Moody's confirms Honda's A3 and P-2 ratings; outlook negative

Tokyo, June 08, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has confirmed the A3 long-term ratings and the Prime-2 commercial paper ratings of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Honda) and its supported captive finance subsidiaries.

The outlook was changed to negative from ratings under review.

This rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on 26 March 2020.

A full list of the affected ratings and outlooks can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Honda's A3 rating incorporates the company's excellent liquidity, which provides it with the flexibility to fund sizable cash requirements that might arise under a potentially extended downturn in the global automotive market caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The automotive industry has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.

Moody's forecasts a steep decline in global vehicle sales this year due to the effects of the coronavirus, and expects Honda's automotive EBITA margin could fall below 3% in fiscal 2020, down from about 5% in fiscal 2019.

However, Moody's expects Honda's excellent liquidity will help it manage through the downturn over the next few years while the company restores its margin to pre-outbreak levels. Honda has historically maintained its EBITA margin around 5%.

Honda's A3 rating is supported by its eminent brand and position in its core auto markets, top position in the motorcycle business, and strong balance sheet and liquidity. The rating also takes into consideration the pressure on Honda's weak profitability, reflecting the investments required in the sector-wide transition to electrification. Profitability in the auto segment is particularly low, and initiatives to improve the segment's operational efficiency will likely take time to materialize. At the same time, the much higher margin in its motorcycle segment supports the company's overall profit.

The negative outlook reflects the downside risk from the pandemic over the next 12 to 18 months. The outlook also incorporates the potential that the company's sales could be weaker than Moody's current forecasts. Moody's assumes unit sales for the global automotive sector to decline by 20% in 2020 and rebounding by 11.5% in 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if Honda fails to restore EBITA margin to around 5% over the coming two years. A greater than expected slump in demand that weakens Honda's liquidity and balance sheet would also result in a downgrade. Failure to improve the profitability of its auto business could also lead to a downgrade.

An upgrade is unlikely, given the negative outlook due to the near-term impact from the coronavirus and the longer term structural changes facing the auto industry. Nevertheless, the rating could be upgraded in the longer term if Honda sustains EBITA margin above 7%, including by materially improving the auto segment's operational efficiency.

The following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors are material to the rating outcome, although both are mitigated by Honda's excellent liquidity.

First, Moody's regards the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk, given its implications for public health and safety and the impact on consumer demand for autos.

Second, environmental considerations include carbon transition risks, such as vehicle electrification and emission regulations, that necessitate sizable investments and compliance costs.

The principal methodology used in rating Honda Motor Co., Ltd. was Automobile Manufacturer Industry (Japanese) published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_196366. The principal methodologies used in rating Honda Finance Co., Ltd., Honda Finance Europe Plc, and Honda Bank GmbH were Captive Finance Subsidiaries of Nonfinancial Corporations (Japanese) published in August 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1183460, and Finance Companies Methodology (Japanese) published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187106. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Honda) is a major Japanese automobile manufacturer as well as the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles.

List of affected ratings:

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

... Long-term Issuer Rating, Confirmed A3

... Long-term Issuer Rating (Domestic), Confirmed A3

... Commercial Paper (Domestic), Confirmed P-2

... Outlook changed to negative from ratings under review

Honda Finance Co., Ltd.

... Backed Senior Unsecured (Domestic), Confirmed A3

... Backed Senior Unsecured Shelf (Domestic), Confirmed (P)A3

... Backed Commercial Paper (Domestic), Confirmed P-2

... Outlook changed to negative from ratings under review

Honda Finance Europe Plc

... Backed Commercial Paper (Foreign), Confirmed P-2

Honda Bank GmbH

... Backed Commercial Paper (Foreign), Confirmed P-2

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

