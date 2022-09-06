Moody's confirms Huarong AMC at Baa2; outlook negative

Hong Kong, September 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has confirmed the local currency and foreign currency long-term and short-term issuer ratings of China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd. (Huarong AMC) at Baa2/P-2.

In addition, Moody's has confirmed the long-term backed senior unsecured debt ratings of Huarong AMC's offshore financing vehicles – including Huarong Finance 2017 Co., Ltd, Huarong Finance II Co., Ltd and Huarong Finance 2019 Co., Ltd. – at Baa3, and their long-term backed senior unsecured medium-term note (MTN) program ratings at (P)Baa3. Moody's has also confirmed the short-term backed senior unsecured MTN program ratings of Huarong Finance 2019 Co., Ltd. at (P)P-3.

The notes issued under the MTN program established by these three offshore financing vehicles are guaranteed by China Huarong International Holdings Limited (Huarong International) and supported by keepwell deeds from Huarong AMC.

The entity-level outlook on Huarong AMC and its offshore financing vehicles is negative. Previously, the ratings were placed on review for downgrade. Today's rating actions conclude Moody's review for downgrade that was initiated on 19 August 2022.

A list of all affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Huarong AMC

The confirmation of Huarong AMC's ratings reflects Moody's assessment that the company's disposal of subsidiaries and issuance of capital instruments partially temper the negative impact of large net losses incurred in the first half of 2022.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Huarong AMC's financial metrics will continue to face pressure over the next 12-18 months due to China's slowing economic growth, a correction in the property market and disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. It also takes into consideration the uncertainty in the timeliness and form of government support for the company.

Huarong AMC reported net losses attributable to shareholders of RMB18,866 million in the first half of 2022 mainly because of fair value losses on equity investments and an increase in credit impairment losses, which are in line with its profit warning on 16 August. Moody's expects the company's profitability in the second half of 2022 will continue to be strained by the property market correction and macroeconomic pressure.

The company's disposal of financial services subsidiaries and issuance of capital instruments mitigate the negative impact of net losses on its capital position. Huarong AMC's total capital adequacy ratio at the parent company level decreased slightly to 12.72% as of the end of June 2022 from 12.95% as of the end of 2021, a level that is higher than the minimum regulatory requirement of 12.5%. The company's tangible common equity/tangible managed assets on a group consolidated basis based on Moody's calculation increased to 3.8% as of the end of June 2022 from 3.7% as of the end of 2021, because of the 37.6% decrease in Huarong AMC's consolidated total assets during the period.

The company issued capital instruments at the end of June 2022, which helped replenish its tier-1 capital. However, Moody's assesses that the company's core equity tier-1 capital will remain under pressure due to its poor profitability and difficulty in raising equity capital from external investors.

Huarong AMC is facing higher asset quality risk in its credit exposures and financial investments. The company has large credit exposures to property developers and other corporate borrowers under its acquisition-and-restructuring distressed asset management business, through which Huarong AMC gains a fixed return by entering into a restructuring agreement with the original creditor and debtor. As of the end of June 2022, the company's exposures to the real estate and construction sectors under the acquisition-and-restructuring model amounted to RMB130.4 billion and RMB28.3 billion, respectively, accounting for 13.3% and 2.9% of Huarong AMC's consolidated total assets.

As of the end of June 2022, stage 3 assets accounted for 34.1% of the company's debt assets under the acquisition-and-restructuring model, rising from 17.6% as of the end of 2021. The provision coverage ratio for these stage 3 assets was 36.3% as of the end of June 2022, decreasing from 47.1% as of the end of 2021.

In addition, Huarong AMC holds large amounts of financial investments whose fair values are sensitive to fluctuations in the capital markets.

Moody's expects the company to maintain large amounts of credit lines from commercial banks despite its weakened financial metrics, due to its state-owned background. In addition, Moody's expects Huarong AMC to support the funding and liquidity of its subsidiaries both onshore and offshore.

Huarong AMC's offshore financing vehicles

The (P)Baa3 long-term backed senior unsecured MTN program ratings and the Baa3 long-term backed senior unsecured debt ratings of Huarong Finance 2017 Co., Ltd, Huarong Finance II Co., Ltd and Huarong Finance 2019 Co., Ltd. incorporate 1) Huarong International's caa3 standalone assessment, and 2) a nine-notch uplift based on Moody's assumption of support from Huarong AMC and indirectly from the Chinese government through its parent.

The caa3 standalone assessment reflects Huarong International's poor capital adequacy and profitability, asset quality pressure, as well as weakened funding and liquidity profiles.

The one-notch difference between Huarong AMC's long-term issuer rating and the long-term debt ratings of these offshore financing vehicles reflects that keepwell deeds are different from an explicit guarantee in procedures of enforcement.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

Huarong AMC's ESG Credit Impact Score is CIS-5 (very highly negative) and its Governance Issuer Profile Scores is G-5 (very highly negative), reflecting the significant impact of governance risk on the current rating. Its corporate governance and internal control failures have resulted in large losses in 2020 and delayed the publication of its 2020 annual results. Moody's views the company's large net losses in the first half of 2022 as a reflection of Huarong AMC's weak financial strategy and risk control, which is a key driver of today's rating action.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Huarong AMC's ratings over the next 12-18 months is unlikely, given the negative outlook.

Moody's could return the outlook to stable if there is clear evidence that the support from CITIC Group Corporation or the central government strengthens, including assisting the company to replenish equity capital, as the company assumes greater strategic importance; or Moody's assesses that the company's standalone assessment will improve.

Huarong AMC's standalone assessment could improve if (1) the company materially strengthens its capital base through the disposal of subsidiaries or an equity placement, with its tangible common equity/tangible managed assets ratio above 4.0% on a sustained basis; (2) the company's asset quality and profitability improve; and (3) the company's funding and liquidity remain adequate.

Huarong AMC's ratings could be downgraded if Moody's assesses that support from CITIC Group Corporation or the central government weakens, or the company's standalone assessment weakens.

Huarong AMC's standalone assessment could be lowered if (1) the company reports material net losses in the second half of 2022, which further erodes its weak equity capital base; (2) the company fails to comply with the minimum regulatory requirements on capital adequacy and leverage, indicating that the company would not be able to sustain its operation without support arranged by the government; or (3) its funding and liquidity deteriorate.

The ratings of Huarong AMC's offshore financing vehicles could be changed if Huarong AMC's long-term issuer rating is changed, or Moody's assesses that Huarong AMC's ability and willingness to support its overseas subsidiaries have changed.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Beijing, China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd. reported consolidated assets of RMB978.3 billion as of the end of June 2022.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd.:

• Long-term (local and foreign currency) issuer rating confirmed at Baa2

• Short-term (local and foreign currency) issuer rating confirmed at P-2

• Entity-level outlook changed to negative from ratings under review

Huarong Finance 2017 Co., Ltd:

• Long-term (local currency) backed senior unsecured MTN confirmed at (P)Baa3

• Long-term (local currency) backed senior unsecured debt rating confirmed at Baa3(hyb)

• Long-term (local and foreign currency) backed senior unsecured debt rating confirmed at Baa3

• Entity-level outlook changed to negative from ratings under review

Huarong Finance II Co., Ltd:

• Long-term (local currency) backed senior unsecured MTN confirmed at (P)Baa3

• Long-term (local currency) backed senior unsecured debt rating confirmed at Baa3

• Entity-level outlook changed to negative from ratings under review

Huarong Finance 2019 Co., Ltd.:

• Long-term (local and foreign currency) backed senior unsecured MTN confirmed at (P)Baa3

• Short-term (local and foreign currency) backed other short- term rating confirmed at (P)P-3

• Long-term (local currency) backed senior unsecured debt rating confirmed at Baa3

• Entity-level outlook changed to negative from ratings under review

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

David Jinhua Yin

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Sophia Lee, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

