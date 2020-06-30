Moody's confirms Kingfisher plc's (P)Baa2 ratings, outlook negative

London, 30 June 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) has today confirmed Kingfisher plc's (P)Baa2 long term senior unsecured EMTN Programme ratings, P-2 commerical paper and (P)P-2 other short term ratings. The outlook has been changed to negative from ratings under review.

The rating action concludes the review for downgrade which was initiated on 26 March 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak and the substantial implications for public health and safety meant that in March it was unclear how long much of Kingfisher's physical store estate, notably in its largest markets the UK and France, would remain closed. This was a key driver in Moody's decision to place the company's ratings under review for a possible downgrade.

By early May Kingfisher had re-opened nearly all affected stores, but the closures had a material impact for the affected period. In the quarter to 30 April total group sales were 24% lower than in the corresponding first quarter of fiscal year 2020, ended 31 January 2020, despite a good start to the quarter before store closures began.

Moody's thinks that the very strong like-for-like (LFL) sales since May, even with continuing social distancing measures, will have been influenced by both catch up and pulled forward demand. Moreover, the rating agency notes that e-commerce sales, included within LFL data, have been extremely strong and believes that to the extent customers choose home delivery this will have been margin dilutive.

The rating agency is therefore cautious about the prospects for both Kingfisher's revenues and profitability for the full fiscal 2021, especially given likely fragile consumer confidence in an uncertain economic environment.

Kingfisher's credit metrics in fiscal 2020 were broadly in line with the prior year and with the rating agency's expectations. The company's Moody's adjusted gross leverage, measured as debt-to-EBITDA, was unchanged at 2.4x while interest coverage, measured as EBIT to interest expenses, deteriorated marginally to 3.3x, from 3.4x a year earlier. Very modest funded debt remained lower than the year end cash balances.

However, fiscal 2020 was the third consecutive year Kingfisher reported declining like-for-like sales and weaker profitability. Moody's-adjusted EBITDA has fallen to just below GBP1.2 billion in fiscal 2020 from over GBP1.4 billion in fiscal 2017. The company aims to reverse these negative trends with its new 'Powered by Kingfisher' strategy. However, Moody's believes that, as with any change in strategy, there are execution risks which may mean the company's goals are not met.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's recognises positively the various steps taken by Kingfisher to boost its already strong liquidity in light of the uncertainties as the crisis developed. In addition to temporarily furloughing staff, cutting both operating expenses and capital spending, engaging with suppliers and landlords, and suspending dividends, actions include (1) obtaining a €600 million loan facility (with an initial one year term, extendable up to five years) in support of its operations in France, guaranteed at 80% by the French state; (2) issuing GBP600 million of commercial paper under the Bank of England's CCFF; and (3) agreeing a new GBP250 million one year revolving credit facility (RCF) to supplement the existing RCFs of GBP225 million (due to expire in March 2022) and GBP550 million (due to expire in August 2022).

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the possibility that Kingfisher's underlying sales or profitability remain below the levels recorded in fiscal 2020 after the effects of the Coronavirus have ceased being a direct drag.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Although an upgrade is unlikely within the next 18-24 months, within that time the outlook may be stabilised if the company can record growth in sales and profits relative to fiscal 2020 results, while continuing to employ conservative financial policies. A stabilisation of the outlook would also require Moody's to expect the company to be able to sustain Moody's adjusted gross leverage below 2.5x.

Conversely, a ratings downgrade would be likely if Moody's expects Kingfisher's underlying operational performance to continue to slide or in the event of a deterioration in credit metrics, including for example Moody's adjusted gross leverage remaining sustainably above 2.5x or interest coverage falling towards 3.0x.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. In terms of governance the rating agency positively recognises the steps taken by Kingfisher to support its liquidity and credit quality during the coronavirus crisis and the company's public commitment to aim to sustain its net leverage between 2.0x and 2.5x.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Kingfisher plc is a leading DIY retailer with stores in the UK, France, Poland and several other European countries. The company has over 1,350 stores and its brands include B&Q, Screwfix, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Koçtas. Kingfisher reported sales of GBP11.5 billion in its latest fiscal year ended 31 January 2020 and is listed on the London Stock Exchange, with a market capitalisation of approximately GBP4.6 billion as of the date of this publication.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are unsolicited.

a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: YES

b.With Access to Internal Documents: NO

c.With Access to Management: YES

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

David Beadle

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Richard Etheridge

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

