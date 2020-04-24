Moody's confirms Intercontinental Exchange's ratings (A2/P-1) with a stable outlook

New York, April 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has confirmed Intercontinental
Exchange, Inc.'s (ICE) ratings, including its
A2 senior unsecured debt rating and its Prime-1 commercial paper
rating. This rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated
on 10 February. The rating outlook for ICE is stable.
A complete list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The review for downgrade was initiated to consider ICE's strategic objectives
and its financial policies when considering higher-risk opportunities,
as well as governance practices at ICE's board when assessing strategic
risks. Moody's said it confirmed ICE's ratings after
concluding that while ICE's strategic objectives and financial policies
still expose its creditors to potential event risk associated with executing
a large-scale M&A transaction outside its core competencies
operating financial exchanges, central counterparty clearing houses
(CCPs) and providing data services, the likelihood of such an event
together with the magnitude of the risks associated with such an event
are not sufficient to warrant a downgrade.
ICE's ratings and its stable outlook are reflective of the strength
of its existing business activities and financial profile, said
Moody's. The company's core strength is centered on
its ownership of CCPs and related financial exchanges. Its CCPs
operate within a competitive environment that, relative to most
other business sectors, is fortified by extensive regulatory oversight
and related requirements, and favorable incumbent pools of liquidity
that are difficult for other operators to replicate at scale. ICE's
expansive infrastructure also provides key recurring subscription-based
data services to a wide range of users, and this level of business
diversification improves its credit profile. Moody's also
said that ICE's main business activities are better insulated against
the adverse economic impacts of the coronavirus than most other sectors.
In February 2020, it was revealed that ICE had approached eBay Inc.
(eBay, Baa1 stable) to explore a range of potential opportunities
that ICE said might create value for the shareholders of both companies.
ICE subsequently said it had decided to cease exploring these strategic
opportunities. Even though ICE's interest in eBay was purely
exploratory, Moody's said the matter revealed that ICE generally
has a stronger appetite than Moody's had previously considered to be the
case for pursuing transformative transactions in sectors with distinctly
less favorable competitive environments and significantly weaker profit
margins. Moody's said the consummation of such a transaction,
especially if it involved increased debt leverage, could weaken
ICE's credit profile. However, ICE's existing
strong profitability and cash generating capacity, and its proven
ability to successfully integrate acquisitions, exceed targets and
delever within a reasonable timeframe, provide a significant counterbalance
to such risks. In reviewing ICE's ratings, Moody's
investigated ICE's corporate governance with respect to assessing
strategic risks, and did not identify any particular weaknesses
in this respect.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
ICE's ratings could be upgraded should it change its financial policy
towards a stronger level of debt leverage than its existing 2.3x
(by its measure) target and achieve a level of organic growth that results
in significantly increased scale and diversification.
ICE's ratings could be downgraded should it shift to a weaker debt leverage
target or engage in debt-funded M&A or shareholder distributions
of a magnitude that would put at risk its capacity to quickly delever.
A significant and sustained loss of market share in key business activities
or a significant shift in business mix towards activities with weaker
competitive characteristics and lower profit margins could also trigger
a downgrade. A material operational or risk control failure or
change in regulatory requirements that would worsen its holding company's
financial position through increased capital or liquidity needs at its
CCPs could also result in a downgrade.
Confirmations:
..Issuer: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Confirmed
at (P)A2
....Commercial Paper, Confirmed at Prime-1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Confirmed at A2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Rating Under Review
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry
Service Providers Methodology published in November 2019 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187116.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
