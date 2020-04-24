Moody's confirms Intercontinental Exchange's ratings (A2/P-1) with a stable outlook

New York, April 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has confirmed Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.'s (ICE) ratings, including its A2 senior unsecured debt rating and its Prime-1 commercial paper rating. This rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on 10 February. The rating outlook for ICE is stable.

A complete list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The review for downgrade was initiated to consider ICE's strategic objectives and its financial policies when considering higher-risk opportunities, as well as governance practices at ICE's board when assessing strategic risks. Moody's said it confirmed ICE's ratings after concluding that while ICE's strategic objectives and financial policies still expose its creditors to potential event risk associated with executing a large-scale M&A transaction outside its core competencies operating financial exchanges, central counterparty clearing houses (CCPs) and providing data services, the likelihood of such an event together with the magnitude of the risks associated with such an event are not sufficient to warrant a downgrade.

ICE's ratings and its stable outlook are reflective of the strength of its existing business activities and financial profile, said Moody's. The company's core strength is centered on its ownership of CCPs and related financial exchanges. Its CCPs operate within a competitive environment that, relative to most other business sectors, is fortified by extensive regulatory oversight and related requirements, and favorable incumbent pools of liquidity that are difficult for other operators to replicate at scale. ICE's expansive infrastructure also provides key recurring subscription-based data services to a wide range of users, and this level of business diversification improves its credit profile. Moody's also said that ICE's main business activities are better insulated against the adverse economic impacts of the coronavirus than most other sectors.

In February 2020, it was revealed that ICE had approached eBay Inc. (eBay, Baa1 stable) to explore a range of potential opportunities that ICE said might create value for the shareholders of both companies. ICE subsequently said it had decided to cease exploring these strategic opportunities. Even though ICE's interest in eBay was purely exploratory, Moody's said the matter revealed that ICE generally has a stronger appetite than Moody's had previously considered to be the case for pursuing transformative transactions in sectors with distinctly less favorable competitive environments and significantly weaker profit margins. Moody's said the consummation of such a transaction, especially if it involved increased debt leverage, could weaken ICE's credit profile. However, ICE's existing strong profitability and cash generating capacity, and its proven ability to successfully integrate acquisitions, exceed targets and delever within a reasonable timeframe, provide a significant counterbalance to such risks. In reviewing ICE's ratings, Moody's investigated ICE's corporate governance with respect to assessing strategic risks, and did not identify any particular weaknesses in this respect.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

ICE's ratings could be upgraded should it change its financial policy towards a stronger level of debt leverage than its existing 2.3x (by its measure) target and achieve a level of organic growth that results in significantly increased scale and diversification.

ICE's ratings could be downgraded should it shift to a weaker debt leverage target or engage in debt-funded M&A or shareholder distributions of a magnitude that would put at risk its capacity to quickly delever. A significant and sustained loss of market share in key business activities or a significant shift in business mix towards activities with weaker competitive characteristics and lower profit margins could also trigger a downgrade. A material operational or risk control failure or change in regulatory requirements that would worsen its holding company's financial position through increased capital or liquidity needs at its CCPs could also result in a downgrade.

Confirmations:

..Issuer: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Confirmed at (P)A2

....Commercial Paper, Confirmed at Prime-1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at A2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Service Providers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187116. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

