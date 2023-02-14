Moody's confirms Government of Baton Rouge Consolidated City-Parish, LA's Aa2 issuer and Aa2, Aa3 and A1 sales tax ratings, lawfully available rating upgraded to Aa2; outlook revised to stable

New York, February 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has confirmed the Aa2 rating on the Government of Baton Rouge Consolidated City-Parish, LA's issuer rating. Concurrently, Moody's confirms the Aa2 city sales tax, Aa3 MovEBR parish sales tax and A1 parish senior lien sales tax ratings. Moody's also upgraded the lawfully available revenue rating to Aa2 from Aa3. This action concludes a review that was initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The city-parish has about $405 million in governmental outstanding debt. The outlook has been revised to stable from ratings under review.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the government's stable economy, anchored by an array of state and military government institutions with some exposure to volatile petrochemical companies. The rating also incorporates the government's long history of strong operating performance which has driven favorable results guided by sophisticated governance practices that focus on long range financial and capital planning and frequent financial monitoring. The city-parish's elevated leverage will remain manageable given limited future issuance plans and continued efforts to reform long-term benefit programs.

Adjusted resident income levels are low for the rating category at 73.0% of the US, but in part reflect the large student population from the state's flagship university (Louisiana State University; A1 stable). Baton Rouge's economy will remain a strength, benefiting from significant new development and reinvestment, including a new Amazon (A1 stable) Fulfillment Center and expansion at the Exxon (Aa2 stable) Chemical Plant, the fifth largest refinery in the nation. The recent economic growth has also supported the city-parish's post pandemic recovery, with the unemployment rate down to 3.0% as of December 2022, down from the 5.3% reported in December 2020 per the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Total leverage across governmental, business type activity funds and component units is nearly $5.1 billion or 526% of revenue and is high compared to Aa2-rated peers. The city-parish's fixed costs are above average at 25.9% of revenue. The government's debt burden is nearly half of outstanding leverage, in large part due to the sewerage system. Outstanding other post employment benefit (OPEB) liabilities, which reached nearly $1.3 billion in fiscal 2021, are approximately 25% of total leverage. Favorably, management is exploring options for possibly reducing OPEB liabilities and future debt issuance plans are limited, both of which will help keep long-term liability costs manageable for the consolidated government.

For fiscal 2021 the city-parish ended with a solid available fund balance and net current assets of 41.5% of revenue and a liquidity position of 101.7% of revenue. The difference between liquidity and fund balance totals reflects restricted cash in the library, grants and capital projects funds that is not part of available fund balance calculations. Preliminary results for fiscal 2022 reflect continued strong operating performance. Baton Rouge's 2023 performance will likely continue be stable, given its balanced budget and history of outperformance relative to projections.

The Aa2 rating on the parish's lawfully available revenue/subordinate lien sales tax bond rating reflects the lawfully available funds pledge which is ultimate security for the bonds. The limited tax pledge is rated on parity with the issuer rating because it is a non-contingent, general promise to pay from a revenue source that covers all of the government's tax base. In addition the bonds are also payable from a subordinate lien claim on 70% of a 1/2 cent parish wide sales tax.

The Aa2 city sales tax bond rating reflects the continued extremely strong coverage provided by a broad and generally improving pledged revenue stream. The very strong coverage mitigates the lack of a debt service reserve fund. Excess pledged revenues flow to the general fund once debt service has been satisfied, closely tying the city sales tax rating to the overall credit quality of the city-parish.

The Aa3 MovEBR sales tax bond rating reflects the large and stable local economy that is anchored by significant institutional presence and strong coverage levels from sales taxes levied on a broad base. The rating also incorporates stable demographic trends including steady modest growth in population, resident income levels, and employment which will continue to support pledged revenues. Finally, the rating reflects future anticipated issuance, a strong additional bonds test of 2.0 times, and the lack of a debt service reserve fund.

The A1 senior lien sales tax bond rating reflects sustained revenue collections through the pandemic which in turn provides healthy debt service coverage. The rating also incorporates the large stable local economy with significant institutional presence that provides support for the broad revenue pledge. Challenges for the rating include moderate revenue volatility and the lack of a debt service reserve fund.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the government's stable financial position, which when coupled with ongoing prudent governance practices, will keep the above average leverage manageable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Decreased leverage (issuer rating)

-Reduced fixed costs (issuer rating)

-Stabilization of economic metrics (issuer rating)

-Upgrade of the issuer rating (lawfully available revenue and sales tax ratings)

-Improved debt service coverage (sales tax ratings)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Increased leverage (issuer rating)

-Sustained imbalance leading to a decrease in reserves and liquidity (issuer rating)

-Weakened economic metrics (issuer rating)

-Downgrade of the issuer rating (lawfully available revenue and sales tax ratings)

-Declining debt service coverage (sales tax ratings)

LEGAL SECURITY

The parish subordinate lien sales tax debt is issued by the Louisiana Local Government Environmental Facilities and Community Development Authority. Pursuant to a loan agreement between the authority and the City-Parish, the bonds are supported by a subordinate lien on the 70% of 1/2 cent sales and use tax but further benefit from a lawfully available funds pledge of the City-Parish should the subordinate sales tax revenues be insufficient.

The city sales and use tax bonds are payable from a 2% sales and use tax collected within the city limits. The pledge is broad as the tax is levied on food and medical goods.

The MovEBR bonds are secured by a 1/2 cent sales and use tax levied across the entire parish including incorporated areas. The tax is levied on retail, use, leases, services, etc. but does exclude food, medicine, and medical devices.

The senior lien sales tax debt is issued by East Baton Rouge Parish are supported by a senior lien on 70% of a 1/2 cent sales and use tax collected throughout the entire parish, excluding food and medical. The tax expires in 2030, concurrent with the bond maturity.

PROFILE

The City-Parish of Baton Rouge is located in East Baton Rouge Parish in southeast Louisiana (Aa2 stable), approximately 70 miles northwest of New Orleans (A2 stable). The parish has a population of 453,301. The largest industry sectors that drive the local economy are health services, construction, and state government.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer and subordinate lien revenue ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. The principal methodology used in the special tax ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70024. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

