Moody's confirms Hyundai Capital America's long-term senior unsecured rating at Baa1, concluding review; outlook is negative

New York, June 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") confirmed
the long-term senior unsecured ratings for Hyundai Capital America
(HCA). At the same time, Moody's affirmed its Prime-2
commercial paper rating. The outlook is negative. These
rating actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated on 26 March
2020, which was prompted by the uncertainty around the company's
operating performance related to the rapid global spread of the coronavirus
outbreak.
The ratings confirmation/affirmation and assignment of a negative outlook
to HCA follow similar actions on the ratings for HCA's ultimate parent
company Hyundai Motor Company (HMC, Baa1 negative). Please
see separate press release dated 11 June 2020.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating
global economic outlook and falling oil prices are creating a severe and
extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets.
Moody's believes that delinquency rates, loan defaults and lease
residual realization trends will worsen in the next 12-18 months.
Moody's believes, however, that US auto captive finance companies
are fairly well positioned to weather a level of shock in the system absent
meaningful declines in used car prices and a rapid and unexpected deterioration
of liquidity at the parent level. Moody's regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under its environmental, social and governance
(ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety.
Confirmations:
..Issuer: Hyundai Capital America
.... Issuer Rating, Confirmed at Baa1
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Confirmed at (P)Baa1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Confirmed at Baa1
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Hyundai Capital America
....Commercial Paper (Local Currency),
Affirmed P-2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Hyundai Capital America
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
The confirmation of HCA's ratings reflects Moody's unchanged
assessment of the company's b1 standalone assessment and probability
of affiliate support from HMC.
HCA's b1 standalone assessment is supported by its improved capital
cushion that better protects creditors against unexpected losses in this
uncertain environment and good liquidity supported by its operating model.
HCA's tangible equity to tangible assets capital has improved in
the last three years to approximately 11% as of 31 March 2020 and
Moody's expects it will remain close to 10% over the next
12-18 months. While the company's lease portfolio (44%
as of 31 March 2020) continues to be relatively large, tangible
common equity to tangible managed assets has an adequate buffer to absorb
changes in residual realization and resulting losses from the company's
sizeable leasing portfolio. Moody's expects future capital distributions
to its parent will be carefully considered given the uncertainty in the
environment. Unique to HCA, its support agreement with the
parent stipulates that the parent will make cash contributions to HCA
if the fixed charge coverage is below 1.1x, allowing the
company to better manage its capital relative to peers in the event of
losses.
Moody's believes that managed receivables ($34 billion as of 31
March 2020) will decline by approximately 10% in 2020, which
is in line with its expectations of new car sales decline in the U.S.
by 25%. Moody's also anticipates that the company's cost
of debt funding will increase, resulting in narrower finance margins.
Additional credit challenges for HCA include its exposure to the performance
trends of its parent and the company's significant reliance on commercial
paper and revolving line of credit before the coronavirus disruption occurred
limiting HCA's access to alternative funding sources. Moody's notes,
however, that the company continues to issue unsecured notes despite
challenging market conditions.
HCA's maintains a good liquidity buffer, which accounted for
$6.2 billion as of 31 March 2020, comprising approximately
$421 million of cash, $3.4 billion availability
on syndicated and bilateral credit facilities ($4.9 billion
capacity as of 3/31/2020) and $2.3 billion availability
on asset backed conduit facilities ($8.0 billion capacity
as of 3/31/2020).
HCA's Baa1 long-term senior unsecured ratings continue to
incorporate six notches of affiliate support from its ultimate parent
HMC.
The assignment of a negative outlook on HCA was prompted by similar actions
taken on the ratings for its ultimate parent HMC. HMC's weaker
credit profile will have negative implications for HCA's access
to funding and its financing volumes. HMC's support to HCA is signified
by a support agreement that, though not a guarantee, enhances
the expectation that HCA will have sufficient resources available to timely
meet its financial obligations.
Moody's regards the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Please see Moody's Environmental risks and Social risks
heatmaps for further information. Today's rating actions reflect
the impact on HCA of the breadth and severity of the shock, and
Moody's view of its ability to withstand it under its current assumptions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Rating upgrades are unlikely over the next 12-18 months,
given HCA's negative outlook. HCA's ratings could be upgraded
if the ratings for its parent HMC are upgraded.
HCA's ratings could be downgraded following a downgrade of the ratings
for its parent HMC. Downward adjustment of HCA's standalone
assessment without changes to parent support assumptions are unlikely
to impact to final ratings.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Finance Companies Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099,
and Captive Finance Subsidiaries of Nonfinancial Corporations published
in August 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1183459.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Inna Bodeck
VP - Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Ana Arsov
MD - Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653