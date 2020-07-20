Moody's confirms Kiloutou's CFR at B2; outlook changed to stable

Paris, July 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today confirmed the ratings of KAPLA HOLDING S.A.S.
("Kiloutou"), a French-based equipment rental company,
including the B2 corporate family rating ("CFR"), the B2-PD
probability of default rating ("PDR") and the B2 instrument
ratings on the guaranteed senior secured notes due 2026. At the
same time, Moody's has changed the outlook to stable from ratings
under review. This concludes the review process initiated on 28
April 2020.
"Today's rating action reflects Kiloutou's better-than-expected
operating performance since its network re-opened that will support
lower cash burn than initially projected in 2020" said Florent Egonneau,
Moody's AVP-Analyst and lead analyst for Kiloutou.
"The company's liquidity profile also improved as a result
of the temporary covenant holiday and the EUR125 million additional liquidity
provided by the banks through the state-guaranteed loan"
added Mr. Egonneau.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The equipment rental sector has been one of the sectors affected by the
shock of the coronavirus outbreak given restrictions on movement in some
European countries, including France, and the related temporary
halt to activity on construction sites and other projects. More
specifically, Kiloutou has seen a material decline in its operating
performance during the lockdown period with April revenues 75%
lower than last year. However, the recovery has been stronger
than anticipated since the re-opening of its network with revenues
above 90% of prior year levels since the end of May thanks to the
fast ramp-up of construction sites and other projects across previously
affected countries. As a result, Moody's now expects
Kiloutou to generate EBITDA in the range of EUR170-180 million
in 2020, up EUR40 million compared to Moody's previous projections
that will translate into a lower cash burn of EUR35-45 million.
On 20 July 2020, Kiloutou announced that it reached an agreement
with banks for a EUR125 million state-guaranteed loan. This
new debt, issued by Kiloutou S.A.S.,
will be guaranteed 90% by the French state. Following an
initial one-year maturity, the company will have the option
to either repay the loan or extend it up to five years under new terms.
In parallel, Kiloutou announced that it obtained the consent from
its lenders to waive the financial covenant on the revolving credit facility
("RCF") agreement for the period ending 30th September 2020.
In the short-term, Moody's views positively the additional
liquidity and covenant holiday that is expected to give the company enough
flexibility to operate through the coronavirus crisis.
However, Moody's expectations remain unchanged for the medium-term
with a weakening of the macroeconomic environment that will impact the
equipment rental sector in 2021, once the current pipeline of projects
is cleared. Given the projected deterioration, Moody's-adjusted
leverage will remain above 4.5x for an extended period of time.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's considers Kiloutou's liquidity to be adequate and supported by:
(i) EUR208 million of cash on balance sheet as of 28th May 2020,
which included the proceeds from the full drawdown on its EUR120 million
revolving credit facility ("RCF"); (ii) EUR125 million of additional
liquidity thanks to the state-guaranteed loan obtained in July
2020; (iii) a certain level of capex flexibility and a history of
maintaining positive EBITDA-capex through the cycle; and (iv)
no meaningful debt amortization before 2026.
As part of the documentation, the super senior RCF contains a springing
financial covenant based on net leverage set at 7.2x and tested
on a quarterly basis only when the RCF is drawn by more than 40%.
Under the revised base case, Moody's now expects Kiloutou
to remain in compliance with this covenant in the next 12-18 months,
especially given the covenant waiver agreed for the period ending 30th
September 2020.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
The equipment rental sector is one of the sectors affected by the rapid
and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak and deteriorating global
economic outlook given the temporary halt to activity on construction
sites and other projects in some countries, including France,
and the sensitivity to the macroeconomic environment. Moody's regards
the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
Using Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies
methodology, the PDR is B2-PD, in line with the CFR,
reflecting Moody's assumption of a 50% recovery rate as is
customary for capital structures including bonds and bank debt.
The senior secured notes are rated B2 in line with the CFR due to a limited
amount of super senior RCF ranking ahead in the structure. Moody's
considers that the new state-guaranteed loan ranks pari passu with
the senior secured notes because it is borrowed by operating companies
which also guarantee the notes.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook includes Moody's expectations that Moody's
adjusted leverage will return below 5.5x in the next 12-18
months. It also includes Moody's expectation for an improved
free cash flow generation thanks to a reduction in the company's
capex plan after a period of unprecedented disruptions. Moody's
considers that the company will not execute any major debt-funded
acquisitions or shareholders distributions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Positive pressure on the rating could occur if: (i) the company
successfully achieves further international diversification; (ii)
operating performance improves to historical levels; (iii) Moody's
adjusted leverage declines below 4.5x on a sustainable basis;
and (iv) liquidity remains adequate.
Negative pressure on the rating could occur if: (i) the company's
operational performance further deteriorates; (ii) Moody's adjusted
leverage remains above 5.5x in the next 12-18 months;
and (iii) free cash flow generation remains negative leading to weaker
liquidity.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Equipment and Transportation
Rental Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1061773.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Founded by Franky Mulliez in 1981, Kiloutou is the number two operator
in the French equipment rental market and the number three in Europe.
The company serves more than 300,000 customers through a network
of 532 branches across five countries. Kiloutou has a focus on
tools and light equipment, construction equipment, access
equipment and services. In 2019, the company generated EUR737
million of revenues and EUR244 million of EBITDA.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
