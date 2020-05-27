Moody's confirms General Motors Financial's long-term senior unsecured rating at Baa3, concluding review; outlook is negative

New York, May 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") confirmed
all ratings for General Motors Financial Company, Inc. (GMF)
and its subsidiaries, including the Baa3 long-term senior
unsecured rating and the Prime-3 short-term ratings.
The outlook is negative. These actions conclude the review for
downgrade initiated on 25 March 2020, which was driven by the uncertainty
around the company's operating performance related to the rapid
global spread of the coronavirus outbreak.
The rating actions follow similar actions on the ratings for GMF's parent,
General Motors Company (GM, Baa3 corporate family rating,
negative). Please see separate press release dated 27 May 2020.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating
global economic outlook and falling oil prices are creating a severe and
extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets.
Moody's believes that delinquency rates, loan defaults and lease
residual realization trends will worsen in the next 12-18 months.
Moody's believes, however, that US auto captive finance companies
are fairly well positioned to weather a level of shock in the system,
absent meaningful declines in used car prices and a rapid and unexpected
deterioration of liquidity at the parent level. Moody's regards
the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its environmental,
social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety.
Confirmations:
..Issuer: General Motors Financial Company,
Inc.
....LT Issuer Rating, Confirmed at Baa3
....Pref. Shelf, Confirmed at
(P)Ba2
....Backed Pref. Shelf, Confirmed
at (P)Ba2
....Subordinate Shelf, Confirmed at
(P)Ba1
....Backed Subordinate Shelf, Confirmed
at (P)Ba1
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Confirmed
at (P)Baa3
....Backed Senior Unsecured Shelf, Confirmed
at (P)Baa3
....Pref. Stock, Confirmed at
Ba2
....Commercial Paper, Confirmed at P-3
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program (Local Currency), Confirmed at (P)Baa3
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program (Foreign Currency), Confirmed at (P)Baa3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Local Currency), Confirmed at Baa3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Foreign Currency), Confirmed at Baa3
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Local Currency), Confirmed at Baa3
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Foreign Currency), Confirmed at Baa3
..Issuer: General Motors Financial of Canada,
Ltd.
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Confirmed at Baa3
..Issuer: GMF Australia Pty Ltd
....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Confirmed at (P)Baa3
..Issuer: General Motors Financial International BV
....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Confirmed at (P)Baa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: General Motors Financial Company,
Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
..Issuer: General Motors Financial of Canada,
Ltd.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
..Issuer: General Motors Financial International BV
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
The confirmation of GMF's ratings reflects Moody's unchanged
assessment of the company's ba3 standalone assessment and affiliate
support from GM.
GMF's ba3 standalone assessment is supported by the company's adequate
capital cushion that protects creditors against unexpected losses,
and good liquidity position. GMF's tangible equity to tangible
assets capital was 8.4% at 31 March 2020 and Moody's
expects it will remain around 8% over the next 12-18 months.
GMF has a sizeable lease portfolio (44% of receivables portfolio
as of 31 March 2020) making it vulnerable to a potentially rapid decline
of used car prices. Moody's expects that GMF's future capital
distributions to its parent will be carefully considered given the uncertain
operating environment. Moody's believes that managed receivables
($94 billion as of 31 March 2020) will decline by approximately
10% in 2020 in line with its expectations of new car sales decline
in the U.S. by 25% over the same time period.
Moody's also anticipates that the company's funding costs will increase,
resulting in narrower finance margins. Additional credit challenges
for GMF include its exposure to the performance trends of its parent and
the company's significant use of securitization, which Moody's believes
will continue to increase given difficult market conditions. An
increased use of securitization increases the amount of encumbered assets,
reducing the company's alternate sources of liquidity.
GMF's liquidity position is good and totaled $23 billion
as at 31 March 2020, comprising approximately $11.6
billion of cash, $10 billion from committed asset backed
facilities and $1.3 billion available under other unsecured
credit facilities.
GMF's ratings continue to incorporate three notches of affiliate
support from its ultimate parent GM. The negative outlook on GMF
reflects the negative outlook on the ratings for GM. GM's weaker
credit profile will have negative implications for GMF's access to funding
and its financing volumes. GM's support to GMF is evidenced by
a support agreement under which GMF can require GM to inject capital to
restore leverage below an 11.5x net earning asset to tangible net
worth threshold, should GMF exceed the threshold. The support
agreement includes an unsecured $1 billion junior subordinated
credit facility, provided by GM. It also affirms GMF's access
to $14.5 billion of GM's unsecured corporate revolving credit
facility subject to available capacity and exclusive access to $2.0
billion of a 364-day credit facility.
Moody's regards the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Please see Moody's Environmental risks and Social risks
heatmaps for further information. Today's rating actions reflect
the impact on GMF of the breadth and severity of the shock, and
Moody's view of its ability to withstand it under its current assumptions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings upgrades are unlikely over the next 12-18 months,
given the negative outlook. However, GMF's ratings could
be upgraded if the ratings for its parent GM are upgraded.
An unexpected and material decline in asset quality and profitability,
diminished liquidity, or leverage (TCE/TMA) that declines to less
than 7% could lead to a lower standalone assessment for GMF.
GMF's ratings could be downgraded, following a downgrade of the
ratings for its parent GM.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Finance Companies Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099,
and Captive Finance Subsidiaries of Nonfinancial Corporations published
in August 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1183459.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Inna Bodeck
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Ana Arsov
MD - Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653