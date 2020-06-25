Moody's confirms Kongsberg's B1 ratings, outlook negative

Frankfurt am Main, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today confirmed the B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and the B1-PD
probability of default rating (PDR) of Kongsberg Automotive ASA (Kongsberg).
Concurrently the rating agency has confirmed the B1 rating of the €275
million senior secured notes issued by its financing subsidiary Kongsberg
Actuation Systems B.V. The outlook on all ratings was changed
to negative from ratings under review.
This rating action concludes a review for possible downgrade that began
on March 26, 2020.
"The confirmation of Kongsberg's ratings reflects the meaningful
liquidity increase following the equity raise in June 2020 that should
enable the company to weather the current downturn in the global automotive
market", said Dirk Steinicke, Moody's lead analyst
for Kongsberg. "Kongsberg's credit metrics will gradually
improve from second half of 2020 onwards, however, margins
and leverage will remain weak for the B1 rating in 2021 and the negative
outlook indicates the risk of a downgrade should the global automotive
and truck markets not recover as expected or the company fails to outperform
the global light vehicle production", added Mr. Steinicke.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The confirmation of Kongsberg's ratings reflects the meaningfully
improved liquidity following the equity increase that provides flexibility
to the management to continue on its restructuring resulted in Kongsberg
achieving a Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA of around 3.5x
in the last two years. Therefore, Moody's expects that
the company will recover its leverage towards 4x debt/EBITDA as Moody's-adjusted
in 2021. This expectation is supported by Kongsberg's continued
strong order intake which should materialize in increasing revenue on
the back of a recovering global light vehicle market.
Moody's forecasts for the global automotive sector a 20% decline
in unit sales in 2020, with a steep year-over year contraction
in the first three quarters followed a modest rebound in the fourth quarter.
We expect 2021 industry unit sales to rebound and grow by approximately
11%. However, future demand for vehicles could be
weaker than our current estimates, the already competitive environment
in the auto sector could intensify further, and HELLA GmbH &
Co. KGaA could encounter greater headwinds than currently anticipated.
The widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines
are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. The global automotive industry is one of the
sectors that will be most severely impacted by the outbreak. We
regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Kongsberg's B1 CFR rating remains constrained by (1) a continued
negative free cash flow (FCF) generation into 2021 which follows over
the past three years, with negative FCF generation in the range
of €25 million to €40 million, resulting from significant
restructuring efforts to optimize its production footprint, as well
as higher working capital built up in 2019; (2) the company's relatively
small size in the context of the global automotive supplier industry,
with revenue of approximately €1 billion; (3) exposure to volatile
raw material prices; (4) very minimal growth of 5.7%
between 2011 and 2017, despite a very benign industry environment
for automotive suppliers over this period, with typical annual organic
growth in the range of 2%-3% above global automotive
production growth since 2011, driven by positive global automotive
vehicle development and increased content per car.
Furthermore, the ratings reflects its (1) well-diversified
end markets, with 55% sales generated from Light Duty Vehicles
(LDVs), 26% from Heavy Duty Vehicles (HDVs), and Power
Sports, Heavy Equipment, and Industrial and Other accounting
for 7%, 3% and 9%, respectively;
(2) strong market positions in very profitable specialty products,
illustrated by its reported EBITDA margin of about 19%, and
limited competition because of significant entry barriers arising from
the niche market size and the overall low share of total costs for final
products; (3) good customer diversification, with no customer
accounting for more than 10% and top 10 customers generating about
59% of total sales (2018), and well-represented end
markets among the top 10 customers; and (4) continued conservative
financial policy, with no intention to distribute dividends in the
near to medium term, in addition to the potential to tap equity
markets, as illustrated by a rights issue in 2008 to support the
funding of an acquisition.
RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects (i) the negative impact that the global
coronavirus outbreak will have on Kongsberg's operating performance
and credit metrics at least into 2021/22 with significant uncertainty
around the path of recovery, (ii) continued challenges in the automotive
industry, such as electrification and disruptive technologies,
which require ongoing high amounts of R&D spending and limit free
cash flow generation.
In this environment, it might be difficult for Kongsberg to recover
credit metrics by the end of 2022 to levels, which Moody's expects
for the B1, including EBITA margins (Moody's adjusted) of above
5%, leverage of a maximum of 4.0x debt/EBITDA (Moody's
adjusted; 4.9x at LTM ended March 2020).
LIQUIDITY
We consider Kongsberg's liquidity adequate. As of March 2020,
the company's cash balance was around €26 million, just finished
the first equity increase of €64 million and the company had access
to a revolving credit facility (RCF) of €70 million, of which
about €50 million are available following the successful equity raise.
The RCF is subject to a financial covenant test when it is drawn more
than 80%. Over the next 12-18 months, we expect
the group to generate negative FCF, but somewhat supported by lower
capital spending of around €50 million (around €70 million in
2019) and optimization of inventory, which is underpinned by the
streamlining of the supply chain.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
In our Loss Given Default analysis, we have ranked the group's €70
million RCF first, which benefits from (1) priority ranking;
and (2) the €275 million senior secured notes, which share
the same guarantors. Consistent with our rating methodology,
we have also modelled trade payables, lease rejection claims and
pension obligations in line with the senior ranking of the notes.
Given the absence of material priority, as well as junior claims,
the senior secured notes are rated in line with the CFR at B1.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward pressure on the ratings could develop if Kongsberg is able to (1)
reduce its leverage towards 3x debt/EBITDA, (2) continues to generate
a Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin (including restructuring charges)
of above 8% on a sustainable basis, (3) significantly improve
its free cash flow generation to more than 5% FCF/debt sustainably,
and (4) meaningfully improve its liquidity profile.
Downward pressure on the ratings could arise if (1) debt/EBITA does not
improve towards 4x by 2021, (2) EBITA margin reducing to below 5%,
(3) continued negative free cash generation, and (4) inability to
further improve liquidity through 2020.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
..Issuer: Kongsberg Actuation Systems B.V.
Confirmations, Previously Placed On Review For Downgrade:
....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Confirmed at B1
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Ratings Under Review
..Issuer: Kongsberg Automotive ASA
Confirmations, Previously Placed On Review For Downgrade:
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed
at B1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Confirmed at B1-PD
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Ratings Under Review
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Supplier
Methodology published in January 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170606.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Kongsberg Automotive ASA (Kongsberg) is a global automotive supplier headquartered
in Zurich, Switzerland, and is publicly listed in Norway.
Kongsberg is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty products,
interior products, and powertrain and chassis (P&C) products
for automotive and HDV producers. Its main products include air
couplings, fluid transfer systems, light-duty cables,
interior comfort systems, transmission control and vehicle dynamics.
The company employs around 11,400 people and operates 27 manufacturing
facilities and seven innovation centers in Europe, North America,
the Americas and Asia. In 2019, the group generated revenue
of approximately €1.2 billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Dirk Steinicke
AVP Mgr-Rtgs & Research Sup
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Anke Rindermann
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454