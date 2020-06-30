Moody's confirms Jacob Entertainment, Inc.'s B3 CFR; outlook negative

New York, June 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
confirmed all ratings on Jacobs Entertainment, Inc. (Jacobs)
including the company's B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR),
B3-PD Probability of Default Rating and B3 senior secured 2nd lien
notes rating. These rating actions conclude the review for downgrade
initiated on March 25, 2020. The outlook is negative.
The confirmation reflects the re-opening of a majority of Jacobs'
gaming properties along with a covenant waiver that provides the company
temporary relief under the restricted financial maintenance leverage test
until the September 2020 covenant period. Also considered is Moody's
view that the company has sufficient liquidity to meet its basic cash
needs over the next 12 to 18 months without the need for external financing.
This is supported by Jacob's approximately $60 million current
cash balance and lack of any near-term debt maturities until its
$50 million revolver, which is fully drawn at this time,
expires in February 2022. The company's $385 million
of 7.875% bonds mature in February 2024.
Despite the partial nature of the opening due to ongoing social distancing
restrictions and requirements, Moody's expects initial results
will be strong in terms of revenue, and given the company's
substantially reduced expense base, the flow through to EBITDA will
also be strong. This will take some pressure off Jacobs'
need to use its current liquidity to support ongoing operations.
The negative outlook considers the inherent uncertainty that Jacobs and
other gaming companies still face regarding gaming demand, including
future efforts to contain the coronavirus that could disrupt visitation
along with the pace at which consumer and commercial spending at the company's
properties will recover. While initial results from gaming operation
re-openings suggest a significant amount of pent-up demand,
and the possibility of longer-term benefits related to substantially
reduced operating expenses, Jacobs remains vulnerable to the social
and economic challenges created by the coronavirus, including efforts
to contain the coronavirus along with the potential for a slow economic
recovery. High unemployment is also likely to restrain discretionary
consumer spending. As a result, the company's ability to
reduce leverage within the next 12-18 months remains uncertain
and the risk of a violation is elevated when the leverage covenant in
September and beyond. Debt/EBITDA on a Moody's adjusted basis
for the latest 12-month period ended March 31, 2020 was 7
times.
Moody's took the following rating actions on Jacobs Entertainment,
Inc.:
Ratings confirmed:
Corporate Family Rating, at B3
Probability of Default Rating, at B3-PD
Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2024 at B3 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
Outlook, Changed to Negative From Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
Jacobs' B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects its high leverage,
the continued uncertainty created by the coronavirus, the company's
relatively small scale in terms of revenue relative to peers, and
high earnings concentration with over 80% of EBITDA coming from
two markets, Colorado and Louisiana. The rating is supported
by the good market position of Jacob's revenue generating assets within
its operating regions, certain barriers to entry in the Louisiana
market due to laws that limit the locations of new direct truck stop operators
-- this provides Jacobs with a certain level of earnings
stability -- and regional growth trends in the Reno,
NV market where the company owns two land-based casinos.
Jacobs has minimal near-term capital expenditure requirements as
the company is coming off of a period of heavy investment activity over
the past few years and does not have any significant projects currently
planned.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices, and asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across many sectors and regions.
The gaming sector is one of the sectors most significantly affected by
the shock given the non-essential nature of casino gaming and the
sector's historically high sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
More specifically, Jacobs' continued exposure to travel disruptions
and discretionary consumer spending have left it vulnerable to shifts
in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and makes
it vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's action reflects the breadth and severity
of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has
triggered.
Financial policies are aggressive with a practice of maintaining high
leverage.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's anticipates that Jacobs'
earnings decline or liquidity deterioration will be deeper or more prolonged
because of actions to contain the spread of the virus or reductions in
discretionary consumer spending. The ratings could also be lowered
if the company does not successfully address the covenants under its credit
agreement after the termination of the covenant suspension period (beginning
in September-2020), or it appears the company will need to
obtain additional capital to manage through the crisis.
A ratings upgrade is unlikely given the weak operating environment and
expectation for leverage to remain high and covenant compliance to be
uncertain in the near future. Over the longer-term,
ratings could be upgraded if it appears that Jacobs can achieve and maintain
debt/EBITDA below 5.0x, generate meaningfully positive free
cash flow, and maintain good liquidity including comfortably meeting
its financial covenant requirements.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming Industry published
in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1099757
. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page
on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Jacobs Entertainment, Inc. is a privately held company that
does not disclose financial information publicly. The company owns
and operates gaming facilities located in Colorado, Nevada and Louisiana.
The company owns six land-based casinos: The Lodge Casino
and the Gilpin Casino, both in Black Hawk, CO; the Sands
Regency and the Gold Dust West Casino in Reno, NV; the Gold
Dust West-Carson City in Carson City, NV and the Gold Dust
West-Elko in Elko, NV. Jacobs also owns and operates
26 video poker truck stop facilities in Louisiana. Additionally,
the company has operations in Cleveland, Ohio that include an aquarium,
parking, a 5,000 seat covered outdoor amphitheater,
and a dinner cruise and entertainment ship. The company is a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Jacobs Investments, Inc. (JII). Jeffrey
P. Jacobs, the Chief Executive Officer and his family trusts
own 100% of JII's outstanding Class A and Class B shares.
Revenue for the 12 months ended March 2020 was approximately $380
million.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Keith Foley
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
John E. Puchalla, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
