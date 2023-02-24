Moody's confirms Kaweah Delta Health Care District's (CA) Ba1; outlook negative

New York, February 24, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has confirmed Kaweah Delta Health Care District, CA's (KDHCD) Ba1 revenue bond ratings. This action concludes Moody's rating review for possible downgrade that was initiated on December 7, 2022. The outlook is negative. The system has $218 million of revenue backed debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Confirmation of the Ba1 reflects expectations for a continued reduction in operating cash flow losses following the implementation of KDHCD's performance improvement plan. The system has made significant headway through January 31, 2023 and has reduced operating losses by more than half when comparing on a quarter over quarter basis for fiscal 2023. Management projects for just over break-even operating cash flow for fiscal 2023 which would not only be a paramount improvement over first quarter fiscal 2023 results but an improvement over fiscal 2022 as well. That said, projected fiscal 2023 results rely on additional significant savings through the remainder of the year which creates a high hurdle even with demonstrated success. Unrestricted cash reserves will decline further to roughly 70 days cash on hand at FYE 2023. The system breached its debt service reserve fund covenant at December 31, 2022 which will require funding of a debt service reserve fund at maximum annual debt service of roughly $18 million. The confluence of weak financial performance and declining reserves will challenge financial covenants for June 30, 2023 with expectations for a breach. It is our understanding that a failure to clear financial covenants would require a consultant call-in. Favorably, positive operating cash flow is expected for fiscal 2024 and although cash metrics will improve, measures will remain significantly weaker than historical.

The Ba1 rating favorably incorporates the system's distinctly leading market position as the major tertiary referral center for Tulare County, which has allowed for good revenue growth. Additional strengths include an all fixed rate debt structure and conservative investment portfolio, although the district carries a high Moody's adjusted pension liability.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the risks to achieving projected results for year-end and into fiscal 2024, and a thin cash cushion to absorb any potential cash losses from operations should performance improvement stall.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Significantly higher and sustained operating cashflow margin

-Sustained and notable increase in absolute cash and investments and days cash on hand

-Meaningful improvement in leverage metrics

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Material variance to projected fiscal 2023 operating cash flow margins

-A decline in unrestricted cash reserves and cash metrics that is beyond expectations

LEGAL SECURITY

Revenue bonds are secured by a gross revenue pledge of Kaweah Delta Health Care District. There is no debt service reserve fund required except in the event the District fails to meet conditions contained in the bond indenture.

Inability to meet a 1.5x cushion ratio test and 1.35x maximum annual debt service coverage test at June 30 and December 31 of each year would require the funding of a debt service reserve fund at maximum annual debt service. The system did not clear the financial covenants for December 31, 2022 and will need to fund debt service. Failure to fund the debt service reserve fund within 30 days of reporting could trigger an event of default absent an amendment or waiver provided by the trustee.

Additional covenants include a cash on hand test of a minimum 90 days and a long term debt service coverage test of 1.25x (or 1.1 with at least 75 days cash on hand). These covenants are measured annually at June 30. Failure to clear these tests would require a consultant call-in. According to the bond documents, the system would be in compliance as long as it is following the consultant's recommendations and the consultant projects long term debt service coverage of 1x.

PROFILE

KDHCD operates a variety of health care facilities including 435-licensed bed Kaweah Delta Medical Center, a skilled nursing facility, a mental health hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, a dialysis center, and various other outpatient facilities including five hospital based federally-qualified rural health clinics. All combined, KDHCD has 613 licensed beds across its various campuses. Facilities are concentrated in Visalia, CA, and the Medical Center functions as the major tertiary referral center for Tulare County. Services include level III trauma, community-level NICU (as designated by the California Children's Services (CCS) program), comprehensive neurosurgery, cardiac and vascular surgery, robotic surgery, comprehensive cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation, stroke, a variety of graduate medical education (GME) programs, and other standard comprehensive tertiary services.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70886. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

