Moody's confirms IXS ratings, senior secured and CFR at B2; negative outlook

Approximate $620 million of rated debt affected
New York, June 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed the ratings of IXS Holdings,
Inc. (IXS), - corporate family rating (CFR) and the
probability of default rating at B2 and B2-PD; and senior
secured term loan at B2. The outlook is Negative. This action
concludes the review for downgrade initiated on March 26, 2020.
Ratings Confirmed:
..Issuer: IXS Holdings, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, at B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
at B2-PD
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
at B2 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: IXS Holdings, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative from
Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
IXS's ratings reflect Moody's belief that the company will maintain
its strong competitive position as a leader in automotive upfitting services
and a supplier of spray-on pick-up truck bedliners.
The company's upfitting services (about 56% of revenues) are expected
to continue to benefit from organic growth over the intermediate-term
with increasing build rates of light trucks as a percentage of automotive
vehicle production in North America. IXS also benefits from somewhat
counter cyclical growth away from the automotive industry through its
aftermarket spray-on pick-up truck bedliner business (about
15% of revenues) and industrial coatings business (about 15%
of revenues).
IXS's Debt/EBITDA for the last twelve month period ending March 31,
2020 was 5.9x and is expect to deteriorate over the coming quarters
as automotive production in North America recovers from temporary shutdowns
due to the coronavirus pandemic. IXS's strong EBITA margins are
expected to deteriorate to the low teens over the near-term,
yet remain relatively strong as an auto parts OEM supplier. Similar
to other automotive parts suppliers, IXS's management has
taken cost saving action to help mitigate the negative impact from lower
volumes. Yet, Moody's expects IXS to generate positive
free cash flow for the full year of 2020 as light truck demand recovers
and aftermarket demand recover from reductions in social distancing policies.
The negative outlook reflects the risk that the expected gradual recovery
of automotive industry conditions impacted by the coronavirus pandemic
could be interrupted from a second wave of infection rates, or from
weakening vehicle demand with a more extended recessionary conditions
from job losses.
IXS is expected to have a good liquidity profile into 2021 supported by
positive free cash flow generation and availability under a $75
million asset based revolving credit facility which was undrawn at March
31, 2020. Cash on hand, as of March 31, 2020,
was in the $15 -$20 million range. Moody's
expects IXS to generate positive free cash flow in the $20 to $30
million range in 2020 supported by the company's product focus on
light trucks which is expected to increase the share of automotive vehicle
production. As such, the ABL revolver is anticipated to remain
largely unfunded. The primary financial covenant under the asset
based revolver is expected to be a fixed charge coverage ratio,
triggered when availability falls below certain levels which is not anticipated
over the next 12-15 months. The term loan does not have
financial covenants. Alternate liquidity will be limited as the
company's largely domestic assets secure the term loan and asset based
revolver.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A rating upgraded over the intermediate-term is limited given the
company's moderate size and demonstrated willingness to support shareholder
returns under private equity ownership. Profitable growth that
increases scale could lead to an upgrade if the company can sustain debt/EBITDA
at around 3.0x or lower and EBITA/interest expense, inclusive
of restructuring charges, above 4x.
The ratings could be downgraded include a consumer shift away from up-fitting
options, or declining volume with any of the company's large customers
or platforms, or the expectation that debt/EBITDA will be sustained
above 4.75x, or EBITA/interest expense approaching 2.0x
in the second half of 2021. Debt funded acquisition and/or shareholder
returns, or a weak liquidity profile could also drive a negative
rating action.
IXS products and services are not directly exposed to material environmental
risks arising from increasing regulations on carbon emissions.
While automotive manufacturers continue to announce the introduction of
electrified products to meet increasingly stringent regulatory requirements,
demand for the company's products are not dependent on a vehicle's
powertrain. Moody's believes that with ongoing improvements
in fuel efficiency, pick-up truck demand will remain robust
for the foreseeable future.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Supplier
Methodology published in January 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170606.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
IXS Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Huntsville,
AL, is the parent company of Innovative Xcessories & Services
LLC. Through its subsidiaries, IXS provides protective coatings
for pick-up truck beds, as well as a wide range of other
up-fit services and accessories to automotive manufacturers.
IXS is also engaged in the sale of Line-X franchises within North
America that are primarily used for the application of spray-on
truck bedliners, and the sale of chemicals and machinery to franchise
and licensees that are used primarily for the application of spray-on
truck bedliners nationally and internationally. Revenues for the
LTM period ending March 31 , 2020 were approximately $595
million. The company is owned by affiliates of Clearlake Capital
Group L.P.
