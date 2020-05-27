Moody's confirms GM's ratings, at Baa2 for the senior unsecured credit facility rating and Baa3 senior unsecured notes; outlook is negative

New York, May 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") confirmed the ratings of General Motors Company (GM) debt, including the Baa2 for senior unsecured bank credit facility and the Baa3 for senior unsecured notes. The outlook is negative. This rating action concludes a review for possible downgrade that began on March 25, 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

GM's Baa2 rating reflects Moody's view that the company's $36 billion liquidity position affords it the capacity to fund cash requirements that might arise under a potentially extended downturn in the global automotive market, while maintaining important investment in product development initiatives.

The automotive downturn brought on by the coronavirus will cause a pronounced weakening in GM's credit metrics. Moody's expects that during 2020 the company's automotive EBITA margin could fall below 2.5%, compared with a level of approximately 6% previously anticipated. This margin is based on Moody's expectation for a U.S. SAAR down at least 25% from 2019 levels, with the most severe impact during the second quarter, continued weakness in the second half, and only a modest recovery during 2021 in the 10% range. There is risk to the downside in this forecast. The margin also anticipates an orderly ramp up in plant operations towards full capacity sometime in the second half.

However, GM should be able to restore its returns and cash flow metrics to appropriate levels over time because the company has ample liquidity to bridge a prolonged downturn, it has established a solidly-competitive position in the global auto industry, and it is making investments appropriate to compete effectively over the long term.

GM has notable operational and strategic strengths that include: a highly profitable position in North America led by its light truck franchise; a large and successful China joint venture; an industry-leading commitment to developing electric and autonomous vehicles; and, a track record of pursuing cost savings and of exiting low return businesses in favor of higher return and more strategically promising areas. Moody's does not anticipate disruption in GM's longer-term investment strategy to be a leader in electrification and autonomous driving. These are lengthy and expensive commitments, but critical to its competitive position.

The negative outlook reflects the potentially severe impact that the coronavirus could have on GM's operating performance and credit metrics into 2021. GM has begun to restart its operations in North America, however there is considerable risk of program and operational disruptions. Moreover, the pace at which sales at the retail level respond to the gradual re-opening of the economy remains to be seen, particularly given the high unemployment levels likely to be in place for some time. In addition, the negative outlook recognizes the challenges GM faces in improving the returns in its important China joint venture, where equity income has fallen from approximately $2 billion in 2018 to $1 billion in 2019. It must also contend with the chronic underperformance in the remainder of its international operations.

GM's $36 billion liquidity position is composed solely of cash, as the bank lines are all drawn. The most significant cash requirement is the unwind of the company's negative working capital position when sales decline. This can approach $10 billion over the course of a couple of months under a no-production scenario. However, a meaningful portion of that unwind has occurred with the second quarter production and shipment declines. In Moody's view, GM's liquidity position provides significant cushion to cover its working capital unwind and the pressure on operating income that will result from a two-year long downturn in the global auto market.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be lowered if operational disruptions or more severe than expected declines in retail sales, especially in the light truck segment, lead to an EBITA margin (on a Moody's-adjusted basis) below 2%. The rating could also be lowered absent a steady path over the coming two years towards sustaining the following metrics (reflecting Moody's standard adjustments): automotive EBITA margin exceeding 4%; North American EBIT margin greater than exceeding 7%; and, free cash flow from automotive operations exceeding $2 billion. A more rapid than expected depletion in liquidity, or the need to severely restrict long term capital investment plans could also result in a rating downgrade.

There is little possibility of an upgrade of the ratings in the near term. An upgrade would require: automotive EBITA margin approximating 8%; North American EBIT margin exceeding 10%; strong liquidity; and, low financial leverage with debt-to-EBITDA in line with pre-recession levels below 3x.

The Baa3 rating on the unsecured notes reflects the effective subordination of those notes to the Baa2 rated bank credit facilities, which benefit from a springing guarantee. GM is a holding company, with essentially all operating assets and the vast majority of liabilities held directly by its various subsidiaries. GM is the obligor under the Baa3-rated senior unsecured notes and the Baa2-rated $17.5 billion, multi-year credit facility. The notching differential between the notes and the credit facility results from the effective subordination of the unsecured notes to the liabilities at GM's US operating subsidiaries. A critical feature of the bank agreement is a provision for a springing upstream guarantee from domestic operating subsidiaries that would take effect if GM were to no longer have investment grade ratings from a minimum of two rating agencies. Because of this springing guarantee, Moody's views the bank facility as having a claim that ranks equal with that of the direct liabilities of GM's domestic operating subsidiaries.

GM recognizes that carbon emission reductions will remain an important and long-term component of its operating strategy and product strategy, and is a key element underpinning its aggressive commitment to its electrification strategy.

The deteriorating global economic outlook following the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, are creating a severe credit shock, and the global automotive industry is one of the sectors that will be most severely impacted. The vulnerability of GM's products to a potentially steep downturn in demand heightens the importance a healthy liquidity profile. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The following rating actions were taken:

Confirmations:

..Issuer: General Motors Company

....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Confirmed at Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: General Motors Company

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

The methodologies used in these ratings were Automobile Manufacturer Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062773, and Captive Finance Subsidiaries of Nonfinancial Corporations published in August 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1183459. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

General Motors Company, based in Detroit, Michigan, is one of the world's largest automotive manufacturers. For 2019 the company had total automotive revenues of $123 billion

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Bruce Clark

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Robert Jankowitz

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

