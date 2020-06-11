Moody's confirms Hella's Baa1/P-2 ratings, outlook negative

Frankfurt am Main, June 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today confirmed the long term issuer and senior unsecured ratings of German
automotive parts supplier HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Hella).
Concurrently, Moody's has confirmed Hella's short-term
issuer rating at P-2. The outlook on the ratings changed
to negative from ratings under review.
This rating action concludes a review for possible downgrade that began
on March 26, 2020.
"The confirmation of Hella's ratings reflects the expectation
that the company will swiftly recover from the negative impact of the
global coronavirus outbreak on credit metrics in 2020.",
said Matthias Heck, a Moody's Vice President -- Senior
Credit Officer and Lead Analyst for Hella. "Hella's
margins and leverage will, however, still be weak for a Baa1
in fiscal 2021/22 and the negative outlook indicates the risk of a downgrade
if the global auto market does not recover as expected or Hella fails
to outperform the global light vehicle production by around 500 basis
points.", added Mr. Heck.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The confirmation of Hella's ratings reflects Moody's expectation
that the company will manage to recover its margins (Moody's adjusted
EBITA) to at least 6.5% in the fiscal year ending May 2022.
This expectation is supported by (i) Hella's track record of continued
outperformance of its revenues versus global light vehicle production
(500 basis points achieved in the first nine months of fiscal 2019/20),
which Moody's expects to continue over the next two years at least,
and (ii) the company's actions to mitigate the negative impact of
the global coronavirus outbreak by cost reduction and flexibilization
and capex reduction, and (iii) the company's conservative
financial policy, including maintenance of strong liquidity and
the proposed suspension of dividend payments for fiscal 2019/20.
Moody's forecasts for the global automotive sector a 20%
decline in unit sales in 2020, with a steep year-over year
contraction in the first three quarters followed a modest rebound in the
fourth quarter. We expect 2021 industry unit sales to rebound and
grow by approximately 11%. However, future demand
for vehicles could be weaker than our current estimates, the already
competitive environment in the auto sector could intensify further,
and Hella could encounter greater headwinds than currently anticipated.
The widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines
are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. The global automotive industry is one of the
sectors that will be most severely impacted by the outbreak. We
regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
On 26 May 2020, Hella announced preliminary revenues of €5.7-5.8
billion for fiscal 2019/20 (ending May), a considerable decline
versus €6.77 billion reached in the prior year. Company
adjusted EBIT margin (excluding restructuring and portfolio effects) declined
to around 4%, from 8.4% in 2018/19.
As a result of overall reduced market volumes, Hella also announced
an asset impairment of around €500 million and suspended dividend
payments for 2019/20.
Hella's Baa1 ratings reflect as positives the company's: (a)
leading position in the lighting technology and original equipment electronics
markets; (b) meaningfully sized aftermarket business unit which is
generally more stable than the original equipment business; (c) diversification
through its Special Applications segment which reduces exposure to the
automotive end market; (d) track record in reducing operational costs
and improving operational efficiency; (e) increase in customer and
geographical diversification; (f) conservative financial policy which
includes limited shareholder distribution and the maintenance of a large
cash (& equivalents) balance; and (g) relatively strong credit
metrics (debt / EBITDA of 2.3x and net debt / EBITDA of 0.7x
at February 2020).
Nevertheless, the rating also reflects as negatives the company's:
(a) strong dependency on the automotive end market which is highly cyclical;
(b) relatively low profitability, as reflected in an operating margin
of 5.3% in the last twelve months to February 2020 (Mood's
adjusted EBITA margin), which is expected to decline further to
around 3% in fiscal 2019/20 (ending May); (c) significant
expenditure on research & development (R&D) activities,
around 9-10% of revenue; and (d) limited recent free
cash flow generation, resulting from high capital expenditure.
RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects (i) the negative impact that the global
coronavirus outbreak will have on Hella's operating performance
and credit metrics at least into 2021/22 with significant uncertainty
around the path of recovery, (ii) continued challenges in the automotive
industry, such as electrification and disruptive technologies,
which require ongoing high amounts of R&D spending and limit free
cash flow generation.
In this environment, it might be difficult for Hella to recover
credit metrics by the end of fiscal 2021/22 to levels, which Moody's
expects for the Baa1, including EBITA margins (Moody's adjusted)
of at least 6.5%, leverage of a maximum of 2.0x
debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted; 2.3x at LTM; February
2020) and a maximum of 1.0x net debt/EBITDA (0.7x at LTM
February 2020).
LIQUIDITY
Hella's liquidity position is excellent and consists primarily of around
€1.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents (including marketable
securities) at the end of February 2020. The company also has a
€450 million long-term credit facility due in June 2022 in
place. This facility was drawn in March, adding cash on balance
accordingly. Moreover, the company secured an additional
€500 million syndicated credit facility with two years maturity and
extension option in May 2020. Together with funds from operations,
which we estimate at around €500 million and a minor working capital
release, Hella's sources of liquidity for the next twelve months
amount to approximately €2.7 billion. These funds amply
exceed expected needs of around €0.9 billion over the next
12 months, mainly comprising of working cash and capex. In
contrast, short-term debt maturities will consume only minor
amounts of cash.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could downgrade Hella's ratings when there is rising likelyhood
that by its fiscal year end May 2022 Hella will likely display metrics
at levels weaker than appropriate for its current Baa1 rating including
(i) leverage above 2.0x debt / EBITDA and/or 1.0x net debt/EBITDA,
(ii) EBITA margins were to remain below 6.5%, or (iii)
if FCF generation were sizably negative.
In contrast, Moody's would consider to upgrade Hella's ratings,
if the company improved size and diversification, and if this would
reduce Hella's exposure to the cyclicality of the automotive industry.
In addition, (i) a sustainable reduction of gross leverage (Moody's
adjusted debt/EBITDA) to below 1.0x, (ii) improved profitability
to more than 9% (Moody's adjusted EBITA margin) and (iii) material
positive levels of FCF on a sustainable basis would be required for a
higher rating.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
..Issuer: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
Confirmations, Previously Placed On Review For Downgrade:
.... ST Issuer Rating, Confirmed at
P-2
.... LT Issuer Rating , Confirmed at
Baa1
....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility,
Confirmed at Baa1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Confirmed at Baa1
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Ratings Under Review
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Supplier
Methodology published in January 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170606.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Lippstadt, Germany, Hella GmbH & Co.
KGaA (Hella) is one of the leading automotive lighting and electronics
components suppliers, with a strong position in the European aftermarket.
The group's Automotive segment (including the Lighting and Electronics
businesses) supplies components to the automotive industry for the production
of cars and light vehicles and generated around 75% of group revenue
in fiscal year 2018/19 (31 May). About 10% of revenues were
generated by the group's Aftermarket segment, which distributes
parts and accessories to wholesalers or garages and provides sales support
to its customers. Moreover, in its Special Applications segment
Hella produces original equipment for special vehicles and non-automotive
industries such as the agriculture, mining and marine sectors (6%
of group revenues in that period). The Lighting business manufactures
head lamps, small lamps, interior lamps, rear combination
lamps and lighting electronics; while the Electronics business produces
body electronics, energy management, driver assistance,
electric power steering, sensors and actuators.
