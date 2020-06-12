Moody's confirms Hyundai Capital Services' Baa1 ratings; outlook negative

Hong Kong, June 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has confirmed Hyundai Capital Services,
Inc.'s Baa1 long-term foreign currency issuer and
foreign currency senior unsecured debt ratings, as well as the (P)Baa1
senior unsecured rating on its medium-term note (MTN) programme.
At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook on Hyundai
Capital Services to negative from ratings under review.
This rating action follows Moody's confirmation of the ratings of
Hyundai Capital Services' parents, Hyundai Motor Company (Hyundai
Motor, Baa1 negative) and Kia Motors Corporation (Kia Motors,
Baa1 negative) on 11 June 2020, and concludes the review for downgrade
initiated on 27 March 2020.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. Korean finance companies and
the global automotive sector have been affected by the resultant demand
shock, with extensive social distancing and reduced consumption.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety.
The ratings confirmation reflects Moody's view that Hyundai Capital
Services will maintain stable funding and liquidity, partly supported
by government measures such as the bond market stabilization fund,
and the company's existing committed credit lines of KRW3.9
trillion.
Moody's also notes that Hyundai Capital Services has a good track
record of tightening its underwriting standards ahead of a credit downturn,
and Korea's (Aa2 stable) fiscal and monetary support measures have
offset some of asset quality pressure from coronavirus-induced
economic contraction worldwide.
The confirmation of Hyundai Capital Services' ratings also reflects
Moody's assessment of continued affiliate support from its parents,
underpinned by the confirmation of Hyundai Motor's Baa1 long-term
issuer rating. As the largest auto finance company in Korea by
asset size, Hyundai Capital Services highly depends on Hyundai Motor's
car sales performance. As of the end of March 2020, Hyundai
Motor Group held a 79.8% stake in Hyundai Capital Services
via Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors.
At the same time, Hyundai Capital Services' outlook has been
changed to negative, mirroring the negative outlook on Hyundai Motor
and Kia Motors, as they face challenges from reduced global demand
for new vehicles, which could in turn weaken their ability to provide
support to Hyundai Capital Services. The outlook also reflects
the risk of Hyundai Capital Services' asset quality deteriorating
and profitability weakening in the case of a prolonged and more severe
economic disruption from the outbreak.
Hyundai Capital Services' standalone assessment of baa3 reflects the company's
(1) solid capital adequacy and leverage, with its tangible common
equity/total managed assets at 13.6% as of the end of March
2020; (2) good asset quality and profitability compared with the
industry average; and (3) modest cash flow and liquidity, reflecting
both its high reliance on wholesale funding and committed credit lines,
and the cash and cash equivalents it holds.
The Baa1 foreign-currency long-term issuer rating of Hyundai
Capital Services incorporates the company's standalone assessment of baa3
and a two-notch uplift of support from its major shareholder,
Hyundai Motor Group, in times of need.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the negative rating outlook, a rating upgrade is unlikely
in the near term. Nevertheless, Hyundai Capital Services'
rating outlook could return to stable if Hyundai Motor's capacity to support
Hyundai Capital Services is maintained and its rating outlook returns
to stable.
On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade Hyundai Capital
Services' ratings if (1) HMC and Kia's ratings are downgraded,
or if there is a reduction in HMC or Kia's willingness to support HCS;
(2) there is a deterioration in HCS' asset quality, with net charge-off/average
gross loans rising significantly on a sustained basis; or (3) there
is a significant rise in HCS' exposure to the high-risk non-auto
financing businesses, if they were to show much weaker asset quality
than the auto financing business.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Finance Companies Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099,
and Captive Finance Subsidiaries of Nonfinancial Corporations published
in August 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1183459.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Headquartered in Seoul, Hyundai Capital Services, Inc.
is the captive finance company of Hyundai Motor Group. Hyundai
Capital Services' consolidated assets totaled KRW32.2 trillion
($26.5 billion) as of the end of March 2020.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of
its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com
for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's
Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
