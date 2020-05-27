Moody's confirms General Motors Financial's long-term senior unsecured rating at Baa3, concluding review; outlook is negative

New York, May 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") confirmed all ratings for General Motors Financial Company, Inc. (GMF) and its subsidiaries, including the Baa3 long-term senior unsecured rating and the Prime-3 short-term ratings. The outlook is negative. These actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated on 25 March 2020, which was driven by the uncertainty around the company's operating performance related to the rapid global spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

The rating actions follow similar actions on the ratings for GMF's parent, General Motors Company (GM, Baa3 corporate family rating, negative). Please see separate press release dated 27 May 2020.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating global economic outlook and falling oil prices are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. Moody's believes that delinquency rates, loan defaults and lease residual realization trends will worsen in the next 12-18 months. Moody's believes, however, that US auto captive finance companies are fairly well positioned to weather a level of shock in the system, absent meaningful declines in used car prices and a rapid and unexpected deterioration of liquidity at the parent level. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Confirmations:

..Issuer: General Motors Financial Company, Inc.

....LT Issuer Rating, Confirmed at Baa3

....Pref. Shelf, Confirmed at (P)Ba2

....Backed Pref. Shelf, Confirmed at (P)Ba2

....Subordinate Shelf, Confirmed at (P)Ba1

....Backed Subordinate Shelf, Confirmed at (P)Ba1

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Confirmed at (P)Baa3

....Backed Senior Unsecured Shelf, Confirmed at (P)Baa3

....Pref. Stock, Confirmed at Ba2

....Commercial Paper, Confirmed at P-3

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency), Confirmed at (P)Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Confirmed at (P)Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Confirmed at Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Confirmed at Baa3

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Confirmed at Baa3

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Confirmed at Baa3

..Issuer: General Motors Financial of Canada, Ltd.

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Baa3

..Issuer: GMF Australia Pty Ltd

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Confirmed at (P)Baa3

..Issuer: General Motors Financial International BV

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Confirmed at (P)Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: General Motors Financial Company, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

..Issuer: General Motors Financial of Canada, Ltd.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

..Issuer: General Motors Financial International BV

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

The confirmation of GMF's ratings reflects Moody's unchanged assessment of the company's ba3 standalone assessment and affiliate support from GM.

GMF's ba3 standalone assessment is supported by the company's adequate capital cushion that protects creditors against unexpected losses, and good liquidity position. GMF's tangible equity to tangible assets capital was 8.4% at 31 March 2020 and Moody's expects it will remain around 8% over the next 12-18 months. GMF has a sizeable lease portfolio (44% of receivables portfolio as of 31 March 2020) making it vulnerable to a potentially rapid decline of used car prices. Moody's expects that GMF's future capital distributions to its parent will be carefully considered given the uncertain operating environment. Moody's believes that managed receivables ($94 billion as of 31 March 2020) will decline by approximately 10% in 2020 in line with its expectations of new car sales decline in the U.S. by 25% over the same time period. Moody's also anticipates that the company's funding costs will increase, resulting in narrower finance margins. Additional credit challenges for GMF include its exposure to the performance trends of its parent and the company's significant use of securitization, which Moody's believes will continue to increase given difficult market conditions. An increased use of securitization increases the amount of encumbered assets, reducing the company's alternate sources of liquidity.

GMF's liquidity position is good and totaled $23 billion as at 31 March 2020, comprising approximately $11.6 billion of cash, $10 billion from committed asset backed facilities and $1.3 billion available under other unsecured credit facilities.

GMF's ratings continue to incorporate three notches of affiliate support from its ultimate parent GM. The negative outlook on GMF reflects the negative outlook on the ratings for GM. GM's weaker credit profile will have negative implications for GMF's access to funding and its financing volumes. GM's support to GMF is evidenced by a support agreement under which GMF can require GM to inject capital to restore leverage below an 11.5x net earning asset to tangible net worth threshold, should GMF exceed the threshold. The support agreement includes an unsecured $1 billion junior subordinated credit facility, provided by GM. It also affirms GMF's access to $14.5 billion of GM's unsecured corporate revolving credit facility subject to available capacity and exclusive access to $2.0 billion of a 364-day credit facility.

Moody's regards the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Please see Moody's Environmental risks and Social risks heatmaps for further information. Today's rating actions reflect the impact on GMF of the breadth and severity of the shock, and Moody's view of its ability to withstand it under its current assumptions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings upgrades are unlikely over the next 12-18 months, given the negative outlook. However, GMF's ratings could be upgraded if the ratings for its parent GM are upgraded.

An unexpected and material decline in asset quality and profitability, diminished liquidity, or leverage (TCE/TMA) that declines to less than 7% could lead to a lower standalone assessment for GMF. GMF's ratings could be downgraded, following a downgrade of the ratings for its parent GM.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099, and Captive Finance Subsidiaries of Nonfinancial Corporations published in August 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1183459. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

