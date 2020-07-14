Moody's confirms Gamenet's CFR at B1; outlook changed to negative

Paris, July 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today confirmed the ratings of Gamenet Group S.p.A. ("Gamenet"), an Italian-based gaming operator, including the B1 corporate family rating ("CFR"), the B1-PD probability of default rating ("PDR") and the B1 senior secured notes rating. Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B1 instrument rating to the new EUR300 million senior secured notes and EUR340 million floating rate notes due 2025 (together the "senior secured notes") to be raised by Gamma Bidco S.p.A. ("Issuer")[1]. At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook of Gamenet to negative from ratings under review and assigned a negative outlook to Gamma Bidco S.p.A.. This concludes the review process initiated on 27 March 2020.

In February 2020, Apollo closed the acquisition of Gamenet. The transaction was funded by a combination of cash equity and debt. Proceeds from the aggregate EUR640 million senior secured notes along with EUR48 million of cash on balance sheet will be used to repay the existing EUR431.5 million secured notes, the EUR215.9 million Gamma Bidco loan[2] and to pay for transaction fees and expenses. The company will also enter into a new EUR100 million Revolving Credit Facility ("RCF") agreement, upsized from the existing EUR85 million RCF, that will remain super senior to the senior secured notes. Moody's will withdraw the instrument ratings on the EUR431.5 million secured notes upon repayment.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects Gamenet's success in having preserved its liquidity during the three-month lockdown and the rating agency's expectations that the company's operations are on course to recover to pre-corona levels. Gamenet's land-based network re-opened on the 15th June 2020 and the major European football leagues restarted in May and June, which will support the company's retail and sports betting operations. The online division remained active throughout the lockdown, which allowed the company to generate revenue during the crisis and partly cover its fixed costs.

Moody's expects Gamenet's EBITDA to grow in 2021 compared to 2019, underpinned by continued strong growth in its online segment, which is likely to offset a weaker earnings trajectory in the company's gaming machines division, which may suffer from social distancing measures and a decline in consumer spending.

In Q1 2020, Gamenet reported a 13.1% rise in EBITDA despite the negative impact from the coronavirus outbreak in March. This strong performance was primarily driven by the online segment and the cost synergies linked to the acquisition of Goldbet, which more than mitigated the decline in the earnings generated by the company's gaming machines. The weaker earnings in this segment was caused by higher taxation and the introduction of the card reader feature.

However, the financing of Apollo's acquisition and its refinancing of existing debt is credit negative because this will lead to an increase in total debt and will weaken the company's credit metrics. Pro forma Moody's adjusted leverage will deteriorate by 1.1x to 3.7x from 2.6x based on a structuring EBITDA of EUR191 million. Moody's calculates that free cash flow generation will be negatively impacted by the increase in annual interest. It is also uncertain what the company's future financial policy will be over the longer-term and if this will lead to any changes in the capital structure. Moody's expects Moody's adjusted leverage to return towards 4.0x in 2021, after increasing close to 6.5x in 2020. Moody's assumes that the company will not engage in any major debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the company's increase in leverage and some uncertainty as to the company's performance given the coronavirus outbreak, though to date it has performed well relative to peers amid this crisis. It also reflects the change of ownership from a publicly listed company with a clearly defined financial policy to a sponsor-led shareholding structure, which Moody's expects will likely have more appetite for leverage and risk.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

Gamenet has good liquidity supported by EUR83 million of cash on balance sheet pro forma the transaction, a EUR100 million undrawn RCF and Moody's expectations of positive free cash flow in the second semester of 2020.

The super senior RCF documentation contains a springing financial covenant based on net leverage set at 8.3x and tested when the RCF is drawn by more than 40%. Moody's expects that Gamenet will maintain good headroom under this covenant if it is tested.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Using Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology, Gamenet's PDR and the rating of the senior secured notes remain in line with the CFR. This is based on a 50% recovery rate, as is typical for a debt capital structure that consists of super senior bank debt and senior secured notes. The RCF and the notes share the same security -share pledges, intercompany loans and material bank accounts- and they rank pari passu. Nonetheless, the RCF has priority over the proceeds in an enforcement under the Intercreditor Agreement.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive pressure on the rating could occur if: (i) the company materially diversifies its product offering beyond the gaming market or geographical presence outside of Italy; (ii) Moody's-adjusted leverage decreases sustainably below 2.5x while achieving meaningful positive free cash flow, as well as good liquidity; (iii) Moody's has greater clarity over the company's financial policy.

Negative pressure on the rating could occur if: (i) the company's performance weakens or is hurt by a changing regulatory and fiscal regime; (ii) Moody's-adjusted leverage remains above 4.0x for an extended period; (iii) free cash flow deteriorates and liquidity weakens.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming Industry published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1099757. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Rome (Italy), Gamenet is one of the largest operators in the Italian gaming market through a network of 7,964 points of sales as of March 2020, of which 64 are directly managed. The company operates in five operating segments: (i) Retail betting consisting of sports betting and gaming through the retail network; (ii) Online consisting of sports betting and gaming; (iii) Amusement with prize machines ("AWP"); (iv) Video lottery terminals ("VLT"); and (v) Retail & street operations consisting of the management of owned gaming halls and AWPs. In 2019, the company reported net revenue of EUR 738 million and EBITDA of EUR 165 million post IFRS 16.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Gamma Bidco S.p.A. will be merged into Gamenet Group S.p.A. after the issue date.

[2] Gamma Bidco loan refers to the EUR245 million facility made available to the Issuer (outside the restricted group) under the Bidco Facility Agreement, of which EUR215.9 million was drawn to finance, in part, the acquisition.

