Moody's confirms Grupo Antolin's B3 ratings, outlook negative

Frankfurt am Main, June 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today confirmed the B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and senior secured instrument ratings of Grupo Antolin-Irausa, S.A. (Grupo Antolin or the company). Concurrently, Moody's has confirmed the probability of default rating (PDR) at B3-PD. The outlook has changed to negative from ratings under review.

This rating action concludes the review for downgrade process, which was initiated on March 26, 2020.

"The rating confirmation is driven by the maintenance of an adequate liquidity, following the successful covenant waiver, and the expectation that a recovery in global light vehicle sales will allow the company recover EBITDA to levels, which keep debt/EBITDA at a level appropriate for the B3.", said Matthias Heck, a Moody's Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer and Lead Analyst for Grupo Antolin. "The negative outlook reflects the ongoing challenging sector environment in the automotive industry, and the group's very low margins." added Mr. Heck.

RATINGS RATIONALE

On 08 June 2020, Grupo Antolin announced that it has agreed a suspension of its maintenance covenants with the lenders of its €200 million revolving credit facility (RCF) up to and including June 2021. With the cash on balance of €460 million at the end of April 2020 (including cash from the currently fully drawn RCF), Moody's expects that the company has sufficient liquidity over the next 12 months and the ability to finance a cash drain of around €150 million expected for Q2 2020, with the majority of it in the months of May and June. The cash drain is driven by the coronavirus-related production shutdowns at the beginning of this quarter and the gradual ramp-up of production.

The confirmation of Grupo Antolin's B3 rating reflects Moody's expectation that the company's liquidity remains adequate through a very difficult year 2020, while leverage (Moody's adjusted debt / EBITDA) will, after temporal increase to around 8x in 2020 (5.1x as of December 2019), return into the range of 5.5x -- 6.5x, which Moody's consider to be appropriate for the B3. This expectation is supported by (i) Moody's expectation of a recovery in global light vehicle sales from 2021, after a sharp drop in 2020, (ii) the company's actions to mitigate the negative impact of the global coronavirus outbreak by cost reduction and variabilization and capex reduction (around 25% in 2020), and (iii) the operating turnaround of the group's previously loss-making facilities in Spartanburg and Alabama.

Moody's forecasts for the global automotive sector a 20% decline in unit sales in 2020, with a steep year-over year contraction in the first three quarters followed a modest rebound in the fourth quarter. We expect 2021 industry unit sales to rebound and grow by approximately 11%. However, future demand for vehicles could be weaker than our current estimates, the already competitive environment in the auto sector could intensify further, and Grupo could encounter greater headwinds than currently anticipated.

The widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The global automotive industry is one of the sectors that will be most severely impacted by the outbreak. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The rating balances Grupo Antolin's (1) strong position in the market for automotive interior products, (2) size and scale as a tier 1 automotive supplier, (3) adequate liquidity, and (4) resilience to raw material price volatility.

The rating also reflects (1) Grupo Antolin's exposure to the cyclicality of the global automotive industry; (2) a highly competitive market environment for interior products, with relatively little growth prospects and high pricing pressure, reflected by an EBITA margin of only 1.9% as of December 2019; (3) its relatively high gross leverage of 5.1x as of the end of December 2019; and (4) its relatively low free cash flow (FCF), given its high capital spending and low operating profit margin.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the negative impact that the global coronavirus outbreak will have on Grupo Antolin's operating performance, credit metrics and liquidity at least into 2021. In this environment, it might be difficult for Grupo Antolin to achieve operating profit margins (Moody's adjusted EBITA) of at least 2%, which Moody's expects for the B3. Moreover, continued negative free cash flows (Moody's adjusted) might further increase the company's debt and leave leverage above 6.5x, which Moody's considers as the maximum for the B3.

LIQUIDITY

As of the end of March 2020, the company's cash balance was around €380.5 million, including proceeds from a €100 million drawdown under its €200 million revolving credit facility (RCF), due June 2023. Maintenance covenants of the RCF have been suspended up to and including June 2021. Afterwards, test levels (net debt/adjusted EBITDA less than 3.5x and EBITDA/financial expenses greater than 4.0x) apply. Absent of the expected automotive market recovery, Moody's expects that the headroom under these covenants will be limited.

As of April 2020, Grupo Antolin reported a cash position amounted to €460 million, including proceeds from another €100 million drawdown under the RCF. This implies a cash drain of €20 million in April, and Moody's expects this could accumulate to up to €150 million in the second quarter. With the gradual ramp-up of production after the lock-downs in early Q2, Moody's expects the company's free cash flows to stabilize, with available cash (including RCF availability) not falling below €300 million.

Grupo Antolin has no major debt maturities until 2022 and only minor amounts of short-term debt maturities, most of which are renewable credit facilities that are typically rolled over. From 2021 onwards, we expect the group to generate break even or slightly positive FCF, especially driven by lower capital spending in times of challenging market conditions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the current market situation we do not anticipate any short term positive rating pressure for Grupo Antolin. A stabilization of the market situation leading to a recovery in metrics to pre-outbreak levels could lead to positive rating pressure. More specifically adjusted Debt/EBITDA would have to drop back sustainably below 5.5x with an EBITA margin sustainably above 2.5%.

Further negative pressure would build if Grupo Antolin fails to return to meaningful operating profit generation of the second half of 2020 allowing it to stabilize its liquidity situation by reducing the cash burn rate. A prolonged and deeper slump in demand than currently anticipated leading to more balance sheet deterioration and a longer path to restoring credit metrics in line with a B3 credit rating (EBITA margin at least 2%, debt/EBITDA not exceeding 6.5x on a sustained basis) could also lead to further negative pressure on the rating.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Supplier Methodology published in January 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170606. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: Grupo Antolin-Irausa, S.A.

Confirmations, Previously Placed On Review For Downgrade:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed at B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Confirmed at B3-PD

.... Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at B3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Ratings Under Review

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Burgos, Spain, Grupo Antolin-Irausa, S.A. (Grupo Antolin) is a family-owned tier 1 supplier to the automotive industry. It focuses on the design, development, manufacturing and supply of components for vehicle interiors, which includes cockpits, overheads (headliners), door trims, and interior lighting components. In 2019, Grupo Antolin generated revenue of €5.2 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Matthias Heck, CFA

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

Anke Rindermann

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

