Moody's confirms Go Wireless' ratings, including B2 CFR; outlook negative

New York, July 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
confirmed all ratings of Go Wireless Holdings, Inc. ("Go
Wireless"), including the B2 corporate family rating,
B2-PD probability of default rating and B2 rating for the senior
secured term loan. The outlook was changed to negative from ratings
under review. These actions conclude the review for downgrade that
commenced on April 21, 2020.
"As an essential retailer, nearly all of Go Wireless'
stores have remained open, excluding those that are located in select
malls. The confirmation of all ratings reflects Moody's expectation
that the stress to Go Wireless' credit profile will be relatively
brief in scope, as sales and traffic will rebound in the second
half of 2020 as stay-at-home orders are lifted and 5G wireless
devices become available," stated Moody's Vice President
Charlie O'Shea, "However, there is a risk that
the rebound could be delayed if stay-at-home orders return
in certain municipalities, which would meaningfully erode the company's
credit metrics and liquidity profile."
The negative outlook reflects the severity of the deterioration in credit
metrics due to the impact on store traffic and revenues from the coronavirus
pandemic and the risk that the recovery may be weaker than currently anticipated.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Go Wireless of
the breadth and severity of the shock, with Go's countermeasures
resulting in a moderation of the potential deterioration in credit quality.
Confirmations:
..Issuer: Go Wireless Holdings, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Confirmed at B2-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed
at B2
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Confirmed at B2 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Go Wireless Holdings, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
Go Wireless' ratings are constrained by the negative impact on revenues
and store traffic from the counter-measures to the coronavirus
and the lengthened customer replacement/upgrade cycle, which has
resulted in a reduction in upgrades and pressured phone and tablet sales,
as contract counts have declined. Moody's expects these pressures
to result in leverage, as measured by debt/EBITDA, to increase
from its current level of nearly 5 times on a trailing twelve-month
basis as of March 31, 2020. While leverage is likely to remain
elevated, the company continues to evaluate closing underperforming
stores as well as realize the benefits from restructuring its sales organization
and reducing payroll expenses to reduce expenses and commissions paid
to improve profitability. The ratings also consider the company's
reliance on cellphone manufacturers for continued product innovation and
the risk of volatile customer demand related to new product malfunctions
or changing consumer preferences.
Go Wireless benefits from its solid competitive position as a leading
independent retailer of Verizon wireless products, as well as a
provider of services and accessories for mobile electronic devices.
While liquidity is adequate, lower earnings and reduced cash balances
are a credit constraint given the high level or amortization on the company's
term loan. The rating also recognizes Go Wireless' favorable qualitative
profile that benefits from the nondiscretionary nature of cell phones
as well as its diverse sources of revenue, including insurance and
warranty offerings and accessories. The rating also considers Go
Wireless' mutually beneficial relationships with Verizon and cellphone
manufacturers, which is a competitive advantage over smaller operators.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be upgraded if Go Wireless maintains a conservative financial
policy towards shareholder returns and future acquisitions, with
improving operating performance such that debt/EBITDA was maintained below
4.75x and EBITA/interest was sustained above 1.5x and the
company maintains good liquidity.
Ratings could be downgraded if any factors cause debt/EBITDA to approach
6.0x and EBITA/interest to approach 1.0x or if liquidity
were to weaken.
Go Wireless, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, is a leading
independent retailer of Verizon wireless products, in addition to
accessories and services for mobile devices. The company operates
nearly 700 stores in 32 states. Revenue for the last twelve month
period ended March 31, 2020 was approximately $1 billion.
Go Wireless is wholly owned by company management.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Charles O'Shea
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Margaret Taylor
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653