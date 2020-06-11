Moody's confirms Kenan's ratings, including Caa1 CFR; outlook negative

Approximately $1.4 billion of rated debt instruments

New York, June 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed the ratings of Kenan Advantage Group, Inc. ("Kenan"), including the Corporate Family Rating at Caa1, the Probability of Default Rating at Caa1-PD, and the senior secured and unsecured debt ratings at B3 and Caa3, respectively. The outlook is negative. This concludes the review for downgrade that was initiated on April 2, 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings, including the Caa1 CFR, reflect Kenan's high financial leverage and weak external liquidity with near term maturing revolver commitments and limited revolver availability. This provides limited cushion to absorb business challenges amidst weakening market fundamentals with recessionary conditions, heightened by the uncertain timing and effects of the coronavirus. The weak market environment is likely to negatively impact credit metrics into 2021. Moody's anticipates debt/EBITDA (including our standard adjustments) will approach 7x this year from about 6x, before a gradual recovery in 2021. The leverage profile is elevated for Kenan's business risk, given the cyclical nature of its markets and Moody's expectation of earnings and cash flow pressures over the next year. As well, the fragmented and competitive operating landscape limits prospects for material organic margin growth. This has driven acquisitive growth, with transactions often debt-financed. However, acquisitions are likely to be curtailed in the face of weakening market conditions.

Kenan has considerable scale in its specialty truck transportation markets, based on size, end market diversity and geographic footprint across the U.S. and in Canada. Its fuels delivery and food transportation segments are relatively less cyclical, minimizing downside risk. However, the fuels delivery business has faced volume declines with reduced demand for gasoline amidst government-mandated curbs on movement to contain the spread of the pandemic. This should improve with the lifting of shelter-in-place orders across various states, albeit unlikely to recover to pre-pandemic volumes in the near term given the lingering uncertainty of the coronavirus.

Liquidity is viewed as weak. Moody's recognizes the company's efforts to preserve cash, approaching $100 million from about $75 million in March 2020, through cost reduction measures, working capital management and substantially lowering capex to minimize the coronavirus impacts. However, this is unlikely to be sustainable given expectations of cash consumption by working capital needs and a ramp in capex as freight transportation volumes pick up. These factors and Moody's expectation of sustained earnings pressures into 2021 will constrain free cash flow (cash flow from operations minus capex minus dividends), which is likely to moderate towards break-even levels. As well, revolver availability is weak, particularly given potential unforeseen liquidity pressures amidst the recession and continued market uncertainty. The availability approximates $10 million pro forma for non-extended revolver commitments of approximately $48 million maturing on July 31, 2020. Revolver commitments approximate $89 million pro forma, including a $77.5 million USD tranche and $15 million CAD tranche, although the majority of the revolver is used for letters of credit necessary to run the business. Moody's notes the cash balance is modest relative to annual interest expense of about $90 million. The next debt maturity is in July 2022.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation of meaningful downwards pressure on revenue and earnings likely into 2021, which could lead to weaker-than-expected liquidity in an uncertain economic environment.

In terms of corporate governance, event risk remains high for aggressive financial policies given private equity ownership and the company's acquisitive nature, with primarily debt-funded growth that has slowed de-leveraging prospects. This could further constrain the metrics if also funded with debt.

Moody's took the following actions on Kenan Advantage Group, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, confirmed at Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, confirmed at Caa1-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, confirmed at B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, confirmed at Caa3 (LGD5)

....Outlook, changed to Negative from Ratings Under Review

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects liquidity to deteriorate, including sustained negative free cash flow, a decline in the cash balance to $50 million or lower, or failure to extend maturities on a timely basis and increase the revolver size. The ratings could also be downgraded with expectations of weakening operating performance such that Moody's expects interest coverage to materially worsen or debt/EBITDA to exceed 7x on a sustained basis. Downward ratings momentum would also be driven by aggressive financial policies.

Upward ratings pressure is unlikely until business conditions and demand/freight volumes broadly increase along with general economic activity in the US and Canada. The ratings could be upgraded with expectations of sustained earnings growth that results in stronger credit metrics, including debt/EBITDA expected to remain below 6x, EBITDA less capex-to-interest exceeding 1x and better liquidity with sustained positive free cash flow generation, greater revolver availability and timely extension or refinancing of debt/maturities.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Surface Transportation and Logistics published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113382. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Kenan is a provider of liquid bulk transportation and logistics services to the fuels, chemicals, liquid food and merchant gas markets. Kenan offers transportation services throughout the U.S. and in Canada using primarily a dedicated contract carriage model. Revenues were approximately $1.78 billion for the last twelve months ended March 31, 2020. Kenan is owned by OMERS Private Equity, a manager of the private equity investments of Canadian pension fund, Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

