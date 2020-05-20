Moody's confirms Guam Power Authority's Baa2 senior revenue bonds rating, outlook negative

New York, May 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has confirmed the Baa2 rating assigned to the Guam Power Authority's ("GPA") senior revenue bonds. The outlook is negative. This concludes the rating review that was initiated on March 30, 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The confirmation of the Baa2 rating follows Moody's rating action on the Government of Guam's general obligation bonds rating which was confirmed at Ba1 with a negative outlook on May 19, 2020.

GPA operates fairly independently from the government, reports no outstanding overdue government receivables and makes no transfers to the general fund of the government. Nevertheless, Moody's does not expect that the authority would be able to disconnect itself completely from weakening economic conditions, a potential temporary deterioration in cash collection rates, severe decline in tourism, or material financial stress at the government level as a result of repercussions from the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Notably, GPA benefits from the current low oil price environment, which reduces its fuel costs. GPA forecasts that it can still achieve a senior debt service coverage ratio of 1.5x in fiscal 2020 despite lower load factors and a slight deterioration in cash collection rates, a key consideration in today's rating affirmation.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

GPA's Baa2 rating reflects its strong position as the sole provider of electricity to residential customers on the island of Guam and to the US military. The rating also considers the very strong liquidity profile, the age of GPA's current generating facilities, the challenge to execute the renewal of its fleet on time and on budget and to generate the expected fuel cost savings, the island's small and concentrated economy, the authority's high leverage, vulnerability of energy rates and consumption due to volatile oil prices and weather related events, and the economy's exposure to political events.

At September 30, 2019 GPA had around $78 million of unrestricted cash and investments on balance sheet and around $206 million of restricted cash and investments.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the potential impact on the GPA's revenue, operating expenses, and liquidity from weakening economic conditions, a severe decline in tourism, or material financial stress at the government level as a result of repercussions from the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Increased diversity of its resource mix

- Sustained improvements in sales from residential customers

- Total fixed charge coverage above 1.5x on a sustainable basis

- Improvement in the credit quality of the Government of Guam

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Erosion of the government's financial position and liquidity or deteriorating local economic conditions that would limit GPA's financial flexibility

- Total fixed charge coverage below 1.2x

- Debt ratio above 100%

- Days cash on hand below historical levels of around 80-90 days

- EPA negotiations result in material fines or higher than expected compliance costs

- Loss of large customers

- Plant shutdown that would further reduce generation capacity

LEGAL SECURITY

GPA currently has around $545.4 million in senior revenue bonds outstanding and also had close to $10.8 million in capital lease liabilities outstanding as of September 30, 2019. We expect annual senior revenue bond debt service to be around $48 million and capital lease payments to be around $9 million in fiscal 2020. Bondholders benefit from a 1.3x senior annual debt service rate covenant, a 1.2x subordinate annual debt service rate covenant, and a standard additional bonds test. Capital lease payments are subordinated to senior lien debt service. The bond documentation requires a working capital fund to be funded at least at one twelfth of the budgeted annual maintenance and operational expenses. Senior revenue bonds are secured by a debt service reserve fund, the total of which is currently cash or investment funded at around $49 million.

PROFILE

The Guam Power Authority (GPA) is an autonomous agency of the Government of Guam. GPA provides electricity to residential, commercial, and governmental customers on the island of Guam and is the sole provider of electric services to around 170,000 residential customers on the island. The US Department of Defense is GPA's largest customer, accounting for around 20% of revenues in fiscal 2019.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Power Electric Utilities with Generation Ownership Exposure Methodology published in August 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170209. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

