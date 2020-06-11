Moody's confirms Hyundai Motor, Kia and Hyundai Mobis' Baa1 ratings; outlook negative

Hong Kong, June 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has confirmed the Baa1 issuer ratings of Hyundai Motor Company (HMC), Kia Motors Corporation (Kia) and Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd., as well as the Baa1 senior unsecured rating of Kia.

The outlooks on all ratings have changed to negative from ratings under review.

These rating actions conclude the reviews for downgrade initiated on 26 March 2020 for HMC and Kia, and on 27 March 2020 for Hyundai Mobis.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Hyundai Motor Company (HMC)

"The confirmation of HMC's Baa1 rating reflects our expectation that the company's overall profitability would improve meaningfully over the next 1-2 years from a low level in 2020, because of a rebound in auto sales and improving product mix," says Wan Hee Yoo, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

Moody's expects HMC's adjusted EBITA margin to fall to about 2.6% in 2020 from 3.5% in 2019, as the effect of a sharp fall in auto sales will more than offset the company's improving product mix and the absence of one-off expenses it incurred in 2019.

Moody's forecasts global auto unit sales to plummet 20% in 2020 because of a significant decline in economic activity amid the coronavirus pandemic, before rebounding by around 11.5% in 2021. The degree of contraction in 2020 is likely to be less severe for HMC and Kia, given the resilience of their domestic market and their increasing market shares in the US.

Based on these assumptions, Moody's expects HMC's adjusted EBITA margin to improve to 4%-5% over 2021-22, which is largely consistent with the Baa1 rating category, although at the weaker end.

The rating confirmation also reflects its large liquidity holdings, which will continue to provide an adequate financial buffer. Despite a likely decrease in 2020, Moody's estimates HMC, excluding its finance subsidiaries, will maintain reported net liquidity holdings of around KRW7 trillion over the next 1-2 years.

The negative outlook on HMC reflects the potential for the company's operating performance to remain weak over an extended period, given the uncertainty over the severity and duration of the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing challenges in the global auto industry.

Kia Motors Corporation (Kia) and Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

"The confirmation of Kia and Hyundai Mobis' Baa1 ratings and the negative outlooks mirror the rating action on HMC, given the companies' high degree of linkages with HMC, from both operational and ownership perspectives," adds Yoo.

Kia's Baa1 ratings considerably benefit from operational support through a high degree of integration with HMC in all areas except marketing and design. In addition, Kia's Baa1 ratings reflect the high likelihood of support from HMC in times of stress, which results in a one-notch rating uplift.

Hyundai Mobis' rating is closely linked with HMC's rating, based on Moody's expectation of a high likelihood of extraordinary mutual support between the two companies, given their strategic importance to each other.

In addition, Hyundai Motor group controls most of its group companies through circular shareholdings among HMC, Kia and Hyundai Mobis, which reinforces the three companies' close linkages.

Moody's expects Kia and Hyundai Mobis' key credit metrics to weaken considerably in 2020 before a rebound in 2021-22, exhibiting similar trends to that of HMC.

The ratings of HMC, Kia and Hyundai Mobis also take into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

HMC, Kia and Hyundai Mobis face a number of longer-term challenges related to megatrends in the auto industry. These include (1) increasing environmental standards, stricter emissions regulations and electrification; (2) autonomous driving and connectivity; and (3) increasing vehicle safety regulations. In response to these challenges, the companies aim to expand sales of higher margin products while maintaining healthy balance sheets.

The deteriorating global economic outlook following the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, is creating a severe credit shock, and the global automotive and auto supplier industry is one of the sectors that will be most severely impacted. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Although the companies plan to gradually expand shareholder returns and increase investments over the medium term, Moody's does not expect this strategy to significantly affect their balance sheet strengths at least over the next 1-2 years. The companies' have generally maintained prudent financial policies over the past few years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

HMC's outlook could return to stable if the company improves its profitability through enhanced sales performance and/or a reduction in expenses, while maintaining a strong balance sheet. These developments could be evidenced by its adjusted EBITA margins staying above 4.5%-5.0% and adjusted net debt/EBITDA staying below 0.5x on a sustained basis, excluding its finance subsidiaries.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade HMC's rating if the company's earnings remain weak or if it undertakes significant investments, such that its adjusted EBITA margins stay below 4.5% or adjusted net debt/EBITDA exceeds 0.5x on a sustained basis, excluding its finance companies.

Kia and Hyundai Mobis' outlooks could return to stable if: (1) HMC's outlook returns to stable, and (2) Kia and Hyundai Mobis maintain their sound financial profiles.

Moody's would downgrade Kia and Hyundai Mobis' ratings if HMC's rating is downgraded.

The principal methodology used in rating Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Motors Corporation was Automobile Manufacturer Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062773. The principal methodology used in rating Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd. was Automotive Supplier Methodology published in January 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170606. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Hyundai Motor Company, headquartered in Seoul, is Korea's dominant automaker by sales volume. Together with its subsidiary, Kia Motors Corporation, Hyundai Motor reported approximately 7.3 million units of auto retail sales in 2019.

Kia Motors Corporation is Korea's second-largest automaker by sales volume and revenue. The company is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company. Kia's global retail sales totaled about 2.8 million auto units in 2019.

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd. is Korea's largest manufacturer of automobile parts by revenue, with facilities in Korea, China, Slovakia, India, the Czech Republic, Russia, Mexico, Turkey, Brazil and the US. The company is one of the key members of the Hyundai Motor group, and is the main auto parts supplier for Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Motors Corporation.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

