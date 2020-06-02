Moody's confirms J.B. Poindexter's ratings, including B1 CFR; outlook revised to negative

New York, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") confirmed the ratings of J.B. Poindexter & Co., Inc. ("J.B. Poindexter"), including the corporate family rating (CFR) at B1, the Probability of Default Rating (PDR) at B1-PD and the senior unsecured rating at B2. The outlook is negative. This action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on March 26, 2020.

The rating confirmations reflect Moody's view that J.B. Poindexter's sizable cash balance and particularly strong orderbook for step-vans in its Morgan Olson division position the company to weather recessionary conditions through 2020, as well as fund necessary investments to support expected growth at Morgan Olson. Moody's expects deterioration in the company's credit metrics in 2020, including debt/EBITDA above 5x and moderately negative free cash flow, before improving in 2021 with leverage returning to the mid-3x range and positive free cash flow generation.

The following rating actions were taken:

Confirmations:

..Issuer: J.B. Poindexter & Co., Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed at B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Confirmed at B1-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: J.B. Poindexter & Co., Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

J.B. Poindexter's ratings, including the B1 CFR, reflect the moderate scale of the company's various businesses, large customer concentrations with high variability around annual fleet truck orders and exposure to cyclical end-markets. The company has a strong market share in the majority of its business lines, a national footprint, and long-standing relationships with its key customers. Moody's expects J.B. Poindexter's credit metrics to weaken considerably in 2020 following a strong 2019 as the expected downturn in the truck cycle combined with recessionary conditions will lead to a revenue decline near 20%. Revenue in the company's largest division, Morgan, will be down substantially as its primary customers drastically cut fleet investment purchases during the year. However, Moody's expects revenues at the company's next largest division, Morgan Olson, to increase significantly due to strong demand for its step-van vehicles used by last-mile delivery companies. Materially weighing on margins will be supply constraints of medium-duty chassis in both divisions, as well as other areas of J.B. Poindexter. Moody's expects the company's EBITA margin to fall below 5% in 2020 (from 8.5% in 2019) before returning to near 6% in 2021.

Moody's expects J.B. Poindexter to maintain adequate liquidity into 2021. The company's liquidity position is primarily supported by $164 million in cash at end of March 2020 (although Moody's expects a sizeable cash burn during Q2 2020) and full availability of its $100 million asset-based lending facility due 2022. Free cash flow is expected to be negative in 2020 with a cash burn of approximately $20 million upon lower earnings and capital investments required to begin manufacturing at its new Morgan Olson facility to meet high demand levels for that business. Moody's expects the company to generate moderately positive free cash flow in 2021 assuming growth returns in the company's Morgan division. J.B. Poindexter is historically a good free cash flow generator.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that the expected return to growth in 2021 for many of J.B. Poindexter's businesses may not materialize, thus leading to a prolonged downturn that could pressure earnings and strain the company's liquidity position greater than currently anticipated.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

As a niche supplier, Moody's views environmental risk, specifically carbon transition risk which is high for the broader sector, to be manageable for J.B. Poindexter given its product focus primarily on truck bodies.

In terms of corporate governance, Moody's views the full equity ownership by CEO John Poindexter to be a risk. Mr. Poindexter has been instrumental in developing the company's businesses and customer relationships over many decades, and thus, a high level of key man risk exists. As well, uncertainty over any succession transition remains. Further, sole ownership creates relative uncertainty regarding company financial policy. J.B. Poindexter has been acquisitive at times to expand its businesses and geographic reach, and Moody's expects this approach to continue in the near term. The company, though, operates on a decentralized basis with individual division presidents, which helps diversify certain decision-making at the operating level. J.B. Poindexter itself is a collection of individual businesses.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OR UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects that debt/EBITDA leverage will be sustained above 4.5x, EBITA/interest expense below 2x or if liquidity deteriorates through a material reduction in cash or expectations of cash flow that is weaker than expected from expansionary capital spending or higher than anticipated warranty outlays. An adoption of more aggressive financial policies, including owner distributions, could pressure the ratings.

An upgrade of the ratings is unlikely in the near-term. Over time, the ratings could be upgraded should J.B. Poindexter maintain debt/EBITDA below 3x and EBITA/interest above 3x on a sustained basis through cyclical periods in its end markets. J.B. Poindexter would also need to maintain a good liquidity profile and consistently address its debt maturities well in advance of due dates.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Supplier Methodology published in January 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170606. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

J.B. Poindexter & Co., Inc. manufactures commercial truck bodies for medium-duty trucks, pickup truck caps and tonneau covers, truck bodies for walk-in step vans, service utility trucks, commercial vehicle shelving and storage systems, funeral coaches and limousines, and provides contract manufacturing services for precision metal parts and machining and casting services. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the privately held company generated approximately $1.6 billion in revenue for the twelve month period ending March 31, 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

