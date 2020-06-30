Moody's confirms Kingfisher plc's (P)Baa2 ratings, outlook negative

London, 30 June 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) has today confirmed
Kingfisher plc's (P)Baa2 long term senior unsecured EMTN Programme ratings,
P-2 commerical paper and (P)P-2 other short term ratings.
The outlook has been changed to negative from ratings under review.
The rating action concludes the review for downgrade which was initiated
on 26 March 2020.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak and the substantial implications
for public health and safety meant that in March it was unclear how long
much of Kingfisher's physical store estate, notably in its
largest markets the UK and France, would remain closed. This
was a key driver in Moody's decision to place the company's
ratings under review for a possible downgrade.
By early May Kingfisher had re-opened nearly all affected stores,
but the closures had a material impact for the affected period.
In the quarter to 30 April total group sales were 24% lower than
in the corresponding first quarter of fiscal year 2020, ended 31
January 2020, despite a good start to the quarter before store closures
began.
Moody's thinks that the very strong like-for-like
(LFL) sales since May, even with continuing social distancing measures,
will have been influenced by both catch up and pulled forward demand.
Moreover, the rating agency notes that e-commerce sales,
included within LFL data, have been extremely strong and believes
that to the extent customers choose home delivery this will have been
margin dilutive.
The rating agency is therefore cautious about the prospects for both Kingfisher's
revenues and profitability for the full fiscal 2021, especially
given likely fragile consumer confidence in an uncertain economic environment.
Kingfisher's credit metrics in fiscal 2020 were broadly in line
with the prior year and with the rating agency's expectations.
The company's Moody's adjusted gross leverage, measured
as debt-to-EBITDA, was unchanged at 2.4x while
interest coverage, measured as EBIT to interest expenses,
deteriorated marginally to 3.3x, from 3.4x a year
earlier. Very modest funded debt remained lower than the year end
cash balances.
However, fiscal 2020 was the third consecutive year Kingfisher reported
declining like-for-like sales and weaker profitability.
Moody's-adjusted EBITDA has fallen to just below GBP1.2
billion in fiscal 2020 from over GBP1.4 billion in fiscal 2017.
The company aims to reverse these negative trends with its new 'Powered
by Kingfisher' strategy. However, Moody's believes
that, as with any change in strategy, there are execution
risks which may mean the company's goals are not met.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's recognises positively the various steps taken by Kingfisher
to boost its already strong liquidity in light of the uncertainties as
the crisis developed. In addition to temporarily furloughing staff,
cutting both operating expenses and capital spending, engaging with
suppliers and landlords, and suspending dividends, actions
include (1) obtaining a €600 million loan facility (with an initial
one year term, extendable up to five years) in support of its operations
in France, guaranteed at 80% by the French state; (2)
issuing GBP600 million of commercial paper under the Bank of England's
CCFF; and (3) agreeing a new GBP250 million one year revolving
credit facility (RCF) to supplement the existing RCFs of GBP225 million
(due to expire in March 2022) and GBP550 million (due to expire in
August 2022).
RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the possibility that Kingfisher's
underlying sales or profitability remain below the levels recorded in
fiscal 2020 after the effects of the Coronavirus have ceased being a direct
drag.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Although an upgrade is unlikely within the next 18-24 months,
within that time the outlook may be stabilised if the company can record
growth in sales and profits relative to fiscal 2020 results, while
continuing to employ conservative financial policies. A stabilisation
of the outlook would also require Moody's to expect the company
to be able to sustain Moody's adjusted gross leverage below 2.5x.
Conversely, a ratings downgrade would be likely if Moody's
expects Kingfisher's underlying operational performance to continue
to slide or in the event of a deterioration in credit metrics, including
for example Moody's adjusted gross leverage remaining sustainably
above 2.5x or interest coverage falling towards 3.0x.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. In terms of governance the rating agency positively
recognises the steps taken by Kingfisher to support its liquidity and
credit quality during the coronavirus crisis and the company's public
commitment to aim to sustain its net leverage between 2.0x and
2.5x.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
CORPORATE PROFILE
Kingfisher plc is a leading DIY retailer with stores in the UK,
France, Poland and several other European countries. The
company has over 1,350 stores and its brands include B&Q,
Screwfix, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Koçtas.
Kingfisher reported sales of GBP11.5 billion in its latest
fiscal year ended 31 January 2020 and is listed on the London Stock Exchange,
with a market capitalisation of approximately GBP4.6 billion
as of the date of this publication.
