Moody's confirms Holley's ratings, including B3 senior secured; outlook stable

New York, May 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") confirmed
the ratings of Holley Purchaser, Inc. ("Holley"),
including its corporate family rating (CFR) at Caa1, Probability
of Default Rating at Caa1-PD and its senior secured first lien
bank credit facilities at B3. The outlook is stable. This
action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on March 26,
2020.
The confirmations reflect Moody's expectations for demand of Holley's
highly discretionary products to be impacted negatively as consumer sentiment
remains pressured through 2020 and into next year. As a result,
Moody's expects the company's leverage profile to be elevated
above 7x debt/EBITDA into 2021. Despite the earnings pressure anticipated
from top line declines, Moody's expects Holley to maintain
a very strong EBITA margin in the high-teens range and an adequate
liquidity profile supported by over $50 million in cash at the
end of March 2020, expectation for about breakeven free cash flow
in 2020 and no significant debt maturities until 2023.
The following rating actions were taken:
Confirmations:
..Issuer: Holley Purchaser, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed
at Caa1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Confirmed at Caa1-PD
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Confirmed at B3 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Holley Purchaser, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Ratings Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
Holley's ratings reflect the company's modest scale and expected weakening
credit metrics over the near term due to the recession dampening consumer
purchases, particularly of non-essential products.
Holley maintains a strong market position and branded portfolio in the
niche performance aftermarket engines product space. Notably,
the company has a good online presence, which allows do-it-yourself
auto enthusiasts to make purchases while stay-at-home orders
persist.
However, the company's products are relatively high-priced
and very discretionary, and Moody's expects demand to be pressured
through the duration of 2020 as unemployment levels in the US remain elevated
and consumers could opt to put off non-necessary upgrades to their
vehicles. As a result, earnings contraction during 2020 in
Moody's view will contribute to an elevated leverage profile above 7x
debt/EBITDA.
Moody's expects Holley to maintain an adequate liquidity profile through
2021 primarily supported by over $50 million in cash at end of
March 2020 following a near full drawdown on its $50 million revolving
credit facility due 2023. Moody's expects this level of cash
to be adequate to support the company's operations during a recessionary
environment, in which Moody's expects the company to generate
about breakeven free cash flow during 2020 given its asset-light
business model. The company currently maintains adequate cushion
on its net leverage covenant ratios, but earnings declines and greater
than anticipated cash burn could result in a potential covenant pressure.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Holley will maintain
an adequate liquidity profile through 2020 to offset any top line and
earnings pressure resulting from a recessionary environment.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
The automotive parts sector has been one of the most significantly affected
by the coronavirus outbreak and the recession given its sensitivity to
consumer demand and sentiment Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
Moody's views environmental risk for Holley to be low compared to
the broader auto supplier sector given its focus in the automotive aftermarket.
From a governance perspective, the company's elevated financial
risk is reflected in its high leverage profile under private equity ownership.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could upgrade the ratings if Holley's earnings profile
through the recessionary environment support leverage being maintained
near 6x debt/EBITDA, along with Holley demonstrating an ability
to generate moderate positive free cash flow and meaningfully reduce its
reliance on its revolving credit facility to support its liquidity.
Moody's could downgrade the ratings if earnings and cash flow weaken in
the near-term from a greater than anticipated drop in demand upon
declining consumer sentiment, including expectations for negative
free cash flow. A downgrade could result if debt/EBITDA is expected
to be maintained above 8x debt/EBITDA into 2021 or the company's
liquidity position deteriorates such that a potential covenant violation
becomes more likely.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Supplier
Methodology published in January 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170606.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Holley Purchaser, Inc. (Holley), headquartered in Bowling
Green, KY, designs and manufactures performance engine products
for the enthusiast focused automotive aftermarket. The company's
product offerings include electronic fuel injection and tuner systems,
ignition controls, carburetors, superchargers, exhaust
systems and other products designed to enhance the performance of the
car. The company is majority owned by Sentinel Capital Partners
and generated revenue of about $386 million for the 12 months ended
March 31, 2020.
