Moody's confirms Hanjin International's ratings; changes outlook to negative

NOTE: On July 23, 2020, the press release was corrected as follows: The Participation disclosure was added as the fifth paragraph of the Regulatory Disclosures section. Revised release follows.

Hong Kong, July 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has confirmed the B3 corporate family rating (CFR) of Hanjin International Corp. (HIC) and the B1 senior secured rating on the company's term loan due in October 2020.

At the same time, Moody's has revised the outlook on the ratings to negative from ratings under review.

This rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on 12 March 2020.

"The confirmation of the ratings reflects our view that HIC's credit quality will benefit from the improved liquidity of its parent, Korean Air, after the latter's equity issuance and the Korean government's provision of liquidity support," says Sean Hwang, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

HIC's B3 CFR is mainly driven by Moody's assessment of a strong likelihood of support from its parent, Korean Air Lines Co., Ltd (KAL), given the latter's guarantee of all of HIC's existing debt. Based on this assessment, Moody's has incorporated a two-notch uplift to HIC's CFR from its standalone credit quality.

Moody's assessment also reflects an improvement in KAL's near-term liquidity profile and its ability to support HIC, following the KRW1.1 trillion KAL raised from a new equity issuance in July and the KRW1.2 trillion in liquidity support that Korean policy banks have extended to KAL in June. These developments have increased KAL's liquidity to a level that is sufficient to cover its debt maturities for at least over the next 2-3 months, including HIC's USD600 million term loan due in October 2020.

However, KAL's liquidity profile remains inadequate because of its large debt and capital lease maturities over the next 12 months. Still, this risk is substantially mitigated by (1) the possibility of further liquidity support from the Korean government (Aa2 stable) and a continued roll-over of its bank borrowings, given the company's strategic importance to Korea's economy; and (2) KAL's additional self-rescue measures, such as potential sales of idle assets or stakes in business divisions.

In addition, Moody's expects KAL to generate sufficient EBITDA over the next 6-12 months to cover its interest expenses and capital spending, as its strong cargo business and a reduction in fuel and other variable costs help offset the steep fall in passenger revenue.

Moody's expects KAL's adjusted debt level -- including lease and hybrid obligations -- will likely decline slightly over the next 6-12 months from KRW21 trillion as of 30 March 2020, given the substantial equity it has raised, the relatively moderate decline in its operating cash flow, and its deferrals of new aircraft purchases. The debt reduction will allow KAL's leverage metrics to improve gradually in 2021-22 once demand for air travel begins to recover.

HIC's standalone credit quality mainly reflects its persistently high debt leverage and weak cash flow as well as the small scale of its single-location operations, although the latter risk is mitigated by the prime location and competitive profile of its mixed-use building, the Wilshire Grand Center in downtown Los Angeles.

"The negative outlook on the ratings reflects the high uncertainty over the timing and pace of demand recovery for KAL and HIC's operations. A protracted demand shock could heighten the companies' liquidity risk again and delay an improvement in financial metrics," says Hwang.

Moody's expects the coronavirus pandemic will keep global demand for air travel deeply constrained in 2020 and 2021, with the airline industry unlikely to recover to 2019 passenger volumes until 2023 at the earliest. The risk of downside scenarios remains high, because the severity and duration of the pandemic and the lifting of travel restrictions remain highly uncertain, particularly given the threat of an increase in the number of infections as social distancing practices ease.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The B1 rating on the term loan reflects the first lien on substantially all of the assets owned by HIC. The USD600 million term loan benefits from ranking above the Aa2-rated senior unsecured note of USD300 million -- guaranteed by the Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM, Aa2 stable) -- in the company's priority of claims.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade of HIC's ratings is unlikely. Moody's could return the outlook on the ratings to stable if HIC and KAL's liquidity improves materially, and if KAL's financial metrics improve on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if HIC or KAL's liquidity and refinancing risk increases materially, due to protracted weaknesses in their operations or a significant tightening in the domestic funding market, for example.

A downgrade is also likely if KAL demonstrates unwillingness to provide financial support for HIC, by reducing its guarantee of HIC's debt.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Hanjin International Corp. (HIC) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Korean Air Lines Co., Ltd (KAL) and owns the Wilshire Grand Center (WGC), a 73-story Class A mixed-use building located in Los Angeles in the US.

Established in 1962, KAL is a leading airline company based in Korea. It owns a fleet of 143 passenger aircraft and 23 cargo aircraft, serving 123 destinations across 43 countries as of June 2020. KAL is also engaged in the aerospace and catering businesses, as well as the hotel business in the US through HIC.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

