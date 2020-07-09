Moody's confirms Kagiso Tiso Holding's B2 CFR, stable outlook

DIFC - Dubai, July 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
has confirmed Kagiso Tiso Holdings Proprietary Limited's ("KTH" or the
company) B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and Ba1.za long term
national scale rating (NSR) CFR. The short term issuer rating of
NP and NSR short term issuer rating of NP.za are unchanged.
The rating outlook has been changed to stable from ratings under review.
Today's action concludes the review process that was initiated on 1 April
2020.
A complete list of rating actions can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The confirmation of KTH's B2 / Ba1.za corporate family ratings
(CFR) and the stable outlook reflect Moody's view that the company's has
taken appropriate steps to improve its liquidity such that there is sufficient
unrestricted cash balances to fully repay the ZAR800 million senior unsecured
bond due on the 5 August 2020. Based on the information provided
by KTH, the company has around ZAR996 million of cash balances at
the holding level as of 1 July 2020. This follows the release of
around ZAR256 million of restricted cash and receipt of a permitted distribution
of ZAR190 million from Kagiso Media Proprietary Limited on 1 July 2020.
The ratings are supported by a moderate market based leverage (MVL) of
around 16.4% and increased influence and control over core
investments such as Kagiso Media Proprietary Limited (Kagiso Media).
Moody's further recognizes that after the bond is repaid KTH will
have no debt at the holding level but has intentions to implement a long
term debt structure.
The ratings are constrained by the negative free cash flow generation
based on recurring dividend income between 2017 and 30 June 2020;
high asset and sector concentration as KTH continues to dispose non-core
investments; high concentration of investments in South Africa (Ba1
negative), which are exposed to a difficult macroeconomic environment;
and limited investment transparency given unlisted investments comprise
66% of total portfolio value as of as of 31 December 2019,
with the stake in MMH (29% of total portfolio value) being the
only listed investment in the portfolio.
STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook is based on our expectation that KTH will maintain
a diversified portfolio of investments and a conservative market value
leverage. In addition, the outlook assumes KTH's liquidity
does not deteriorate, such that it is exposed to refinancing risk
over a rolling 12 month period.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the current weak economic environment in South Africa and evolving
debt structure Moody's does not anticipate any short term positive ratings
pressure. Moody's will reassess KTH's rating position
once the long term debt structure has been finalized. The rating
could be downgraded if liquidity weakens following the bond repayment.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Confirmations:
..Issuer: Kagiso Tiso Holdings Proprietary Limited
....Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed
at B2
....NSR Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed
at Ba1.za
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Kagiso Tiso Holdings Proprietary Limited
....Outlook, changed to Stable from
Ratings Under Review
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Investment Holding
Companies and Conglomerates published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1125855.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier
signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa.
For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings,
please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016
entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings".
While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk
or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent
with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at
that particular point in time. For information on the historical
default rates associated with different global scale rating categories
over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.
Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, Kagiso Tiso Holdings
Proprietary Limited (KTH) is an investment holding company that manages
a portfolio of listed and unlisted investments, mostly in South
Africa, with some investment exposure to the rest of Africa.
KTH's combined total portfolio value was around ZAR7.8 billion
for financial 2019 ending 30 June.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Dion Bate
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Middle East Limited
Regulated by the DFSA
Gate Precinct 3, Level 3
P.O. Box 506845
DIFC - Dubai
UAE
Mario Santangelo
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Middle East Limited
Regulated by the DFSA
Gate Precinct 3, Level 3
P.O. Box 506845
DIFC - Dubai
UAE
