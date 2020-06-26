Moody's confirms Grupo Antolin's B3 ratings, outlook negative

Frankfurt am Main, June 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today confirmed the B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and senior secured
instrument ratings of Grupo Antolin-Irausa, S.A.
(Grupo Antolin or the company). Concurrently, Moody's
has confirmed the probability of default rating (PDR) at B3-PD.
The outlook has changed to negative from ratings under review.
This rating action concludes the review for downgrade process, which
was initiated on March 26, 2020.
"The rating confirmation is driven by the maintenance of an adequate
liquidity, following the successful covenant waiver, and the
expectation that a recovery in global light vehicle sales will allow the
company recover EBITDA to levels, which keep debt/EBITDA at a level
appropriate for the B3.", said Matthias Heck,
a Moody's Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer and Lead
Analyst for Grupo Antolin. "The negative outlook reflects
the ongoing challenging sector environment in the automotive industry,
and the group's very low margins." added Mr.
Heck.
RATINGS RATIONALE
On 08 June 2020, Grupo Antolin announced that it has agreed a suspension
of its maintenance covenants with the lenders of its €200 million
revolving credit facility (RCF) up to and including June 2021.
With the cash on balance of €460 million at the end of April 2020
(including cash from the currently fully drawn RCF), Moody's
expects that the company has sufficient liquidity over the next 12 months
and the ability to finance a cash drain of around €150 million expected
for Q2 2020, with the majority of it in the months of May and June.
The cash drain is driven by the coronavirus-related production
shutdowns at the beginning of this quarter and the gradual ramp-up
of production.
The confirmation of Grupo Antolin's B3 rating reflects Moody's
expectation that the company's liquidity remains adequate through
a very difficult year 2020, while leverage (Moody's adjusted
debt / EBITDA) will, after temporal increase to around 8x in 2020
(5.1x as of December 2019), return into the range of 5.5x
-- 6.5x, which Moody's consider to be appropriate
for the B3. This expectation is supported by (i) Moody's
expectation of a recovery in global light vehicle sales from 2021,
after a sharp drop in 2020, (ii) the company's actions to
mitigate the negative impact of the global coronavirus outbreak by cost
reduction and variabilization and capex reduction (around 25% in
2020), and (iii) the operating turnaround of the group's previously
loss-making facilities in Spartanburg and Alabama.
Moody's forecasts for the global automotive sector a 20%
decline in unit sales in 2020, with a steep year-over year
contraction in the first three quarters followed a modest rebound in the
fourth quarter. We expect 2021 industry unit sales to rebound and
grow by approximately 11%. However, future demand
for vehicles could be weaker than our current estimates, the already
competitive environment in the auto sector could intensify further,
and Grupo could encounter greater headwinds than currently anticipated.
The widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines
are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. The global automotive industry is one of the
sectors that will be most severely impacted by the outbreak. We
regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
The rating balances Grupo Antolin's (1) strong position in the market
for automotive interior products, (2) size and scale as a tier 1
automotive supplier, (3) adequate liquidity, and (4) resilience
to raw material price volatility.
The rating also reflects (1) Grupo Antolin's exposure to the cyclicality
of the global automotive industry; (2) a highly competitive market
environment for interior products, with relatively little growth
prospects and high pricing pressure, reflected by an EBITA margin
of only 1.9% as of December 2019; (3) its relatively
high gross leverage of 5.1x as of the end of December 2019;
and (4) its relatively low free cash flow (FCF), given its high
capital spending and low operating profit margin.
RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the negative impact that the global coronavirus
outbreak will have on Grupo Antolin's operating performance,
credit metrics and liquidity at least into 2021. In this environment,
it might be difficult for Grupo Antolin to achieve operating profit margins
(Moody's adjusted EBITA) of at least 2%, which Moody's
expects for the B3. Moreover, continued negative free cash
flows (Moody's adjusted) might further increase the company's
debt and leave leverage above 6.5x, which Moody's considers
as the maximum for the B3.
LIQUIDITY
As of the end of March 2020, the company's cash balance was around
€380.5 million, including proceeds from a €100
million drawdown under its €200 million revolving credit facility
(RCF), due June 2023. Maintenance covenants of the RCF have
been suspended up to and including June 2021. Afterwards,
test levels (net debt/adjusted EBITDA less than 3.5x and EBITDA/financial
expenses greater than 4.0x) apply. Absent of the expected
automotive market recovery, Moody's expects that the headroom
under these covenants will be limited.
As of April 2020, Grupo Antolin reported a cash position amounted
to €460 million, including proceeds from another €100
million drawdown under the RCF. This implies a cash drain of €20
million in April, and Moody's expects this could accumulate
to up to €150 million in the second quarter. With the gradual
ramp-up of production after the lock-downs in early Q2,
Moody's expects the company's free cash flows to stabilize,
with available cash (including RCF availability) not falling below €300
million.
Grupo Antolin has no major debt maturities until 2022 and only minor amounts
of short-term debt maturities, most of which are renewable
credit facilities that are typically rolled over. From 2021 onwards,
we expect the group to generate break even or slightly positive FCF,
especially driven by lower capital spending in times of challenging market
conditions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the current market situation we do not anticipate any short term
positive rating pressure for Grupo Antolin. A stabilization of
the market situation leading to a recovery in metrics to pre-outbreak
levels could lead to positive rating pressure. More specifically
adjusted Debt/EBITDA would have to drop back sustainably below 5.5x
with an EBITA margin sustainably above 2.5%.
Further negative pressure would build if Grupo Antolin fails to return
to meaningful operating profit generation of the second half of 2020 allowing
it to stabilize its liquidity situation by reducing the cash burn rate.
A prolonged and deeper slump in demand than currently anticipated leading
to more balance sheet deterioration and a longer path to restoring credit
metrics in line with a B3 credit rating (EBITA margin at least 2%,
debt/EBITDA not exceeding 6.5x on a sustained basis) could also
lead to further negative pressure on the rating.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Supplier
Methodology published in January 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170606.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
..Issuer: Grupo Antolin-Irausa, S.A.
Confirmations, Previously Placed On Review For Downgrade:
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed
at B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Confirmed at B3-PD
.... Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Confirmed at B3
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Ratings Under Review
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Burgos, Spain, Grupo Antolin-Irausa,
S.A. (Grupo Antolin) is a family-owned tier 1 supplier
to the automotive industry. It focuses on the design, development,
manufacturing and supply of components for vehicle interiors, which
includes cockpits, overheads (headliners), door trims,
and interior lighting components. In 2019, Grupo Antolin
generated revenue of €5.2 billion.
Matthias Heck, CFA
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
