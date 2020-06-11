Moody's confirms Kenan's ratings, including Caa1 CFR; outlook negative

Approximately $1.4 billion of rated debt instruments
New York, June 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed
the ratings of Kenan Advantage Group, Inc. ("Kenan"),
including the Corporate Family Rating at Caa1, the Probability of
Default Rating at Caa1-PD, and the senior secured and unsecured
debt ratings at B3 and Caa3, respectively. The outlook is
negative. This concludes the review for downgrade that was initiated
on April 2, 2020.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings, including the Caa1 CFR, reflect Kenan's
high financial leverage and weak external liquidity with near term maturing
revolver commitments and limited revolver availability. This provides
limited cushion to absorb business challenges amidst weakening market
fundamentals with recessionary conditions, heightened by the uncertain
timing and effects of the coronavirus. The weak market environment
is likely to negatively impact credit metrics into 2021. Moody's
anticipates debt/EBITDA (including our standard adjustments) will approach
7x this year from about 6x, before a gradual recovery in 2021.
The leverage profile is elevated for Kenan's business risk,
given the cyclical nature of its markets and Moody's expectation
of earnings and cash flow pressures over the next year. As well,
the fragmented and competitive operating landscape limits prospects for
material organic margin growth. This has driven acquisitive growth,
with transactions often debt-financed. However, acquisitions
are likely to be curtailed in the face of weakening market conditions.
Kenan has considerable scale in its specialty truck transportation markets,
based on size, end market diversity and geographic footprint across
the U.S. and in Canada. Its fuels delivery and food
transportation segments are relatively less cyclical, minimizing
downside risk. However, the fuels delivery business has faced
volume declines with reduced demand for gasoline amidst government-mandated
curbs on movement to contain the spread of the pandemic. This should
improve with the lifting of shelter-in-place orders across
various states, albeit unlikely to recover to pre-pandemic
volumes in the near term given the lingering uncertainty of the coronavirus.
Liquidity is viewed as weak. Moody's recognizes the company's
efforts to preserve cash, approaching $100 million from about
$75 million in March 2020, through cost reduction measures,
working capital management and substantially lowering capex to minimize
the coronavirus impacts. However, this is unlikely to be
sustainable given expectations of cash consumption by working capital
needs and a ramp in capex as freight transportation volumes pick up.
These factors and Moody's expectation of sustained earnings pressures
into 2021 will constrain free cash flow (cash flow from operations minus
capex minus dividends), which is likely to moderate towards break-even
levels. As well, revolver availability is weak, particularly
given potential unforeseen liquidity pressures amidst the recession and
continued market uncertainty. The availability approximates $10
million pro forma for non-extended revolver commitments of approximately
$48 million maturing on July 31, 2020. Revolver commitments
approximate $89 million pro forma, including a $77.5
million USD tranche and $15 million CAD tranche, although
the majority of the revolver is used for letters of credit necessary to
run the business. Moody's notes the cash balance is modest
relative to annual interest expense of about $90 million.
The next debt maturity is in July 2022.
The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation of meaningful
downwards pressure on revenue and earnings likely into 2021, which
could lead to weaker-than-expected liquidity in an uncertain
economic environment.
In terms of corporate governance, event risk remains high for aggressive
financial policies given private equity ownership and the company's
acquisitive nature, with primarily debt-funded growth that
has slowed de-leveraging prospects. This could further constrain
the metrics if also funded with debt.
Moody's took the following actions on Kenan Advantage Group,
Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, confirmed
at Caa1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
confirmed at Caa1-PD
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
confirmed at B3 (LGD3)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
confirmed at Caa3 (LGD5)
....Outlook, changed to Negative from
Ratings Under Review
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects liquidity to
deteriorate, including sustained negative free cash flow,
a decline in the cash balance to $50 million or lower, or
failure to extend maturities on a timely basis and increase the revolver
size. The ratings could also be downgraded with expectations of
weakening operating performance such that Moody's expects interest
coverage to materially worsen or debt/EBITDA to exceed 7x on a sustained
basis. Downward ratings momentum would also be driven by aggressive
financial policies.
Upward ratings pressure is unlikely until business conditions and demand/freight
volumes broadly increase along with general economic activity in the US
and Canada. The ratings could be upgraded with expectations of
sustained earnings growth that results in stronger credit metrics,
including debt/EBITDA expected to remain below 6x, EBITDA less capex-to-interest
exceeding 1x and better liquidity with sustained positive free cash flow
generation, greater revolver availability and timely extension or
refinancing of debt/maturities.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Surface Transportation
and Logistics published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113382.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Kenan is a provider of liquid bulk transportation and logistics services
to the fuels, chemicals, liquid food and merchant gas markets.
Kenan offers transportation services throughout the U.S.
and in Canada using primarily a dedicated contract carriage model.
Revenues were approximately $1.78 billion for the last twelve
months ended March 31, 2020. Kenan is owned by OMERS Private
Equity, a manager of the private equity investments of Canadian
pension fund, Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS).
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
