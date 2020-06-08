Moody's confirms Honda's A3 and P-2 ratings; outlook negative

Tokyo, June 08, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has confirmed the A3 long-term
ratings and the Prime-2 commercial paper ratings of Honda Motor
Co., Ltd. (Honda) and its supported captive finance
subsidiaries.
The outlook was changed to negative from ratings under review.
This rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on 26
March 2020.
A full list of the affected ratings and outlooks can be found at the end
of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Honda's A3 rating incorporates the company's excellent liquidity,
which provides it with the flexibility to fund sizable cash requirements
that might arise under a potentially extended downturn in the global automotive
market caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The automotive industry
has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
Moody's forecasts a steep decline in global vehicle sales this year due
to the effects of the coronavirus, and expects Honda's automotive
EBITA margin could fall below 3% in fiscal 2020, down from
about 5% in fiscal 2019.
However, Moody's expects Honda's excellent liquidity will
help it manage through the downturn over the next few years while the
company restores its margin to pre-outbreak levels. Honda
has historically maintained its EBITA margin around 5%.
Honda's A3 rating is supported by its eminent brand and position
in its core auto markets, top position in the motorcycle business,
and strong balance sheet and liquidity. The rating also takes into
consideration the pressure on Honda's weak profitability, reflecting
the investments required in the sector-wide transition to electrification.
Profitability in the auto segment is particularly low, and initiatives
to improve the segment's operational efficiency will likely take time
to materialize. At the same time, the much higher margin
in its motorcycle segment supports the company's overall profit.
The negative outlook reflects the downside risk from the pandemic over
the next 12 to 18 months. The outlook also incorporates the potential
that the company's sales could be weaker than Moody's current forecasts.
Moody's assumes unit sales for the global automotive sector to decline
by 20% in 2020 and rebounding by 11.5% in 2021.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if Honda fails to restore EBITA margin
to around 5% over the coming two years. A greater than expected
slump in demand that weakens Honda's liquidity and balance sheet
would also result in a downgrade. Failure to improve the profitability
of its auto business could also lead to a downgrade.
An upgrade is unlikely, given the negative outlook due to the near-term
impact from the coronavirus and the longer term structural changes facing
the auto industry. Nevertheless, the rating could be upgraded
in the longer term if Honda sustains EBITA margin above 7%,
including by materially improving the auto segment's operational
efficiency.
The following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors
are material to the rating outcome, although both are mitigated
by Honda's excellent liquidity.
First, Moody's regards the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk,
given its implications for public health and safety and the impact on
consumer demand for autos.
Second, environmental considerations include carbon transition risks,
such as vehicle electrification and emission regulations, that necessitate
sizable investments and compliance costs.
The principal methodology used in rating Honda Motor Co.,
Ltd. was Automobile Manufacturer Industry (Japanese) published
in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_196366.
The principal methodologies used in rating Honda Finance Co.,
Ltd., Honda Finance Europe Plc, and Honda Bank GmbH
were Captive Finance Subsidiaries of Nonfinancial Corporations (Japanese)
published in August 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1183460,
and Finance Companies Methodology (Japanese) published in November 2019
and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187106.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Headquartered in Tokyo, Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
(Honda) is a major Japanese automobile manufacturer as well as the world's
largest manufacturer of motorcycles.
List of affected ratings:
Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
... Long-term Issuer Rating, Confirmed
A3
... Long-term Issuer Rating (Domestic),
Confirmed A3
... Commercial Paper (Domestic), Confirmed
P-2
... Outlook changed to negative from ratings under
review
Honda Finance Co., Ltd.
... Backed Senior Unsecured (Domestic), Confirmed
A3
... Backed Senior Unsecured Shelf (Domestic),
Confirmed (P)A3
... Backed Commercial Paper (Domestic), Confirmed
P-2
... Outlook changed to negative from ratings under
review
Honda Finance Europe Plc
... Backed Commercial Paper (Foreign), Confirmed
P-2
Honda Bank GmbH
... Backed Commercial Paper (Foreign), Confirmed
P-2
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for
Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its
website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by
Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main
60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office
that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
