Moody's confirms Holley's ratings, including B3 senior secured; outlook stable

New York, May 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") confirmed the ratings of Holley Purchaser, Inc. ("Holley"), including its corporate family rating (CFR) at Caa1, Probability of Default Rating at Caa1-PD and its senior secured first lien bank credit facilities at B3. The outlook is stable. This action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on March 26, 2020.

The confirmations reflect Moody's expectations for demand of Holley's highly discretionary products to be impacted negatively as consumer sentiment remains pressured through 2020 and into next year. As a result, Moody's expects the company's leverage profile to be elevated above 7x debt/EBITDA into 2021. Despite the earnings pressure anticipated from top line declines, Moody's expects Holley to maintain a very strong EBITA margin in the high-teens range and an adequate liquidity profile supported by over $50 million in cash at the end of March 2020, expectation for about breakeven free cash flow in 2020 and no significant debt maturities until 2023.

The following rating actions were taken:

Confirmations:

..Issuer: Holley Purchaser, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed at Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Confirmed at Caa1-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Confirmed at B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Holley Purchaser, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Ratings Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

Holley's ratings reflect the company's modest scale and expected weakening credit metrics over the near term due to the recession dampening consumer purchases, particularly of non-essential products. Holley maintains a strong market position and branded portfolio in the niche performance aftermarket engines product space. Notably, the company has a good online presence, which allows do-it-yourself auto enthusiasts to make purchases while stay-at-home orders persist.

However, the company's products are relatively high-priced and very discretionary, and Moody's expects demand to be pressured through the duration of 2020 as unemployment levels in the US remain elevated and consumers could opt to put off non-necessary upgrades to their vehicles. As a result, earnings contraction during 2020 in Moody's view will contribute to an elevated leverage profile above 7x debt/EBITDA.

Moody's expects Holley to maintain an adequate liquidity profile through 2021 primarily supported by over $50 million in cash at end of March 2020 following a near full drawdown on its $50 million revolving credit facility due 2023. Moody's expects this level of cash to be adequate to support the company's operations during a recessionary environment, in which Moody's expects the company to generate about breakeven free cash flow during 2020 given its asset-light business model. The company currently maintains adequate cushion on its net leverage covenant ratios, but earnings declines and greater than anticipated cash burn could result in a potential covenant pressure.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Holley will maintain an adequate liquidity profile through 2020 to offset any top line and earnings pressure resulting from a recessionary environment.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

The automotive parts sector has been one of the most significantly affected by the coronavirus outbreak and the recession given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's views environmental risk for Holley to be low compared to the broader auto supplier sector given its focus in the automotive aftermarket. From a governance perspective, the company's elevated financial risk is reflected in its high leverage profile under private equity ownership.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if Holley's earnings profile through the recessionary environment support leverage being maintained near 6x debt/EBITDA, along with Holley demonstrating an ability to generate moderate positive free cash flow and meaningfully reduce its reliance on its revolving credit facility to support its liquidity.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if earnings and cash flow weaken in the near-term from a greater than anticipated drop in demand upon declining consumer sentiment, including expectations for negative free cash flow. A downgrade could result if debt/EBITDA is expected to be maintained above 8x debt/EBITDA into 2021 or the company's liquidity position deteriorates such that a potential covenant violation becomes more likely.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Supplier Methodology published in January 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170606. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Holley Purchaser, Inc. (Holley), headquartered in Bowling Green, KY, designs and manufactures performance engine products for the enthusiast focused automotive aftermarket. The company's product offerings include electronic fuel injection and tuner systems, ignition controls, carburetors, superchargers, exhaust systems and other products designed to enhance the performance of the car. The company is majority owned by Sentinel Capital Partners and generated revenue of about $386 million for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020.

