Moody's confirms GM's ratings, at Baa2 for the senior unsecured credit facility rating and Baa3 senior unsecured notes; outlook is negative

New York, May 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") confirmed
the ratings of General Motors Company (GM) debt, including the Baa2
for senior unsecured bank credit facility and the Baa3 for senior unsecured
notes. The outlook is negative. This rating action concludes
a review for possible downgrade that began on March 25, 2020.
RATINGS RATIONALE
GM's Baa2 rating reflects Moody's view that the company's
$36 billion liquidity position affords it the capacity to fund
cash requirements that might arise under a potentially extended downturn
in the global automotive market, while maintaining important investment
in product development initiatives.
The automotive downturn brought on by the coronavirus will cause a pronounced
weakening in GM's credit metrics. Moody's expects that
during 2020 the company's automotive EBITA margin could fall below
2.5%, compared with a level of approximately 6%
previously anticipated. This margin is based on Moody's expectation
for a U.S. SAAR down at least 25% from 2019 levels,
with the most severe impact during the second quarter, continued
weakness in the second half, and only a modest recovery during 2021
in the 10% range. There is risk to the downside in this
forecast. The margin also anticipates an orderly ramp up in plant
operations towards full capacity sometime in the second half.
However, GM should be able to restore its returns and cash flow
metrics to appropriate levels over time because the company has ample
liquidity to bridge a prolonged downturn, it has established a solidly-competitive
position in the global auto industry, and it is making investments
appropriate to compete effectively over the long term.
GM has notable operational and strategic strengths that include:
a highly profitable position in North America led by its light truck franchise;
a large and successful China joint venture; an industry-leading
commitment to developing electric and autonomous vehicles; and,
a track record of pursuing cost savings and of exiting low return businesses
in favor of higher return and more strategically promising areas.
Moody's does not anticipate disruption in GM's longer-term
investment strategy to be a leader in electrification and autonomous driving.
These are lengthy and expensive commitments, but critical to its
competitive position.
The negative outlook reflects the potentially severe impact that the coronavirus
could have on GM's operating performance and credit metrics into
2021. GM has begun to restart its operations in North America,
however there is considerable risk of program and operational disruptions.
Moreover, the pace at which sales at the retail level respond to
the gradual re-opening of the economy remains to be seen,
particularly given the high unemployment levels likely to be in place
for some time. In addition, the negative outlook recognizes
the challenges GM faces in improving the returns in its important China
joint venture, where equity income has fallen from approximately
$2 billion in 2018 to $1 billion in 2019. It must
also contend with the chronic underperformance in the remainder of its
international operations.
GM's $36 billion liquidity position is composed solely of
cash, as the bank lines are all drawn. The most significant
cash requirement is the unwind of the company's negative working
capital position when sales decline. This can approach $10
billion over the course of a couple of months under a no-production
scenario. However, a meaningful portion of that unwind has
occurred with the second quarter production and shipment declines.
In Moody's view, GM's liquidity position provides significant
cushion to cover its working capital unwind and the pressure on operating
income that will result from a two-year long downturn in the global
auto market.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The rating could be lowered if operational disruptions or more severe
than expected declines in retail sales, especially in the light
truck segment, lead to an EBITA margin (on a Moody's-adjusted
basis) below 2%. The rating could also be lowered absent
a steady path over the coming two years towards sustaining the following
metrics (reflecting Moody's standard adjustments): automotive
EBITA margin exceeding 4%; North American EBIT margin greater
than exceeding 7%; and, free cash flow from automotive
operations exceeding $2 billion. A more rapid than expected
depletion in liquidity, or the need to severely restrict long term
capital investment plans could also result in a rating downgrade.
There is little possibility of an upgrade of the ratings in the near term.
An upgrade would require: automotive EBITA margin approximating
8%; North American EBIT margin exceeding 10%;
strong liquidity; and, low financial leverage with debt-to-EBITDA
in line with pre-recession levels below 3x.
The Baa3 rating on the unsecured notes reflects the effective subordination
of those notes to the Baa2 rated bank credit facilities, which benefit
from a springing guarantee. GM is a holding company, with
essentially all operating assets and the vast majority of liabilities
held directly by its various subsidiaries. GM is the obligor under
the Baa3-rated senior unsecured notes and the Baa2-rated
$17.5 billion, multi-year credit facility.
The notching differential between the notes and the credit facility results
from the effective subordination of the unsecured notes to the liabilities
at GM's US operating subsidiaries. A critical feature of the bank
agreement is a provision for a springing upstream guarantee from domestic
operating subsidiaries that would take effect if GM were to no longer
have investment grade ratings from a minimum of two rating agencies.
Because of this springing guarantee, Moody's views the bank facility
as having a claim that ranks equal with that of the direct liabilities
of GM's domestic operating subsidiaries.
GM recognizes that carbon emission reductions will remain an important
and long-term component of its operating strategy and product strategy,
and is a key element underpinning its aggressive commitment to its electrification
strategy.
The deteriorating global economic outlook following the spread of the
coronavirus outbreak, are creating a severe credit shock,
and the global automotive industry is one of the sectors that will be
most severely impacted. The vulnerability of GM's products
to a potentially steep downturn in demand heightens the importance a healthy
liquidity profile. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety.
The following rating actions were taken:
Confirmations:
..Issuer: General Motors Company
....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility,
Confirmed at Baa2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Confirmed at Baa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: General Motors Company
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
The methodologies used in these ratings were Automobile Manufacturer Industry
published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062773,
and Captive Finance Subsidiaries of Nonfinancial Corporations published
in August 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1183459.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
General Motors Company, based in Detroit, Michigan,
is one of the world's largest automotive manufacturers. For 2019
the company had total automotive revenues of $123 billion
