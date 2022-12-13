Moody's confirms Intrado's B3 CFR; outlook stable

New York, December 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed Intrado Corporation's ("Intrado") B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and assigned B1 ratings to its proposed extended first lien credit facilities. Moody's upgraded the rating for Intrado's existing 1st lien credit facilities to B1, from B2, and confirmed the Caa2 ratings for the senior unsecured notes. The rating outlook is stable. These actions conclude the review of Intrado's ratings that was initiated on September 20, 2022, following the announcement that affiliates of Stonepeak Partners LP will acquire Intrado's Safety business for $2.4 billion. The divestiture of the Safety business is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. The ratings are subject to the completion of the sale of the Safety business and Moody's review of Intrado's final capital structure after anticipated debt repayments.

Confirmations:

..Issuer: Intrado Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed at B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Confirmed at B3-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Caa2 (LGD6)

Assignments:

..Issuer: Intrado Corporation

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Intrado Corporation

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to B1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Intrado Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

Intrado intends to apply net proceeds from the sale of its Safety business to reduce outstanding debt by up to $2.1 billion and augment its cash balances. The company announced that lenders representing about 99.6% of the principal amount of the outstanding first lien term loans have agreed to extend the maturity of the term loans to April 2027, from October 2024, and Intrado expects to repay about $1.8 billion of the 1st lien term loans. Intrado also announced that senior unsecured noteholders representing approximately 90% of the outstanding amounts have consented to its offer of prepaying up to $225 million of senior unsecured notes and exchanging the existing notes for new 2nd lien securities maturing in April 2027. The effectiveness of the amended credit agreement is subject to certain closing conditions, including the completion of the sale of Intrado's Safety business.

The confirmation of the B3 rating reflects the deleveraging and improved liquidity position of Intrado after the divestiture and debt transactions. Based on the preliminary estimates of EBITDA for 2022 and incorporating Moody's adjustments, total debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) on a continuing operations basis will reduce from around mid 10x to 9x, if very large amounts of non-recurring costs are excluded. Governance considerations, specifically, the company's use of proceeds to reduce its very high levels of debt and additional lender protections afforded in the amended credit agreement, are a key driver of the rating action.

The divestiture of Intrado's largest business with strong EBITDA profitability will diminish its scale and diversity. However, the company's remaining core business segments comprising Digital Workflows, Notified, and Mosaicx will still have good operating scale with more than $520 million of revenues in 2022, and generate very good adjusted EBITDA margins. Moody's expects revenue growth in core services to increase from the mid-single digits in 2023, to the high single digits over the next 2 to 3 years, driven by product enhancements and increasing penetration of higher-value services offerings. Pro forma for the transactions and based on the cash balances at September 2022, Intrado will have adequate liquidity with more than $410 million of cash balances and access to a $175 million revolving credit facility. The available liquidity provides good cushion against the large non-recurring expenses related to the winding down of its Enterprise Communications and Cloud Collaboration services, which is being transitioned to third parties, and incremental costs to prepare the core businesses for potential future sale.

The B3 rating is constrained by Intrado's still very high leverage that Moody's expects to decline to mid 6x by 2024, assuming no changes in the portfolio of services. The rating incorporates execution risk in the carve out of the largest business as well as demonstrating accelerating growth in the core services. Intrado's large non-recurring costs will contribute to negative free cash flow in 2023, with a return to breakeven to positive free cash flow by 2024. In addition, there is uncertainty about the timing of further divestitures and the value of proceeds, which can materially impact the credit profile and debt service capacity of the remaining businesses.

The upgrade of the existing first lien credit facilities to B1, and the B1 rating for the extended tranches of the first lien loans reflect a lower proportion of first priority loans in the final capital structure after the debt repayments.

The stable ratings outlook reflects Moody's expectations for progressive improvements in free cash flow and deleveraging over the next 12 to 24 months driven by revenue growth in the company's core businesses and declining non-recurring expenses. The stable outlook is also supported by the meaningful credit protections in the amended credit agreement. These protections include reductions in the restricted payments capacity such that no dividends to shareholders will be permitted; reduced incremental debt capacity; and, restrictions in the ability of the borrower to transfer pledged assets to subsidiaries that do not pledge their stock.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Intrado's ratings with sustained revenue growth and improving profitability, Debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) declining to about 6x and free cash flow to debt improving to about 5% on a sustained basis. Upward pressure could also develop if the company significantly reduces total debt to EBITDA from future asset sales, while maintaining good business scale and liquidity. Conversely, the rating could be downgraded if Intrado's liquidity becomes weak or anticipated revenue growth in core businesses and improvements in free cash flow are unlikely to materialize.

Intrado Corporation (f/k/a West Corporation) is a provider of technology-enabled communications services. It was acquired by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC in October 2017.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Raj Joshi

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Lenny J. Ajzenman

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

