Moody's confirms Kiloutou's CFR at B2; outlook changed to stable

Paris, July 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today confirmed the ratings of KAPLA HOLDING S.A.S. ("Kiloutou"), a French-based equipment rental company, including the B2 corporate family rating ("CFR"), the B2-PD probability of default rating ("PDR") and the B2 instrument ratings on the guaranteed senior secured notes due 2026. At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook to stable from ratings under review. This concludes the review process initiated on 28 April 2020.

"Today's rating action reflects Kiloutou's better-than-expected operating performance since its network re-opened that will support lower cash burn than initially projected in 2020" said Florent Egonneau, Moody's AVP-Analyst and lead analyst for Kiloutou. "The company's liquidity profile also improved as a result of the temporary covenant holiday and the EUR125 million additional liquidity provided by the banks through the state-guaranteed loan" added Mr. Egonneau.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The equipment rental sector has been one of the sectors affected by the shock of the coronavirus outbreak given restrictions on movement in some European countries, including France, and the related temporary halt to activity on construction sites and other projects. More specifically, Kiloutou has seen a material decline in its operating performance during the lockdown period with April revenues 75% lower than last year. However, the recovery has been stronger than anticipated since the re-opening of its network with revenues above 90% of prior year levels since the end of May thanks to the fast ramp-up of construction sites and other projects across previously affected countries. As a result, Moody's now expects Kiloutou to generate EBITDA in the range of EUR170-180 million in 2020, up EUR40 million compared to Moody's previous projections that will translate into a lower cash burn of EUR35-45 million.

On 20 July 2020, Kiloutou announced that it reached an agreement with banks for a EUR125 million state-guaranteed loan. This new debt, issued by Kiloutou S.A.S., will be guaranteed 90% by the French state. Following an initial one-year maturity, the company will have the option to either repay the loan or extend it up to five years under new terms. In parallel, Kiloutou announced that it obtained the consent from its lenders to waive the financial covenant on the revolving credit facility ("RCF") agreement for the period ending 30th September 2020.

In the short-term, Moody's views positively the additional liquidity and covenant holiday that is expected to give the company enough flexibility to operate through the coronavirus crisis.

However, Moody's expectations remain unchanged for the medium-term with a weakening of the macroeconomic environment that will impact the equipment rental sector in 2021, once the current pipeline of projects is cleared. Given the projected deterioration, Moody's-adjusted leverage will remain above 4.5x for an extended period of time.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's considers Kiloutou's liquidity to be adequate and supported by: (i) EUR208 million of cash on balance sheet as of 28th May 2020, which included the proceeds from the full drawdown on its EUR120 million revolving credit facility ("RCF"); (ii) EUR125 million of additional liquidity thanks to the state-guaranteed loan obtained in July 2020; (iii) a certain level of capex flexibility and a history of maintaining positive EBITDA-capex through the cycle; and (iv) no meaningful debt amortization before 2026.

As part of the documentation, the super senior RCF contains a springing financial covenant based on net leverage set at 7.2x and tested on a quarterly basis only when the RCF is drawn by more than 40%. Under the revised base case, Moody's now expects Kiloutou to remain in compliance with this covenant in the next 12-18 months, especially given the covenant waiver agreed for the period ending 30th September 2020.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

The equipment rental sector is one of the sectors affected by the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak and deteriorating global economic outlook given the temporary halt to activity on construction sites and other projects in some countries, including France, and the sensitivity to the macroeconomic environment. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Using Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology, the PDR is B2-PD, in line with the CFR, reflecting Moody's assumption of a 50% recovery rate as is customary for capital structures including bonds and bank debt. The senior secured notes are rated B2 in line with the CFR due to a limited amount of super senior RCF ranking ahead in the structure. Moody's considers that the new state-guaranteed loan ranks pari passu with the senior secured notes because it is borrowed by operating companies which also guarantee the notes.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook includes Moody's expectations that Moody's adjusted leverage will return below 5.5x in the next 12-18 months. It also includes Moody's expectation for an improved free cash flow generation thanks to a reduction in the company's capex plan after a period of unprecedented disruptions. Moody's considers that the company will not execute any major debt-funded acquisitions or shareholders distributions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive pressure on the rating could occur if: (i) the company successfully achieves further international diversification; (ii) operating performance improves to historical levels; (iii) Moody's adjusted leverage declines below 4.5x on a sustainable basis; and (iv) liquidity remains adequate.

Negative pressure on the rating could occur if: (i) the company's operational performance further deteriorates; (ii) Moody's adjusted leverage remains above 5.5x in the next 12-18 months; and (iii) free cash flow generation remains negative leading to weaker liquidity.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Equipment and Transportation Rental Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1061773. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Founded by Franky Mulliez in 1981, Kiloutou is the number two operator in the French equipment rental market and the number three in Europe. The company serves more than 300,000 customers through a network of 532 branches across five countries. Kiloutou has a focus on tools and light equipment, construction equipment, access equipment and services. In 2019, the company generated EUR737 million of revenues and EUR244 million of EBITDA.

