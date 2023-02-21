Moody's confirms Haiken's Baa2 rating; revises outlook to negative

Hong Kong, February 21, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has confirmed the Baa2 issuer rating of Hainan State Farms Investment Holding Group Co., Ltd. (Haiken), as well as its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of ba2. At the same time, Moody's has confirmed the Baa2 senior unsecured rating on the bond issued by Hainan State Farms International (HK) Co Ltd and guaranteed by Haiken.

Moody's has also revised the outlook on the ratings to negative from ratings under review.

This rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on 23 November 2022, following Haiken's announcement to purchase a maximum 70.8% stake in Halcyon Agri Corporation (HAC) from Sinochem International Corporation (Sinochem Int'l, Baa1 stable).

"The confirmation of the ratings is underpinned by (1) Haiken's strengthened industry position and higher geographic diversification after the acquisition as a global player in rubber industry, (2) its strategic importance to the government and the industry, and (3) Sinochem Int'l's provision of continued operational support to HAC," says Ying Wang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"The negative outlook reflects Haiken's increased debt leverage as a result of the acquisition and the uncertainties over its deleveraging toward a level appropriate for its BCA over the next 12 to 18 months," adds Ying.

RATINGS RATIONALE

On 7 February 2023, Haiken announced its completion of a 36% share purchase of HAC and assumed effective control over the company. This triggered a mandatory cash offer (MGO) required by the Singapore listing rule for Haiken to acquire the rest of HAC's shares from individual public shareholders of up to 34.8% of HAC's total shares. The MGO is expected to close by April 2023 after the necessary notification period required by the local listing rule.

Moody's anticipates a maximum incremental debt of about $214 million for Haiken to fund this acquisition, including the share purchase agreement and MGO.

As a result, Haiken's debt leverage, as measured by adjusted debt/EBITDA, will increase to around 7.8x for 2022 on proforma basis, due to the increased debt from the acquisition and HAC's weaker standalone credit quality. However, Moody's expects Haiken could lower its leverage towards 7.0x by 2024, driven by earnings growth at its rubber business, income from other non-core operations such as its tropical agricultural business, business synergies with HAC, and the company's plan to dispose its non-core assets.

However, the above deleveraging initiatives remain uncertain, leading to the negative outlook.

Haiken's Baa2 issuer rating incorporates the company's ba2 BCA and a three-notch uplift based on Moody's assessment of a high likelihood of support from and a high level of dependence on the Hainan provincial government and ultimately the Government of China (A1 stable) in times of stress.

Moody's support assessment considers (1) the Hainan provincial government's 100% ownership of Haiken Group; (2) the track record of support from the provincial government and the central government; (3) the importance of the rubber and agriculture sectors to Hainan province in terms of economic contribution and employment; and (4) the strategic importance of natural rubber as a national security resource and Haiken's leading position in China's rubber industry after its HAC acquisition.

Haiken's high dependence on the provincial and central government reflects the common political and economic event risks that the company and the central government are exposed to.

Haiken's ba2 BCA primarily reflects (1) the company's leading position as China's largest integrated rubber producer and the world's largest rubber processor and trader; (2) the effective hedging tool the company has put in place, including its revenue insurance mechanism, to hedge against rubber price volatility; (3) its enlarged operating scale and geographic diversification following its HAC acquisition; and (4) Haiken Group's good access to capital markets and banking facilities.

At the same time, Haiken's BCA is constrained by (1) the company's high debt leverage, driven by its HAC acquisition and the associated debt financing; and (2) its exposure to rubber price volatility.

Haiken has a good track record of maintaining relatively stable profit margins despite volatile rubber prices, due to its unique revenue insurance coverage and effective hedging practice.

At the same time, Moody's expects the HAC acquisition will enhance Haiken's leading market position in China and globally, increase its geographical diversity and expand its sourcing and distribution channels. Such a stronger business profile will allow the company to have better pricing power and a more sticky business relationship with customers and rubber farmers, which will enable synergies and facilitate deleveraging.

Following the HAC acquisition, Moody's estimates that Haiken's around 2.6 million tons of global annual rubber processing capacity and 3.0 million tons in annual trading volume as of 2021 will be comparable to its largest global peers.

In addition, Moody's considers Sinochem International's 29% stake in HAC and continued operational and shareholder support to HAC.

Haiken's liquidity is weak on proforma basis. Its reported cash balance of around RMB5.4 billion as of the end of June 2022 and projected operating cash flow over the next 12 months are insufficient to cover its around RMB8.3 billion of maturing reported debt and expected capital spending over the same period. Nevertheless, Haiken's refinancing risk is alleviated by the company's good access to domestic funding. Most of its banking facilities are provided by China's policy banks and the largest state-owned banks, with very low funding costs.

ESG considerations have a moderately negative impact on Haiken's credit rating. The company has highly negative exposure to environmental considerations and social risks. In addition, it has moderately negative exposure to governance considerations, primarily due to concentrated ownership risk. These risks are tempered by the company's good compliance track record and the government's supervision and support, given its full government ownership.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade of Haiken's rating is unlikely in the near term.

Moody's could revise Haiken's outlook to stable if its business and financial profile improve, for example, with effective deleveraging through its business integration with HAC; or if support from the government to Haiken strengthens.

Credit metrics indicative of a stable outlook include Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA trending toward 7.0x and Moody's-adjusted EBITA/interest above 2.5x on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade Haiken's rating if the company's business and financial profiles deteriorate without changes in its government support assessment over the next 12-18 months.

Credit metrics indicative of a downgrade include Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA above 7.0x and Moody's-adjusted EBITA/interest below 2.5x over a prolonged period.

The absence of a revenue insurance mechanism to hedge against rubber price volatility or weakening support from the Hainan provincial government will also trigger a downgrade.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Protein and Agriculture published in November 2021 and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020.

Hainan State Farms Investment Holding Group Co., Ltd. is one of the world's largest rubber companies and China's largest integrated rubber producer. It was ultimately 100%-owned by the Hainan government as of December 2022.

In 2021, the company reported a revenue of RMB25.1 billion and an asset size of RMB90.3 billion.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Michelle Ma, +86 (106) 319-6531.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

