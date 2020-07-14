Moody's confirms Gamenet's CFR at B1; outlook changed to negative

Paris, July 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today confirmed the ratings of Gamenet Group S.p.A.
("Gamenet"), an Italian-based gaming operator, including
the B1 corporate family rating ("CFR"), the B1-PD probability
of default rating ("PDR") and the B1 senior secured notes rating.
Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B1 instrument rating to the
new EUR300 million senior secured notes and EUR340 million floating rate
notes due 2025 (together the "senior secured notes") to be
raised by Gamma Bidco S.p.A. ("Issuer")[1].
At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook of Gamenet to
negative from ratings under review and assigned a negative outlook to
Gamma Bidco S.p.A.. This concludes the review
process initiated on 27 March 2020.
In February 2020, Apollo closed the acquisition of Gamenet.
The transaction was funded by a combination of cash equity and debt.
Proceeds from the aggregate EUR640 million senior secured notes along
with EUR48 million of cash on balance sheet will be used to repay the
existing EUR431.5 million secured notes, the EUR215.9
million Gamma Bidco loan[2] and to pay for transaction fees and expenses.
The company will also enter into a new EUR100 million Revolving Credit
Facility ("RCF") agreement, upsized from the existing
EUR85 million RCF, that will remain super senior to the senior secured
notes. Moody's will withdraw the instrument ratings on the
EUR431.5 million secured notes upon repayment.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating action reflects Gamenet's success in having
preserved its liquidity during the three-month lockdown and the
rating agency's expectations that the company's operations
are on course to recover to pre-corona levels. Gamenet's
land-based network re-opened on the 15th June 2020 and the
major European football leagues restarted in May and June, which
will support the company's retail and sports betting operations.
The online division remained active throughout the lockdown, which
allowed the company to generate revenue during the crisis and partly cover
its fixed costs.
Moody's expects Gamenet's EBITDA to grow in 2021 compared to 2019,
underpinned by continued strong growth in its online segment, which
is likely to offset a weaker earnings trajectory in the company's
gaming machines division, which may suffer from social distancing
measures and a decline in consumer spending.
In Q1 2020, Gamenet reported a 13.1% rise in EBITDA
despite the negative impact from the coronavirus outbreak in March.
This strong performance was primarily driven by the online segment and
the cost synergies linked to the acquisition of Goldbet, which more
than mitigated the decline in the earnings generated by the company's
gaming machines. The weaker earnings in this segment was caused
by higher taxation and the introduction of the card reader feature.
However, the financing of Apollo's acquisition and its refinancing
of existing debt is credit negative because this will lead to an increase
in total debt and will weaken the company's credit metrics.
Pro forma Moody's adjusted leverage will deteriorate by 1.1x
to 3.7x from 2.6x based on a structuring EBITDA of EUR191
million. Moody's calculates that free cash flow generation
will be negatively impacted by the increase in annual interest.
It is also uncertain what the company's future financial policy
will be over the longer-term and if this will lead to any changes
in the capital structure. Moody's expects Moody's adjusted leverage
to return towards 4.0x in 2021, after increasing close to
6.5x in 2020. Moody's assumes that the company will
not engage in any major debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder
distributions.
RATING OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the company's increase in leverage
and some uncertainty as to the company's performance given the coronavirus
outbreak, though to date it has performed well relative to peers
amid this crisis. It also reflects the change of ownership from
a publicly listed company with a clearly defined financial policy to a
sponsor-led shareholding structure, which Moody's expects
will likely have more appetite for leverage and risk.
LIQUIDITY PROFILE
Gamenet has good liquidity supported by EUR83 million of cash on balance
sheet pro forma the transaction, a EUR100 million undrawn RCF and
Moody's expectations of positive free cash flow in the second semester
of 2020.
The super senior RCF documentation contains a springing financial covenant
based on net leverage set at 8.3x and tested when the RCF is drawn
by more than 40%. Moody's expects that Gamenet will maintain
good headroom under this covenant if it is tested.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
Using Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies
methodology, Gamenet's PDR and the rating of the senior secured
notes remain in line with the CFR. This is based on a 50%
recovery rate, as is typical for a debt capital structure that consists
of super senior bank debt and senior secured notes. The RCF and
the notes share the same security -share pledges, intercompany
loans and material bank accounts- and they rank pari passu.
Nonetheless, the RCF has priority over the proceeds in an enforcement
under the Intercreditor Agreement.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Positive pressure on the rating could occur if: (i) the company
materially diversifies its product offering beyond the gaming market or
geographical presence outside of Italy; (ii) Moody's-adjusted
leverage decreases sustainably below 2.5x while achieving meaningful
positive free cash flow, as well as good liquidity; (iii) Moody's
has greater clarity over the company's financial policy.
Negative pressure on the rating could occur if: (i) the company's
performance weakens or is hurt by a changing regulatory and fiscal regime;
(ii) Moody's-adjusted leverage remains above 4.0x for an
extended period; (iii) free cash flow deteriorates and liquidity
weakens.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming Industry published
in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1099757.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Rome (Italy), Gamenet is one
of the largest operators in the Italian gaming market through a network
of 7,964 points of sales as of March 2020, of which 64 are
directly managed. The company operates in five operating segments:
(i) Retail betting consisting of sports betting and gaming through the
retail network; (ii) Online consisting of sports betting and gaming;
(iii) Amusement with prize machines ("AWP"); (iv) Video lottery terminals
("VLT"); and (v) Retail & street operations consisting of the
management of owned gaming halls and AWPs. In 2019, the company
reported net revenue of EUR 738 million and EBITDA of EUR 165 million
post IFRS 16.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Gamma Bidco S.p.A. will be merged into Gamenet
Group S.p.A. after the issue date.
[2] Gamma Bidco loan refers to the EUR245 million facility made available
to the Issuer (outside the restricted group) under the Bidco Facility
Agreement, of which EUR215.9 million was drawn to finance,
in part, the acquisition.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
