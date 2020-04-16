Moody's confirms Hilton's Ba1 CFR, outlook is negative

New York, April 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed Hilton Worldwide Finance, LLC's (together with Hilton Domestic Operating Company Inc. and Hilton Escrow Issuer LLC, "Hilton") ratings, including its Ba1 Corporate Family Rating, Ba1-PD Probability of Default Rating, Baa3 senior secured rating, and Ba2 senior unsecured rating. The company's Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-1 is unchanged. At the same time, Moody's assigned a Ba2 rating to the planned $500 million senior unsecured note issuance of Hilton Domestic Operating Company Inc. The outlook on Hilton Worldwide Finance, LLC is negative. This concludes the review for downgrade that was initiated on March 23, 2020.

"The confirmation reflects Hilton's improved liquidity position as the company faces material earnings decline and pressure on its free cash flow in 2020 due to global travel restrictions related to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19)," stated Pete Trombetta, Moody's lodging and cruise analyst. "The $1.0 billion of proceeds from Hilton's pre-sale of Hilton Honor points to American Express, the approximate $1.5 billion drawdown on its revolving credit facility, and the planned $500 million note issuance provides the company with sufficient liquidity to absorb the material cash burn Moody's forecasts the company will face in 2020," added Trombetta.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Hilton Domestic Operating Company Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba2 (LGD4)

Confirmations:

..Issuer: Hilton Domestic Operating Company Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Ba2 (LGD4 from LGD5)

..Issuer: Hilton Escrow Issuer LLC

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Ba2 (LGD4 from LGD5)

..Issuer: Hilton Worldwide Finance, LLC

.... Probability of Default Rating, Confirmed at Ba1-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed at Ba1

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Confirmed at Baa3 (LGD2)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Ba2 (LGD4 from LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Hilton Worldwide Finance, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The lodging sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Hilton's credit profile, including its exposure to increased travel restrictions for US citizens which represents a majority of the company's revenue and earnings have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects Hilton's ability to bolster its liquidity in the face of such unprecedented disruption.

Hilton's credit profile derives support from its large scale -- with 971,780 rooms Hilton is the second largest rated hotel company, only behind Marriott -- its well-recognized brands and good diversification by geography and industry segment. Hilton's hotels are located in 119 countries and territories across the world. Hilton's credit profile also benefits from its very good liquidity profile which, under normal circumstances, includes strong free cash flow and a $1.75 billion revolving credit facility. In March 2020 Hilton drew down its revolver in full to have additional cash on hand during this period of unprecedented operating pressure and financial volatility. Following the revolver draw, the proceeds of the aforementioned honor points pre-sale, and the planned note issuance, we estimate that Hilton has about $3.0 billion of cash on hand. In the short run, Hilton's credit profile will be dominated by the length of time that the lodging industry continues to be highly disrupted and the resulting impacts on the company's cash consumption and its liquidity profile. The normal ongoing credit risks include its historically high leverage relative to other Ba1 rated companies and our expectation that its debt/EBITDA will not return to below its 4.5x downgrade factor until at least the end of 2022.

The negative outlook reflects our expectation that global travel restrictions related to the spread of the coronavirus will put significant pressure on Hilton's earnings in 2020, with revenue per available room (RevPAR) declines of as much as 90% in the second quarter of 2020. Our base case assumes modest improvement in the second half of 2020 and into 2021, resulting in leverage of about 6.0x to 6.5x at the end of 2021 with additional improvement to less than 5.0x by the end of 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include the continuation of depressed occupancy and RevPAR through the second half of 2020 beyond our base case assumption or updated expectations for a weaker recovery, resulting in debt/EBITDA remaining above 6.25x at the end of 2021 or an expectation that debt/EBITDA will remain above 4.5x over the longer term. The outlook could be revised to stable if there are signs of improving travel trends, including business travel, into 2021 leading to an expectation that the company's finances will stabilize in the near term and that debt/EBITDA will improve to below 4.5x over the medium term. An upgrade could come if travel demand returns to near prior levels and debt/EBITDA improved to a level approaching 3.5x.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is a leading hospitality company with 5,685 managed, franchised, owned and leased hotels, resorts and timeshare properties comprising about 972,000 rooms in 119 countries and territories around the world. 2019 net revenues were $3.7 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

