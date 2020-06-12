Moody's confirms Hyundai Capital Services' Baa1 ratings; outlook negative

Hong Kong, June 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has confirmed Hyundai Capital Services, Inc.'s Baa1 long-term foreign currency issuer and foreign currency senior unsecured debt ratings, as well as the (P)Baa1 senior unsecured rating on its medium-term note (MTN) programme.

At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook on Hyundai Capital Services to negative from ratings under review.

This rating action follows Moody's confirmation of the ratings of Hyundai Capital Services' parents, Hyundai Motor Company (Hyundai Motor, Baa1 negative) and Kia Motors Corporation (Kia Motors, Baa1 negative) on 11 June 2020, and concludes the review for downgrade initiated on 27 March 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. Korean finance companies and the global automotive sector have been affected by the resultant demand shock, with extensive social distancing and reduced consumption. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The ratings confirmation reflects Moody's view that Hyundai Capital Services will maintain stable funding and liquidity, partly supported by government measures such as the bond market stabilization fund, and the company's existing committed credit lines of KRW3.9 trillion.

Moody's also notes that Hyundai Capital Services has a good track record of tightening its underwriting standards ahead of a credit downturn, and Korea's (Aa2 stable) fiscal and monetary support measures have offset some of asset quality pressure from coronavirus-induced economic contraction worldwide.

The confirmation of Hyundai Capital Services' ratings also reflects Moody's assessment of continued affiliate support from its parents, underpinned by the confirmation of Hyundai Motor's Baa1 long-term issuer rating. As the largest auto finance company in Korea by asset size, Hyundai Capital Services highly depends on Hyundai Motor's car sales performance. As of the end of March 2020, Hyundai Motor Group held a 79.8% stake in Hyundai Capital Services via Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors.

At the same time, Hyundai Capital Services' outlook has been changed to negative, mirroring the negative outlook on Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors, as they face challenges from reduced global demand for new vehicles, which could in turn weaken their ability to provide support to Hyundai Capital Services. The outlook also reflects the risk of Hyundai Capital Services' asset quality deteriorating and profitability weakening in the case of a prolonged and more severe economic disruption from the outbreak.

Hyundai Capital Services' standalone assessment of baa3 reflects the company's (1) solid capital adequacy and leverage, with its tangible common equity/total managed assets at 13.6% as of the end of March 2020; (2) good asset quality and profitability compared with the industry average; and (3) modest cash flow and liquidity, reflecting both its high reliance on wholesale funding and committed credit lines, and the cash and cash equivalents it holds.

The Baa1 foreign-currency long-term issuer rating of Hyundai Capital Services incorporates the company's standalone assessment of baa3 and a two-notch uplift of support from its major shareholder, Hyundai Motor Group, in times of need.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative rating outlook, a rating upgrade is unlikely in the near term. Nevertheless, Hyundai Capital Services' rating outlook could return to stable if Hyundai Motor's capacity to support Hyundai Capital Services is maintained and its rating outlook returns to stable.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade Hyundai Capital Services' ratings if (1) HMC and Kia's ratings are downgraded, or if there is a reduction in HMC or Kia's willingness to support HCS; (2) there is a deterioration in HCS' asset quality, with net charge-off/average gross loans rising significantly on a sustained basis; or (3) there is a significant rise in HCS' exposure to the high-risk non-auto financing businesses, if they were to show much weaker asset quality than the auto financing business.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099, and Captive Finance Subsidiaries of Nonfinancial Corporations published in August 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1183459. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Headquartered in Seoul, Hyundai Capital Services, Inc. is the captive finance company of Hyundai Motor Group. Hyundai Capital Services' consolidated assets totaled KRW32.2 trillion ($26.5 billion) as of the end of March 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Tae Jong Ok

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

Sophia Lee, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

