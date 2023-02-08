Moody's confirms Freeport LNG Investment's B3 rating; outlook stable

New York, February 08, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed ratings of Freeport LNG Investments, LLLP (FLNGI), including B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) and B3 rating on its senior secured term loan B. The outlook was changed to stable. This rating action concludes the ratings review initiated on 29 June 2022.

The following rating actions were taken:

Confirmations:

..Issuer: Freeport LNG Investments, LLLP

.... Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed at B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Confirmed at B3-PD

....Senior Secured Term Loan B, Confirmed at B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Freeport LNG Investments, LLLP

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change of outlook to stable reflects Moody's expectation that the group is well positioned to restart the operations shortly and that FLNGI will continue to receive capital contributions from its shareholder pending the restart of distributions to FLNGI from its operating subsidiaries. Moody's expects distributions to commence by the end of 2023.

The confirmation of B3 CFR and B3-PD PDR ratings factors in continuous support from the majority shareholder, including prompt equity contributions, that enables covenant compliance and debt service by FLNGI until the operations are fully restored. The ratings also reflect FLNGI's weak liquidity and the overall weak financial profile pending the full recovery in operating activity. Once all three plants resume full operations, these entities will need to replenish their debt service reserve accounts to be able to resume distributions to FLNGI. These distributions are the primary source of FLNGI's cash flow supporting its debt service.

FLNGI's liquidity position remains weak and supported by expected continuing contributions from the shareholder in 2023.

FLNGI's senior secured term loan B is rated B3, at the level of the CFR, and together with equally ranked term loan A (unrated) constitute the entire capital structure of FLNGI on a standalone basis. The term loans A and B are secured by a pledge of ownership interests in the intermediate holding company Freeport LNG Development, L.P. (FLNG, unrated) and is guaranteed on a senior secured basis by non-operating company holding additional 8% ownership stake in FLNG. The term loans are structurally and effectively subordinated to the senior secured debt raised by operating subsidiaries and FLEX Intermediate Holdco, LLC.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings may be upgraded if FLNGI's stand-alone liquidity position is restored and there is a good line of sight to full recovery in operations and leverage metrics, with EBITDA/interest improving to above 2x.

A delay in return to full operations or further deterioration in liquidity could lead to the downgrade of the B3 ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379531. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Freeport LNG Investments, LLLP ("FLNGI") a limited liability limited partnership that holds 55.35% interest in Freeport LNG Development, L.P. ("FLNG"). Debt service and repayment of the its term loans are supported by distributions from FLNG, through its 100% subsidiary FLEX Intermediate Holdco, LLC (FLEX IH) that holds interests in the three operating LNG facilities, including 50% interest in FLNG Liquefaction, LLC (FLIQ1), 42% interest in FLNG Liquefaction 2, LLC (FLIQ2) and 100% interest in FLNG Liquefaction 3, LLC (FLIQ3).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

