Moody's confirms Hyundai Capital America's long-term senior unsecured rating at Baa1, concluding review; outlook is negative

New York, June 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") confirmed the long-term senior unsecured ratings for Hyundai Capital America (HCA). At the same time, Moody's affirmed its Prime-2 commercial paper rating. The outlook is negative. These rating actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated on 26 March 2020, which was prompted by the uncertainty around the company's operating performance related to the rapid global spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

The ratings confirmation/affirmation and assignment of a negative outlook to HCA follow similar actions on the ratings for HCA's ultimate parent company Hyundai Motor Company (HMC, Baa1 negative). Please see separate press release dated 11 June 2020.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating global economic outlook and falling oil prices are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. Moody's believes that delinquency rates, loan defaults and lease residual realization trends will worsen in the next 12-18 months. Moody's believes, however, that US auto captive finance companies are fairly well positioned to weather a level of shock in the system absent meaningful declines in used car prices and a rapid and unexpected deterioration of liquidity at the parent level. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Confirmations:

..Issuer: Hyundai Capital America

.... Issuer Rating, Confirmed at Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Confirmed at (P)Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Baa1

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Hyundai Capital America

....Commercial Paper (Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Hyundai Capital America

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

The confirmation of HCA's ratings reflects Moody's unchanged assessment of the company's b1 standalone assessment and probability of affiliate support from HMC.

HCA's b1 standalone assessment is supported by its improved capital cushion that better protects creditors against unexpected losses in this uncertain environment and good liquidity supported by its operating model. HCA's tangible equity to tangible assets capital has improved in the last three years to approximately 11% as of 31 March 2020 and Moody's expects it will remain close to 10% over the next 12-18 months. While the company's lease portfolio (44% as of 31 March 2020) continues to be relatively large, tangible common equity to tangible managed assets has an adequate buffer to absorb changes in residual realization and resulting losses from the company's sizeable leasing portfolio. Moody's expects future capital distributions to its parent will be carefully considered given the uncertainty in the environment. Unique to HCA, its support agreement with the parent stipulates that the parent will make cash contributions to HCA if the fixed charge coverage is below 1.1x, allowing the company to better manage its capital relative to peers in the event of losses.

Moody's believes that managed receivables ($34 billion as of 31 March 2020) will decline by approximately 10% in 2020, which is in line with its expectations of new car sales decline in the U.S. by 25%. Moody's also anticipates that the company's cost of debt funding will increase, resulting in narrower finance margins. Additional credit challenges for HCA include its exposure to the performance trends of its parent and the company's significant reliance on commercial paper and revolving line of credit before the coronavirus disruption occurred limiting HCA's access to alternative funding sources. Moody's notes, however, that the company continues to issue unsecured notes despite challenging market conditions.

HCA's maintains a good liquidity buffer, which accounted for $6.2 billion as of 31 March 2020, comprising approximately $421 million of cash, $3.4 billion availability on syndicated and bilateral credit facilities ($4.9 billion capacity as of 3/31/2020) and $2.3 billion availability on asset backed conduit facilities ($8.0 billion capacity as of 3/31/2020).

HCA's Baa1 long-term senior unsecured ratings continue to incorporate six notches of affiliate support from its ultimate parent HMC.

The assignment of a negative outlook on HCA was prompted by similar actions taken on the ratings for its ultimate parent HMC. HMC's weaker credit profile will have negative implications for HCA's access to funding and its financing volumes. HMC's support to HCA is signified by a support agreement that, though not a guarantee, enhances the expectation that HCA will have sufficient resources available to timely meet its financial obligations.

Moody's regards the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Please see Moody's Environmental risks and Social risks heatmaps for further information. Today's rating actions reflect the impact on HCA of the breadth and severity of the shock, and Moody's view of its ability to withstand it under its current assumptions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Rating upgrades are unlikely over the next 12-18 months, given HCA's negative outlook. HCA's ratings could be upgraded if the ratings for its parent HMC are upgraded.

HCA's ratings could be downgraded following a downgrade of the ratings for its parent HMC. Downward adjustment of HCA's standalone assessment without changes to parent support assumptions are unlikely to impact to final ratings.

