Rating Action:

Moody's confirms Geely's Baa3 ratings; changes outlook to stable

12 Jun 2020

Hong Kong, June 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has confirmed the Baa3 issuer and senior unsecured ratings of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited.

The outlook on all ratings has been changed to stable from ratings under review.

This rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on 26 March 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The ratings confirmation continues to factor in Geely's solid business profile and growing market share, as a result of its improving product breadth and strength," says Gerwin Ho, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"Importantly, the ratings also reflect Geely's track record of prudent financial policy, allowing it to sustain a strong credit profile that safeguards it against industry cyclicality and supports its Baa3 ratings," adds Ho.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. More specifically, Geely's exposure to retail, discretionary consumption and manufacturing has left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment, especially given its sensitivity to consumer demand.

In the Chinese market, where Geely generates most of its unit sales, Moody's expects auto sales to steadily improve from the low levels seen in the first quarter of 2020 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a positive sign, Geely's unit sales grew 20% in May compared to last year, outpacing the 14.5% growth that the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers indicated for the overall market in May.

Moody's expects auto unit sales in China to contract 10% this year, before growing by 2.5% in 2021 amid signs that demand is beginning to return to normal following a sharp decline in the first quarter of 2020. Chinese auto sales rebounded in April and May, growing by 4% and 14.5% respectively compared to the same period last year, signaling a healthy rebound in demand.

Despite the slowdown in China's auto market since 2018, Geely has maintained its market share, positioning it as the third largest passenger vehicle brand and the seventh largest automaker by unit sales in China (A1 stable) in 2019.

Moody's expects Lynk & Co -- which commenced sales in December 2017 and is a joint venture between Geely, its parent Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Company Limited and Volvo Car Corporation (VCC), a subsidiary of Volvo Car AB (Ba1 negative) -- will help further increase vehicle sales and improve Geely's product breadth and strength in terms of price points and geographic coverage.

Geely owns 50% of the registered capital of the joint venture, while VCC and Zhejiang Geely own 30% and 20% respectively.

Moody's analysis of Geely's key credit metrics accounts for the 50%-owned Lynk & Co joint venture on a consolidated basis.

Moody's expects Geely's unit sales to contract about 4% in 2020 compared to last year. Despite this, it should gain market share in 2020 as its sales decline will be less than the 10% broader market decline that Moody's projects for China's auto market in 2020.

The ratings also reflect Geely's track record of prudent financial management and strong liquidity position.

Geely's debt leverage remained low in 2019, as reflected by a low debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.1x.

While Moody's expects Geely's debt will rise as it funds investments in production facilities and product development, its revenue and EBITDA should be flat in the next 12-18 months compared to 2019 levels.

Geely has invested in research and development to develop new energy and electrified vehicles (NEEVs), including electric, battery electric, hybrid electric, mild hybrid electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, which will help the company manage its environmental risk. The company's NEEV unit sales reached 8% of its total unit sales in 2019.

Moody's expects Geely's debt leverage to remain low at around 1.2x in the next 12-18 months, which is strong for its rating category despite the weak sales outlook for this year, providing it with a good buffer against potential market volatility and investment needs.

Geely completed a new share issuance that raised net proceeds of HKD6.4 billion in June. The transaction has improved Geely's robust liquidity and helps to maintain its low leverage by reducing its need to finance investments with additional debt funding.

Moody's forecasts Geely's profitability, in terms of its EBITA margin, will increase to about 5.9% in the next 12-18 months from 5.7% in 2019, as the company's continued investments in research and development will be offset by greater operating leverage as its revenue scale expands.

Geely's liquidity position is solid. At 31 December 2019, its reported net cash holdings, excluding pledged cash and including lease liabilities, totaled RMB15 billion. The company has maintained a net cash position since the end of 2012.

Geely's rating also factors in strong competition in China's auto market and the execution risks associated with its product and geographic diversification.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Geely will continue to grow its scale and product breadth while remaining disciplined in its financial management, as seen by low debt levels and a strong liquidity position.

The rating also takes into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations.

As an automaker, Geely is exposed to environmental, social and governance risk. Meeting regional emission requirements, particularly those relating to CO2, is one of the most pressing challenges facing the auto industry over the medium to long term. This risk is partially offset by the company's financial capacity to accommodate increasing requirements to invest in R&D and alternative fuel vehicle production systems.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Geely's credit profile of the breadth and severity of the shock, which has been offset by its solid financial and liquidity buffer.

Geely's ownership is concentrated in a small number of shareholders, including its chairman and his family. Its parent company, Zhejiang Geely, has also historically reported higher leverage than Geely. This situation is partially mitigated by (1) Geely's status as a listed and regulated entity, and (2) its track record of maintaining sound corporate governance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Upward pressure on the ratings could emerge if Geely: (1) further improves its overall market share through successful sales of new models; (2) further expands its product breadth and enhances its geographic diversity to a level more comparable to that of its global peers; or (3) maintains a prudent financial policy that includes low debt leverage and a solid liquidity profile on a sustained basis, against the backdrop of its parent company's corporate activities.

Downward pressure could emerge if: (1) Geely does not grow its scale and gain market share; (2) its profitability declines, such that its EBITA margin drops below 5.0%-6.0% on a sustained basis; (3) its debt leverage -- as measured by debt/EBITDA -- rises above 1.5x-2.0x on a sustained basis; or (4) its liquidity profile deteriorates.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automobile Manufacturer Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Automobile-Manufacturer-Industry--PBC_1062773. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is one of the largest privately owned, local brand automakers in China. It develops, makes and sells passenger vehicles that are sold in China and overseas. Its chairman and founder, Mr. Li Shufu, and his family held a 44.1 % stake in the company at the end of 2019. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and listed in Hong Kong.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Gerwin Ho
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Clement Cheuk Yiu Wong
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

