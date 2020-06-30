Moody's confirms Jacob Entertainment, Inc.'s B3 CFR; outlook negative

New York, June 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today confirmed all ratings on Jacobs Entertainment, Inc. (Jacobs) including the company's B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating and B3 senior secured 2nd lien notes rating. These rating actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated on March 25, 2020. The outlook is negative.

The confirmation reflects the re-opening of a majority of Jacobs' gaming properties along with a covenant waiver that provides the company temporary relief under the restricted financial maintenance leverage test until the September 2020 covenant period. Also considered is Moody's view that the company has sufficient liquidity to meet its basic cash needs over the next 12 to 18 months without the need for external financing. This is supported by Jacob's approximately $60 million current cash balance and lack of any near-term debt maturities until its $50 million revolver, which is fully drawn at this time, expires in February 2022. The company's $385 million of 7.875% bonds mature in February 2024.

Despite the partial nature of the opening due to ongoing social distancing restrictions and requirements, Moody's expects initial results will be strong in terms of revenue, and given the company's substantially reduced expense base, the flow through to EBITDA will also be strong. This will take some pressure off Jacobs' need to use its current liquidity to support ongoing operations.

The negative outlook considers the inherent uncertainty that Jacobs and other gaming companies still face regarding gaming demand, including future efforts to contain the coronavirus that could disrupt visitation along with the pace at which consumer and commercial spending at the company's properties will recover. While initial results from gaming operation re-openings suggest a significant amount of pent-up demand, and the possibility of longer-term benefits related to substantially reduced operating expenses, Jacobs remains vulnerable to the social and economic challenges created by the coronavirus, including efforts to contain the coronavirus along with the potential for a slow economic recovery. High unemployment is also likely to restrain discretionary consumer spending. As a result, the company's ability to reduce leverage within the next 12-18 months remains uncertain and the risk of a violation is elevated when the leverage covenant in September and beyond. Debt/EBITDA on a Moody's adjusted basis for the latest 12-month period ended March 31, 2020 was 7 times.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Jacobs' B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects its high leverage, the continued uncertainty created by the coronavirus, the company's relatively small scale in terms of revenue relative to peers, and high earnings concentration with over 80% of EBITDA coming from two markets, Colorado and Louisiana. The rating is supported by the good market position of Jacob's revenue generating assets within its operating regions, certain barriers to entry in the Louisiana market due to laws that limit the locations of new direct truck stop operators -- this provides Jacobs with a certain level of earnings stability -- and regional growth trends in the Reno, NV market where the company owns two land-based casinos. Jacobs has minimal near-term capital expenditure requirements as the company is coming off of a period of heavy investment activity over the past few years and does not have any significant projects currently planned.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across many sectors and regions. The gaming sector is one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given the non-essential nature of casino gaming and the sector's historically high sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, Jacobs' continued exposure to travel disruptions and discretionary consumer spending have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and makes it vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

Financial policies are aggressive with a practice of maintaining high leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's anticipates that Jacobs' earnings decline or liquidity deterioration will be deeper or more prolonged because of actions to contain the spread of the virus or reductions in discretionary consumer spending. The ratings could also be lowered if the company does not successfully address the covenants under its credit agreement after the termination of the covenant suspension period (beginning in September-2020), or it appears the company will need to obtain additional capital to manage through the crisis.

A ratings upgrade is unlikely given the weak operating environment and expectation for leverage to remain high and covenant compliance to be uncertain in the near future. Over the longer-term, ratings could be upgraded if it appears that Jacobs can achieve and maintain debt/EBITDA below 5.0x, generate meaningfully positive free cash flow, and maintain good liquidity including comfortably meeting its financial covenant requirements.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming Industry published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1099757 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Jacobs Entertainment, Inc. is a privately held company that does not disclose financial information publicly. The company owns and operates gaming facilities located in Colorado, Nevada and Louisiana. The company owns six land-based casinos: The Lodge Casino and the Gilpin Casino, both in Black Hawk, CO; the Sands Regency and the Gold Dust West Casino in Reno, NV; the Gold Dust West-Carson City in Carson City, NV and the Gold Dust West-Elko in Elko, NV. Jacobs also owns and operates 26 video poker truck stop facilities in Louisiana. Additionally, the company has operations in Cleveland, Ohio that include an aquarium, parking, a 5,000 seat covered outdoor amphitheater, and a dinner cruise and entertainment ship. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jacobs Investments, Inc. (JII). Jeffrey P. Jacobs, the Chief Executive Officer and his family trusts own 100% of JII's outstanding Class A and Class B shares. Revenue for the 12 months ended March 2020 was approximately $380 million.

