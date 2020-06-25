Moody's confirms Kongsberg's B1 ratings, outlook negative

Frankfurt am Main, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today confirmed the B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and the B1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Kongsberg Automotive ASA (Kongsberg). Concurrently the rating agency has confirmed the B1 rating of the €275 million senior secured notes issued by its financing subsidiary Kongsberg Actuation Systems B.V. The outlook on all ratings was changed to negative from ratings under review.

This rating action concludes a review for possible downgrade that began on March 26, 2020.

"The confirmation of Kongsberg's ratings reflects the meaningful liquidity increase following the equity raise in June 2020 that should enable the company to weather the current downturn in the global automotive market", said Dirk Steinicke, Moody's lead analyst for Kongsberg. "Kongsberg's credit metrics will gradually improve from second half of 2020 onwards, however, margins and leverage will remain weak for the B1 rating in 2021 and the negative outlook indicates the risk of a downgrade should the global automotive and truck markets not recover as expected or the company fails to outperform the global light vehicle production", added Mr. Steinicke.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The confirmation of Kongsberg's ratings reflects the meaningfully improved liquidity following the equity increase that provides flexibility to the management to continue on its restructuring resulted in Kongsberg achieving a Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA of around 3.5x in the last two years. Therefore, Moody's expects that the company will recover its leverage towards 4x debt/EBITDA as Moody's-adjusted in 2021. This expectation is supported by Kongsberg's continued strong order intake which should materialize in increasing revenue on the back of a recovering global light vehicle market.

Moody's forecasts for the global automotive sector a 20% decline in unit sales in 2020, with a steep year-over year contraction in the first three quarters followed a modest rebound in the fourth quarter. We expect 2021 industry unit sales to rebound and grow by approximately 11%. However, future demand for vehicles could be weaker than our current estimates, the already competitive environment in the auto sector could intensify further, and HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA could encounter greater headwinds than currently anticipated.

The widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The global automotive industry is one of the sectors that will be most severely impacted by the outbreak. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Kongsberg's B1 CFR rating remains constrained by (1) a continued negative free cash flow (FCF) generation into 2021 which follows over the past three years, with negative FCF generation in the range of €25 million to €40 million, resulting from significant restructuring efforts to optimize its production footprint, as well as higher working capital built up in 2019; (2) the company's relatively small size in the context of the global automotive supplier industry, with revenue of approximately €1 billion; (3) exposure to volatile raw material prices; (4) very minimal growth of 5.7% between 2011 and 2017, despite a very benign industry environment for automotive suppliers over this period, with typical annual organic growth in the range of 2%-3% above global automotive production growth since 2011, driven by positive global automotive vehicle development and increased content per car.

Furthermore, the ratings reflects its (1) well-diversified end markets, with 55% sales generated from Light Duty Vehicles (LDVs), 26% from Heavy Duty Vehicles (HDVs), and Power Sports, Heavy Equipment, and Industrial and Other accounting for 7%, 3% and 9%, respectively; (2) strong market positions in very profitable specialty products, illustrated by its reported EBITDA margin of about 19%, and limited competition because of significant entry barriers arising from the niche market size and the overall low share of total costs for final products; (3) good customer diversification, with no customer accounting for more than 10% and top 10 customers generating about 59% of total sales (2018), and well-represented end markets among the top 10 customers; and (4) continued conservative financial policy, with no intention to distribute dividends in the near to medium term, in addition to the potential to tap equity markets, as illustrated by a rights issue in 2008 to support the funding of an acquisition.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects (i) the negative impact that the global coronavirus outbreak will have on Kongsberg's operating performance and credit metrics at least into 2021/22 with significant uncertainty around the path of recovery, (ii) continued challenges in the automotive industry, such as electrification and disruptive technologies, which require ongoing high amounts of R&D spending and limit free cash flow generation.

In this environment, it might be difficult for Kongsberg to recover credit metrics by the end of 2022 to levels, which Moody's expects for the B1, including EBITA margins (Moody's adjusted) of above 5%, leverage of a maximum of 4.0x debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted; 4.9x at LTM ended March 2020).

LIQUIDITY

We consider Kongsberg's liquidity adequate. As of March 2020, the company's cash balance was around €26 million, just finished the first equity increase of €64 million and the company had access to a revolving credit facility (RCF) of €70 million, of which about €50 million are available following the successful equity raise. The RCF is subject to a financial covenant test when it is drawn more than 80%. Over the next 12-18 months, we expect the group to generate negative FCF, but somewhat supported by lower capital spending of around €50 million (around €70 million in 2019) and optimization of inventory, which is underpinned by the streamlining of the supply chain.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

In our Loss Given Default analysis, we have ranked the group's €70 million RCF first, which benefits from (1) priority ranking; and (2) the €275 million senior secured notes, which share the same guarantors. Consistent with our rating methodology, we have also modelled trade payables, lease rejection claims and pension obligations in line with the senior ranking of the notes. Given the absence of material priority, as well as junior claims, the senior secured notes are rated in line with the CFR at B1.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the ratings could develop if Kongsberg is able to (1) reduce its leverage towards 3x debt/EBITDA, (2) continues to generate a Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin (including restructuring charges) of above 8% on a sustainable basis, (3) significantly improve its free cash flow generation to more than 5% FCF/debt sustainably, and (4) meaningfully improve its liquidity profile.

Downward pressure on the ratings could arise if (1) debt/EBITA does not improve towards 4x by 2021, (2) EBITA margin reducing to below 5%, (3) continued negative free cash generation, and (4) inability to further improve liquidity through 2020.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: Kongsberg Actuation Systems B.V.

Confirmations, Previously Placed On Review For Downgrade:

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at B1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: Kongsberg Automotive ASA

Confirmations, Previously Placed On Review For Downgrade:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed at B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Confirmed at B1-PD

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Ratings Under Review

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Supplier Methodology published in January 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170606. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Kongsberg Automotive ASA (Kongsberg) is a global automotive supplier headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, and is publicly listed in Norway. Kongsberg is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty products, interior products, and powertrain and chassis (P&C) products for automotive and HDV producers. Its main products include air couplings, fluid transfer systems, light-duty cables, interior comfort systems, transmission control and vehicle dynamics. The company employs around 11,400 people and operates 27 manufacturing facilities and seven innovation centers in Europe, North America, the Americas and Asia. In 2019, the group generated revenue of approximately €1.2 billion.

