Moody's confirms Hawaii County, HI's Aa2 GOULT and assigns Aa2 issuer rating; outlook stable

New York, December 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 issuer rating to Hawaii County, HI. Concurrently, Moody's has confirmed the county's Aa2 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating. The issuer rating reflects the county's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. The county has roughly $527.8 million of debt outstanding. This action concludes a review for possible downgrade initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The outlook has been revised to stable from ratings under review.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the county's healthy finances that benefit from a considerable amount of restricted monies designated for operating purposes, above-average resident wealth and incomes, and particularly strong ability to adjust property taxes, its primary revenue source. These strengths are offset by an above-average long-term leverage position and a broad reliance on tourism that anchors the island's economy.

The county's economy is reliant on tourism, which is a credit drag, albeit to a lesser extent than its neighboring Hawaiian (State of Hawaii Aa2 stable) counties. The county's economy contracted sharply in fiscal 2020, driven primarily by the near complete shutdown of the tourism industry through the worst of the pandemic, but 2021 GDP growth has rebounded at a pace consistent with the nation. Moving forward, we expect Hawaii will maintain its status as a highly desirable destination for year-round and tourists which will support steady tax base growth and full value per capita levels.

The county's wealth and income levels are solid, even after adjusting for its very high cost of living. The county's median household income adjusted for regional price parity was slightly below-average at 93.9% of the nation and the county's full value per capita was a very strong $175,031 in fiscal 2021.

Hawaii's finances will remain strong in the medium term supported by conservative management and a strong ability to adjust revenues. In 2021, the county ended with available fund balance and net current assets of 14.0% of revenue and a healthier liquidity position of 55.2% of revenue. The county's available fund balance appears weak as a substantial portion of county fund balance is listed as restricted but is actually available for core governmental operations which, when accounted for, makes the county's fund balance look more in line with its liquidity position.

Hawaii's leverage will remain above-average over the medium-term. As of 2021, debt amounted to approximately $527.8 million or 0.78 times revenues. The county has substantial pension and OPEB liabilities. Moody's adjusted net pension liability amounts to $1.9 billion or 2.7 times revenue and the adjusted net OPEB liability amounts to $922.6 million or 1.35 times. Combined leverage, including other smaller long-term liabilities, is high at 4.99x revenues. The county's fixed cost ratio is also above average. The Moody's adjusted cost of financing debt, pension and OPEB obligations is an above-average 23.3% of revenue.

The absence of distinction between the issuer and GOULT ratings reflects the county's general obligation full faith and credit pledge as well as an unlimited property tax that is dedicated to debt service.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our view that the county's financial position will remain healthy and adequate to support its elevated long-term liabilities over the next 18- 24 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Material reduction to pension and OPEB liabilities

-Reduction in fixed cost burden

-Significant improvement to wealth and income metrics

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Growth in leverage

-Sustained structural imbalance leading to material deterioration in reserves or liquidity

-Prolonged economic downturn driving GDP contraction and/or sharp loss of property values

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are backed by the full faith and credit of the county including the pledge of an unlimited property tax pledge.

PROFILE

The largest island by area of the Hawaiian archipelago, Hawaii County serves approximately 201,513 full-time residents across 4,028 miles. Under the provisions of the county charter the executive power of the county is vested in the executive branch, headed by the mayor. The county council consists of nine members, all of whom are elected at large and serve concurrent two-year terms.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

