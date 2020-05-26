Moody's confirms Hoya Midco's ratings at B3; outlook negative

Approximately $675 million in rated debt securities affected

New York, May 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today confirmed all existing credit ratings of Hoya Midco, LLC's (Vivid Seats), including the B3 Corporate Family Rating, and changed the outlook to negative. This concludes the review for downgrade that was initiated on 26 March 2020. Concurrently, Moody's withdrew Vivid Seats' senior secured first lien revolving credit facility rating following the company's announcement that it had fully repaid and terminated the facility[1].

The net proceeds from a new $260 million first-lien PIK term loan (unrated) will be used to support Vivid Seats' liquidity. The new term loan is pari passu with the company's existing senior secured term loan facility and secured on a first priority basis by substantially all of the company's and guarantors' assets. A portion of the net proceeds was used to repay the $50 million outstanding balance on the existing credit facility revolver, which was subsequently terminated on 22 May.

"The confirmation of ratings reflects Vivid Seats' strengthened liquidity position following the debt issuance. With over $200 million of net incremental cash raised, the new term loan issuance alleviates concerns over the company's ability to meet its cash obligations to customers and lenders during the coronavirus pandemic," said Dilara Sukhov, the lead analyst on Vivid Seats at Moody's. "While the company's leverage will increase because of a higher debt load and weak earnings over the next 12-18 months, Moody's expects a gradual recovery after the pandemic abates which should return Net Debt/EBITDA to below 6x (Moody's adjusted) by the end of 2022".

A summary of today's rating actions is as follows:

..Issuer: Hoya Midco, LLC:

Rating confirmations:

.... Corporate Family Rating, confirmed at B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, confirmed at B3-PD

.... Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan due June 2024, confirmed at B3 (LGD3)

Rating Withdrawal:

.... Senior Secured First Lien Revolver due June 2022, previously B3 (LGD3), withdrawn

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed to Negative from Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

The confirmation of ratings reflects Moody's view that by raising approximately $200 million in net proceeds from its PIK term loan issuance, Vivid Seats secured sufficient additional liquidity to support temporary operating losses and customer refunds during the outbreak. Pro forma for the $260 million PIK term loan issuance and revolver repayment, cash on the balance sheet amounts to over $300 million. Pro forma liquidity sources combined with meaningful cost cutting measures that Vivid Seats has undertaken should enable the company to absorb negative operating cash flows and have sufficient liquidity to manage through even if live events and concerts do not resume until 2022.

In addition, following the retirement of the revolver, the company has no financial maintenance covenants under its credit facilities and the nearest maturity (the existing term loans) is June 2024. The new term loan does not amortize and allows Vivid Seats to pay full interest in kind (PIK) for the first two years and 50/50 cash/PIK in year three, allowing the company to preserve cash for business operations during a period of heightened business uncertainty.

While supporting the company's liquidity, incremental debt will raise leverage to an estimated 6x-7x range in 2021, as measured by Moody's adjusted Net Debt-to-EBITDA. The new term loan's 11.5% PIK will continue to accrue, making it more difficult for Vivid Seats to delever when the ticket marketplace returns to pre-COVID activity levels, which Moody's latest base case assumes will occur sometime in 2021. Integral to Moody's view is that Vivid Seats' maintains a viable and profitable long term business model that will allow the company's financial performance to rebound as the country recovers from the pandemic. Moody's estimates that Vivid Seats will likely return to Net Debt-to-EBITDA below 6x by the end of 2022.

Vivid Seats' B3 corporate family rating continues to reflect its concentrated business profile in the ticket resale market and the stiff competition it faces from larger, diversified companies operating both primary and secondary ticket marketplaces. The rating remains supported by the company's entrenched position in the secondary ticket marketplace, the scalable nature of its platform which benefits from network effects, and strong double-digit EBITDA margins the company has been able to consistently achieve prior to the unprecedented event cancellations and venues/ theater/sports events closures due to coronavirus outbreak in the US. The company's credit profile is challenged by intense competition from two larger peers and continued regulatory scrutiny surrounding the secondary ticket marketplace and fee transparency. Governance risks Moody's considers in Vivid Seats' credit profile include an aggressive financial strategy characterized by private equity ownership and a likelihood of periodic re-leveraging to fund dividends and acquisitions.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The consumer services sector related to entertainment and leisure has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Vivid Seats' credit profile have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. In response to the federal government's recommendation that public gatherings should be restricted to ten or fewer individuals and people should engage in social distancing due to the widespread coronavirus pandemic, major sports league, concert venues, Broadway shows have either cancelled or postponed their seasons/live events, and there is no certainty as to when these entertainment activities will resume. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The negative outlook reflects continued uncertainty around the timing and extent of the return of live events return following the coronavirus pandemic. It also reflects Moody's expectation that Vivid Seats' operating performance will remain significantly suppressed through 2020 and early 2021, with negative cash flows and EBITDA, mitigated by sufficient cash on hand to meet the earnings shortfall.

The outlook could be changed to stable if the ticket market place operating environment stabilizes and Vivid Seats demonstrated meaningful progress toward delevering to 6x (Moody's adjusted) or below, with good liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if (i) Vivid Seats experiences higher than anticipated cash burn, (ii) if Moody's expects Net Debt-to-EBITDA to remain above 6x by the end of 2022, (iii) there is a sharp deterioration in liquidity, or (iv) regulatory or other actions adversely impact volume and profitability of the secondary ticketing market or Vivid Seats' market share.

Although unlikely in the near term given the negative outlook, the ratings could be upgraded if (i) Vivid Seats is able to profitably grow its market share, with diminished regulatory and legal risks, (ii) maintains financial policies that are supportive of Debt-to-EBITDA under 5x and free cash flow to debt above 8% (both Moody's adjusted on gross debt basis), and (iii) sustains good liquidity.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Hoya Midco, LLC is the parent company of Vivid Seats LLC, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, which provides an online marketplace serving the secondary ticketing industry. The company is majority-owned by affiliates of GTCR, LLC and co-investors, with ownership stakes also held by affiliates of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC and the management team. Vivid Seats reported net revenue of $469 million in 2019.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

