Moody's confirms Hoya Midco's ratings at B3; outlook negative

Approximately $675 million in rated debt securities affected
New York, May 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today confirmed all existing
credit ratings of Hoya Midco, LLC's (Vivid Seats), including
the B3 Corporate Family Rating, and changed the outlook to negative.
This concludes the review for downgrade that was initiated on 26 March
2020. Concurrently, Moody's withdrew Vivid Seats'
senior secured first lien revolving credit facility rating following the
company's announcement that it had fully repaid and terminated the
facility[1].
The net proceeds from a new $260 million first-lien PIK
term loan (unrated) will be used to support Vivid Seats' liquidity.
The new term loan is pari passu with the company's existing senior secured
term loan facility and secured on a first priority basis by substantially
all of the company's and guarantors' assets. A portion of
the net proceeds was used to repay the $50 million outstanding
balance on the existing credit facility revolver, which was subsequently
terminated on 22 May.
"The confirmation of ratings reflects Vivid Seats' strengthened
liquidity position following the debt issuance. With over $200
million of net incremental cash raised, the new term loan issuance
alleviates concerns over the company's ability to meet its cash
obligations to customers and lenders during the coronavirus pandemic,"
said Dilara Sukhov, the lead analyst on Vivid Seats at Moody's.
"While the company's leverage will increase because of a higher
debt load and weak earnings over the next 12-18 months, Moody's
expects a gradual recovery after the pandemic abates which should return
Net Debt/EBITDA to below 6x (Moody's adjusted) by the end of 2022".
A summary of today's rating actions is as follows:
..Issuer: Hoya Midco, LLC:
Rating confirmations:
.... Corporate Family Rating, confirmed
at B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
confirmed at B3-PD
.... Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan due
June 2024, confirmed at B3 (LGD3)
Rating Withdrawal:
.... Senior Secured First Lien Revolver due
June 2022, previously B3 (LGD3), withdrawn
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed to Negative from
Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
The confirmation of ratings reflects Moody's view that by raising
approximately $200 million in net proceeds from its PIK term loan
issuance, Vivid Seats secured sufficient additional liquidity to
support temporary operating losses and customer refunds during the outbreak.
Pro forma for the $260 million PIK term loan issuance and revolver
repayment, cash on the balance sheet amounts to over $300
million. Pro forma liquidity sources combined with meaningful cost
cutting measures that Vivid Seats has undertaken should enable the company
to absorb negative operating cash flows and have sufficient liquidity
to manage through even if live events and concerts do not resume until
2022.
In addition, following the retirement of the revolver, the
company has no financial maintenance covenants under its credit facilities
and the nearest maturity (the existing term loans) is June 2024.
The new term loan does not amortize and allows Vivid Seats to pay full
interest in kind (PIK) for the first two years and 50/50 cash/PIK in year
three, allowing the company to preserve cash for business operations
during a period of heightened business uncertainty.
While supporting the company's liquidity, incremental debt
will raise leverage to an estimated 6x-7x range in 2021,
as measured by Moody's adjusted Net Debt-to-EBITDA.
The new term loan's 11.5% PIK will continue to accrue,
making it more difficult for Vivid Seats to delever when the ticket marketplace
returns to pre-COVID activity levels, which Moody's
latest base case assumes will occur sometime in 2021. Integral
to Moody's view is that Vivid Seats' maintains a viable and
profitable long term business model that will allow the company's
financial performance to rebound as the country recovers from the pandemic.
Moody's estimates that Vivid Seats will likely return to Net Debt-to-EBITDA
below 6x by the end of 2022.
Vivid Seats' B3 corporate family rating continues to reflect its
concentrated business profile in the ticket resale market and the stiff
competition it faces from larger, diversified companies operating
both primary and secondary ticket marketplaces. The rating remains
supported by the company's entrenched position in the secondary ticket
marketplace, the scalable nature of its platform which benefits
from network effects, and strong double-digit EBITDA margins
the company has been able to consistently achieve prior to the unprecedented
event cancellations and venues/ theater/sports events closures due to
coronavirus outbreak in the US. The company's credit profile is
challenged by intense competition from two larger peers and continued
regulatory scrutiny surrounding the secondary ticket marketplace and fee
transparency. Governance risks Moody's considers in Vivid
Seats' credit profile include an aggressive financial strategy characterized
by private equity ownership and a likelihood of periodic re-leveraging
to fund dividends and acquisitions.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The consumer services
sector related to entertainment and leisure has been one of the sectors
most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer
demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in
Vivid Seats' credit profile have left it vulnerable to shifts in
market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and the company
remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. In response
to the federal government's recommendation that public gatherings
should be restricted to ten or fewer individuals and people should engage
in social distancing due to the widespread coronavirus pandemic,
major sports league, concert venues, Broadway shows have either
cancelled or postponed their seasons/live events, and there is no
certainty as to when these entertainment activities will resume.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety.
The negative outlook reflects continued uncertainty around the timing
and extent of the return of live events return following the coronavirus
pandemic. It also reflects Moody's expectation that Vivid Seats'
operating performance will remain significantly suppressed through 2020
and early 2021, with negative cash flows and EBITDA, mitigated
by sufficient cash on hand to meet the earnings shortfall.
The outlook could be changed to stable if the ticket market place operating
environment stabilizes and Vivid Seats demonstrated meaningful progress
toward delevering to 6x (Moody's adjusted) or below, with
good liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if (i) Vivid Seats experiences higher
than anticipated cash burn, (ii) if Moody's expects Net Debt-to-EBITDA
to remain above 6x by the end of 2022, (iii) there is a sharp deterioration
in liquidity, or (iv) regulatory or other actions adversely impact
volume and profitability of the secondary ticketing market or Vivid Seats'
market share.
Although unlikely in the near term given the negative outlook, the
ratings could be upgraded if (i) Vivid Seats is able to profitably grow
its market share, with diminished regulatory and legal risks,
(ii) maintains financial policies that are supportive of Debt-to-EBITDA
under 5x and free cash flow to debt above 8% (both Moody's
adjusted on gross debt basis), and (iii) sustains good liquidity.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Hoya Midco, LLC is the parent company of Vivid Seats LLC,
headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, which provides an online
marketplace serving the secondary ticketing industry. The company
is majority-owned by affiliates of GTCR, LLC and co-investors,
with ownership stakes also held by affiliates of Vista Equity Partners
Management LLC and the management team. Vivid Seats reported net
revenue of $469 million in 2019.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] PREPAYMENT AND TERMINATION NOTICE 22-May-2020
