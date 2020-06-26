Moody's confirms IXS ratings, senior secured and CFR at B2; negative outlook

Approximate $620 million of rated debt affected

New York, June 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed the ratings of IXS Holdings, Inc. (IXS), - corporate family rating (CFR) and the probability of default rating at B2 and B2-PD; and senior secured term loan at B2. The outlook is Negative. This action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on March 26, 2020.

Ratings Confirmed:

..Issuer: IXS Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, at B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, at B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, at B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: IXS Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative from Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

IXS's ratings reflect Moody's belief that the company will maintain its strong competitive position as a leader in automotive upfitting services and a supplier of spray-on pick-up truck bedliners. The company's upfitting services (about 56% of revenues) are expected to continue to benefit from organic growth over the intermediate-term with increasing build rates of light trucks as a percentage of automotive vehicle production in North America. IXS also benefits from somewhat counter cyclical growth away from the automotive industry through its aftermarket spray-on pick-up truck bedliner business (about 15% of revenues) and industrial coatings business (about 15% of revenues).

IXS's Debt/EBITDA for the last twelve month period ending March 31, 2020 was 5.9x and is expect to deteriorate over the coming quarters as automotive production in North America recovers from temporary shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic. IXS's strong EBITA margins are expected to deteriorate to the low teens over the near-term, yet remain relatively strong as an auto parts OEM supplier. Similar to other automotive parts suppliers, IXS's management has taken cost saving action to help mitigate the negative impact from lower volumes. Yet, Moody's expects IXS to generate positive free cash flow for the full year of 2020 as light truck demand recovers and aftermarket demand recover from reductions in social distancing policies.

The negative outlook reflects the risk that the expected gradual recovery of automotive industry conditions impacted by the coronavirus pandemic could be interrupted from a second wave of infection rates, or from weakening vehicle demand with a more extended recessionary conditions from job losses.

IXS is expected to have a good liquidity profile into 2021 supported by positive free cash flow generation and availability under a $75 million asset based revolving credit facility which was undrawn at March 31, 2020. Cash on hand, as of March 31, 2020, was in the $15 -$20 million range. Moody's expects IXS to generate positive free cash flow in the $20 to $30 million range in 2020 supported by the company's product focus on light trucks which is expected to increase the share of automotive vehicle production. As such, the ABL revolver is anticipated to remain largely unfunded. The primary financial covenant under the asset based revolver is expected to be a fixed charge coverage ratio, triggered when availability falls below certain levels which is not anticipated over the next 12-15 months. The term loan does not have financial covenants. Alternate liquidity will be limited as the company's largely domestic assets secure the term loan and asset based revolver.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgraded over the intermediate-term is limited given the company's moderate size and demonstrated willingness to support shareholder returns under private equity ownership. Profitable growth that increases scale could lead to an upgrade if the company can sustain debt/EBITDA at around 3.0x or lower and EBITA/interest expense, inclusive of restructuring charges, above 4x.

The ratings could be downgraded include a consumer shift away from up-fitting options, or declining volume with any of the company's large customers or platforms, or the expectation that debt/EBITDA will be sustained above 4.75x, or EBITA/interest expense approaching 2.0x in the second half of 2021. Debt funded acquisition and/or shareholder returns, or a weak liquidity profile could also drive a negative rating action.

IXS products and services are not directly exposed to material environmental risks arising from increasing regulations on carbon emissions. While automotive manufacturers continue to announce the introduction of electrified products to meet increasingly stringent regulatory requirements, demand for the company's products are not dependent on a vehicle's powertrain. Moody's believes that with ongoing improvements in fuel efficiency, pick-up truck demand will remain robust for the foreseeable future.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Supplier Methodology published in January 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170606. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

IXS Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Huntsville, AL, is the parent company of Innovative Xcessories & Services LLC. Through its subsidiaries, IXS provides protective coatings for pick-up truck beds, as well as a wide range of other up-fit services and accessories to automotive manufacturers. IXS is also engaged in the sale of Line-X franchises within North America that are primarily used for the application of spray-on truck bedliners, and the sale of chemicals and machinery to franchise and licensees that are used primarily for the application of spray-on truck bedliners nationally and internationally. Revenues for the LTM period ending March 31 , 2020 were approximately $595 million. The company is owned by affiliates of Clearlake Capital Group L.P.

