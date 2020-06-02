Moody's confirms J.B. Poindexter's ratings, including B1 CFR; outlook revised to negative

New York, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") confirmed
the ratings of J.B. Poindexter & Co., Inc.
("J.B. Poindexter"), including the corporate
family rating (CFR) at B1, the Probability of Default Rating (PDR)
at B1-PD and the senior unsecured rating at B2. The outlook
is negative. This action concludes the review for downgrade initiated
on March 26, 2020.
The rating confirmations reflect Moody's view that J.B.
Poindexter's sizable cash balance and particularly strong orderbook
for step-vans in its Morgan Olson division position the company
to weather recessionary conditions through 2020, as well as fund
necessary investments to support expected growth at Morgan Olson.
Moody's expects deterioration in the company's credit metrics
in 2020, including debt/EBITDA above 5x and moderately negative
free cash flow, before improving in 2021 with leverage returning
to the mid-3x range and positive free cash flow generation.
The following rating actions were taken:
Confirmations:
..Issuer: J.B. Poindexter & Co.,
Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed
at B1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Confirmed at B1-PD
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Confirmed at B2 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: J.B. Poindexter & Co.,
Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
J.B. Poindexter's ratings, including the B1
CFR, reflect the moderate scale of the company's various businesses,
large customer concentrations with high variability around annual fleet
truck orders and exposure to cyclical end-markets. The company
has a strong market share in the majority of its business lines,
a national footprint, and long-standing relationships with
its key customers. Moody's expects J.B. Poindexter's
credit metrics to weaken considerably in 2020 following a strong 2019
as the expected downturn in the truck cycle combined with recessionary
conditions will lead to a revenue decline near 20%. Revenue
in the company's largest division, Morgan, will be down
substantially as its primary customers drastically cut fleet investment
purchases during the year. However, Moody's expects
revenues at the company's next largest division, Morgan Olson,
to increase significantly due to strong demand for its step-van
vehicles used by last-mile delivery companies. Materially
weighing on margins will be supply constraints of medium-duty chassis
in both divisions, as well as other areas of J.B.
Poindexter. Moody's expects the company's EBITA margin
to fall below 5% in 2020 (from 8.5% in 2019) before
returning to near 6% in 2021.
Moody's expects J.B. Poindexter to maintain adequate
liquidity into 2021. The company's liquidity position is
primarily supported by $164 million in cash at end of March 2020
(although Moody's expects a sizeable cash burn during Q2 2020) and
full availability of its $100 million asset-based lending
facility due 2022. Free cash flow is expected to be negative in
2020 with a cash burn of approximately $20 million upon lower earnings
and capital investments required to begin manufacturing at its new Morgan
Olson facility to meet high demand levels for that business. Moody's
expects the company to generate moderately positive free cash flow in
2021 assuming growth returns in the company's Morgan division.
J.B. Poindexter is historically a good free cash flow generator.
The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that the expected return
to growth in 2021 for many of J.B. Poindexter's businesses
may not materialize, thus leading to a prolonged downturn that could
pressure earnings and strain the company's liquidity position greater
than currently anticipated.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
As a niche supplier, Moody's views environmental risk, specifically
carbon transition risk which is high for the broader sector, to
be manageable for J.B. Poindexter given its product focus
primarily on truck bodies.
In terms of corporate governance, Moody's views the full equity
ownership by CEO John Poindexter to be a risk. Mr. Poindexter
has been instrumental in developing the company's businesses and
customer relationships over many decades, and thus, a high
level of key man risk exists. As well, uncertainty over any
succession transition remains. Further, sole ownership creates
relative uncertainty regarding company financial policy. J.B.
Poindexter has been acquisitive at times to expand its businesses and
geographic reach, and Moody's expects this approach to continue
in the near term. The company, though, operates on
a decentralized basis with individual division presidents, which
helps diversify certain decision-making at the operating level.
J.B. Poindexter itself is a collection of individual businesses.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OR UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects that debt/EBITDA leverage
will be sustained above 4.5x, EBITA/interest expense below
2x or if liquidity deteriorates through a material reduction in cash or
expectations of cash flow that is weaker than expected from expansionary
capital spending or higher than anticipated warranty outlays. An
adoption of more aggressive financial policies, including owner
distributions, could pressure the ratings.
An upgrade of the ratings is unlikely in the near-term.
Over time, the ratings could be upgraded should J.B.
Poindexter maintain debt/EBITDA below 3x and EBITA/interest above 3x on
a sustained basis through cyclical periods in its end markets.
J.B. Poindexter would also need to maintain a good liquidity
profile and consistently address its debt maturities well in advance of
due dates.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Supplier
Methodology published in January 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170606.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
J.B. Poindexter & Co., Inc. manufactures
commercial truck bodies for medium-duty trucks, pickup truck
caps and tonneau covers, truck bodies for walk-in step vans,
service utility trucks, commercial vehicle shelving and storage
systems, funeral coaches and limousines, and provides contract
manufacturing services for precision metal parts and machining and casting
services. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the privately
held company generated approximately $1.6 billion in revenue
for the twelve month period ending March 31, 2020.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Mike Cavanagh
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Robert Jankowitz
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
