compared with its regional peers.
In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks,
FCOT's new status as a privately-owned trust could raise risk due
to its concentrated ownership.
However, this risk is mitigated by the listed status of FLT --
FCOT's new parent, which continues to be subject to the regulatory
oversight provided by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and its board
of directors, of which half are independent.
As of 31 December 2019, FCOT had cash and cash equivalents of SGD16
million, compared to around SGD196 million of debt maturing over
the next 12 months. Of this amount, FCOT has already refinanced
SGD100 million of notes in February 2020.
Given FCOT's track record of prudent financial management, Moody's
remains confident that the Trust will be able to refinance its upcoming
debt maturities in a timely manner. FCOT's liquidity is further
supported by its undrawn credit facilities of about SGD363 million (as
of 31 December 2019) although Moody's notes that these are largely
uncommitted in nature.
Given the negative outlook, an upgrade is unlikely. The outlook
on FCOT's ratings could be stabilized if its leverage as measured
by net debt/EBITDA reduces to below 8.0x on a sustained basis.
FCOT's rating could be downgraded if the operating environment deteriorates,
leading to higher vacancy levels for the portfolio and declining operating
cash flows, in turn weakening its credit metrics. Specific
credit metrics that Moody's would consider for a downgrade include
(1) adjusted net debt/EBITDA exceeding 8.0x at the FCOT level and
8.5x at the enlarged REIT level; (2) adjusted EBITDA interest
coverage falling below 3.0x at the FCOT level; (3) any evidence
of disruption in FCOT's liquidity, which in turn could impact its
ability to refinance its upcoming debt maturities.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms published in September 2018. Please see the Rating
Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this
methodology.
Frasers Commercial Trust (FCOT), formerly known as Allco Commercial
REIT, is a Singapore listed real estate investment trust (REIT).
As of 31 December 2019, FCOT had a portfolio of six properties --
an office building and a business space campus in Singapore, three
office buildings in Australia, and a business park in the UK --
with a combined appraised value of around SGD2.3 billion.
On 2 December 2019, the trust announced a proposed merger with FLT.
Upon completion of the merger, FCOT will be delisted and will be
positioned as a privately owned sub-trust under FLT. The
merger is currently subject to shareholder and other regulatory approvals
and is expected to close by April 2020.
