Moody's confirms Hyundai Glovis' Baa1 rating; changes outlook to negative

Hong Kong, June 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has confirmed Hyundai Glovis Co., Ltd.'s Baa1 issuer rating.

The rating outlook has been changed to negative from rating under review.

This rating action follows Moody's confirmation of Hyundai Motor Company's (HMC, Baa1 negative) ratings with a negative outlook, and concludes the review for downgrade initiated on 27 March 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The confirmation of Hyundai Glovis' rating with a negative outlook reflects the same action on HMC's rating, as the former's credit quality is closely linked to that of the Hyundai Motor group," says Sean Hwang, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

"The rating confirmation also factors in our expectation that Hyundai Glovis' standalone credit quality will remain broadly stable over the next 1-2 years, as a weakening in credit metrics in 2020 will be temporary," adds Hwang.

Moody's expects Hyundai Glovis' earnings to weaken in 2020, as a result of lower revenue contribution from group affiliates amid a slump in global auto demand. That said, the company should maintain healthy cash flow and strong liquidity, thanks to its flexible cost structure and moderate capital spending.

Moody's expects the company's adjusted debt/EBITDA to increase to 3.5x-4.0x in 2020 from 2.6x in 2019, given the earnings decline and some debt growth, before recovering to 3.0x-3.5x in 2021-22 as auto demand rebounds. This projected level for 2021-22 is appropriate for the company's standalone credit quality.

The company's financial profile is further supported by its large cash holdings of around KRW2.3 trillion, which is equivalent to about two-thirds of its debt and lease obligations as of 31 March 2020.

The company's standalone credit quality continues to benefit from its high operational stability, stemming from large captive demand from the Hyundai Motor group and its low-risk business model. This strength partly offsets its large exposure to the cyclical nature of the auto industry.

The Baa1 rating also continues to incorporate a one-notch uplift, reflecting the high willingness and financial capability of the Hyundai Motor group companies — particularly HMC — to provide financial support to Hyundai Glovis in times of need.

In terms of governance considerations, the rating considers the fact that Hyundai Glovis is 29.9% owned by Hyundai Motor Group's chairman and his son, and has close business ties to Hyundai Motor group affiliates — a situation that can create conflicts of interest and raise regulatory scrutiny. That said, this concern is mitigated by the fact that the company benefits from the business from its affiliates and meets regulatory requirements.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, a rating upgrade is unlikely. But the outlook could return to stable if (1) the outlook on HMC's rating returns to stable; and (2) Hyundai Glovis maintains a sound financial profile, such that its adjusted debt/EBITDA stays below 3.5x or funds from operations/adjusted debt exceeds 24% on a sustained basis.

On the other hand, Hyundai Glovis' rating would be downgraded if HMC's rating is downgraded.

Hyundai Glovis' rating could also be downgraded if the company's earnings remain weak or if it undertakes significant investments, such that its adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeds 3.5x or funds from operations/adjusted debt stays below 24% on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Surface Transportation and Logistics published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113382. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Hyundai Glovis Co., Ltd. is effectively the exclusive logistics solutions provider for the Hyundai Motor group. The company also provides logistics services to third parties and operates a used car auction business.

