Moody's confirms Go Wireless' ratings, including B2 CFR; outlook negative

New York, July 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today confirmed all ratings of Go Wireless Holdings, Inc. ("Go Wireless"), including the B2 corporate family rating, B2-PD probability of default rating and B2 rating for the senior secured term loan. The outlook was changed to negative from ratings under review. These actions conclude the review for downgrade that commenced on April 21, 2020.

"As an essential retailer, nearly all of Go Wireless' stores have remained open, excluding those that are located in select malls. The confirmation of all ratings reflects Moody's expectation that the stress to Go Wireless' credit profile will be relatively brief in scope, as sales and traffic will rebound in the second half of 2020 as stay-at-home orders are lifted and 5G wireless devices become available," stated Moody's Vice President Charlie O'Shea, "However, there is a risk that the rebound could be delayed if stay-at-home orders return in certain municipalities, which would meaningfully erode the company's credit metrics and liquidity profile."

The negative outlook reflects the severity of the deterioration in credit metrics due to the impact on store traffic and revenues from the coronavirus pandemic and the risk that the recovery may be weaker than currently anticipated. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Go Wireless of the breadth and severity of the shock, with Go's countermeasures resulting in a moderation of the potential deterioration in credit quality.

Confirmations:

..Issuer: Go Wireless Holdings, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Confirmed at B2-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed at B2

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Confirmed at B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Go Wireless Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

Go Wireless' ratings are constrained by the negative impact on revenues and store traffic from the counter-measures to the coronavirus and the lengthened customer replacement/upgrade cycle, which has resulted in a reduction in upgrades and pressured phone and tablet sales, as contract counts have declined. Moody's expects these pressures to result in leverage, as measured by debt/EBITDA, to increase from its current level of nearly 5 times on a trailing twelve-month basis as of March 31, 2020. While leverage is likely to remain elevated, the company continues to evaluate closing underperforming stores as well as realize the benefits from restructuring its sales organization and reducing payroll expenses to reduce expenses and commissions paid to improve profitability. The ratings also consider the company's reliance on cellphone manufacturers for continued product innovation and the risk of volatile customer demand related to new product malfunctions or changing consumer preferences.

Go Wireless benefits from its solid competitive position as a leading independent retailer of Verizon wireless products, as well as a provider of services and accessories for mobile electronic devices. While liquidity is adequate, lower earnings and reduced cash balances are a credit constraint given the high level or amortization on the company's term loan. The rating also recognizes Go Wireless' favorable qualitative profile that benefits from the nondiscretionary nature of cell phones as well as its diverse sources of revenue, including insurance and warranty offerings and accessories. The rating also considers Go Wireless' mutually beneficial relationships with Verizon and cellphone manufacturers, which is a competitive advantage over smaller operators.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if Go Wireless maintains a conservative financial policy towards shareholder returns and future acquisitions, with improving operating performance such that debt/EBITDA was maintained below 4.75x and EBITA/interest was sustained above 1.5x and the company maintains good liquidity.

Ratings could be downgraded if any factors cause debt/EBITDA to approach 6.0x and EBITA/interest to approach 1.0x or if liquidity were to weaken.

Go Wireless, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, is a leading independent retailer of Verizon wireless products, in addition to accessories and services for mobile devices. The company operates nearly 700 stores in 32 states. Revenue for the last twelve month period ended March 31, 2020 was approximately $1 billion. Go Wireless is wholly owned by company management.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

