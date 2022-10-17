info

Rating Action:

Moody's confirms Kyrgyz Republic's ratings at B3, changes outlook to negative

17 Oct 2022

Singapore, October 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's")  has today confirmed the Government of Kyrgyz Republic's local and foreign currency long-term issuer ratings at B3 and changed the outlook to negative. Prior to this action, the B3 ratings were on review for downgrade.

The action concludes the review begun on 24 March 2022, which had raised the potential for a sharp and sustained decline in Russia's growth potential to lead to a consequent long-term weakening in Kyrgyz Republic's growth.  This would reflect a structural decline in migrant remittances that would also put pressure on existing external vulnerabilities and financial stability.

Since the initiation of the review, Kyrgyz Republic's economy has demonstrated resilience to the economic impacts of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Economic growth has been stronger than Moody's had previously forecast, reflecting solid flows of migrant remittances and broader domestic demand.  In addition, recent solid flows of foreign direct investment and expected flows into the transport sector as well as improved potential for investment in the gold sector suggest that the outlook for external investment is evolving better than expected. However, the downside risks presented by the uncertain evolution of the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and over the longer-term the implications for Kyrgyz Republic of the economic environment in Russia, remain significant, underpinning the negative outlook.

Kyrgyz Republic's local and foreign currency ceilings remain unchanged at B2 and B3, respectively. The one-notch gap between the local currency ceiling and the sovereign rating reflects the government's relatively large footprint in the economy, the unpredictability of some government decisions as reflected in its decisions on the Kumtor mine, and a volatile domestic political environment that could hinder the economy's long-term development. The one-notch gap between the foreign currency ceiling at B3 and the local currency ceiling takes into consideration weak policy effectiveness and high external indebtedness as well as the authorities' commitment to flexible exchange rates and moderately open capital accounts.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE CONFIRMATION OF RATINGS

The confirmation of Kyrgyz Republic's ratings at B3 reflects lower downside risks in terms of growth and foreign investment since the rating was put on review in March 2022, relative to Moody's assessment at the time. In the period since the initiation of the review, year on year growth through the second quarter of 2022 was 6.3 %, in contrast to Moody's expectations for a contraction. Moody's has revised its 2022 growth forecast for Kyrgyz Republic to 3.0% from a contraction of 1.0% at the start of the review. In turn, Moody's expects the combination of better than expected growth outcomes and the expiry of Covid-related spending programs will support relatively modest fiscal deficits in 2023. Strong nominal growth will also support a decline in government debt to around 50% of GDP in 2022.

Remittances also increased 11% in the first half of 2022, reflecting a milder contraction in the Russian economy than earlier expected that supported demand for migrant workers from Kyrgyz Republic. In addition to remittance flows, significant real wage growth, driven by salary increases for public sector employees and strong demand for labour leading to lower unemployment, add further to support for domestic demand.

Despite the nationalization of the Kumtor mine, perceptions of risk around development of the minerals sector appear to have lessened, supporting the country's growth prospects. The outlook for foreign investment in the economy has also been improved by the potential for significant investment in its gold sector to add to long-term gold production as well as strong investment flows into its infrastructure sector.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to pose downside risks to the Kyrgyz Republic's credit profile given still significant linkages with Russia. In particular, risks around the geo-political situation, and associated downside risks for the Russian economy and migrant worker employment remain. The negative outlook provides a time frame to assess the durability of its near-term resilience and to account for still heightened geopolitical uncertainties. Significant uncertainty also remains in terms of Kyrgyz Republic's attractiveness as a destination for foreign investment.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 5,298 (2021) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 3.6% (2021) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 11.2% (2021)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -1.3% (2021) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: -8.7% (2021) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 111.7% (2021)

Economic resiliency: b3

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

On 12 October 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss the ratings of the Kyrgyz Republic, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has materially increased. The issuer's susceptibility to event risks has not materially changed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade of Kyrgyz Republic's ratings is remote. The outlook could be revised to stable if Moody's were to conclude that the near-term resilience of its economic, fiscal and external metrics are sufficiently durable to withstand the downside risks posed by the challenging geopolitical backdrop.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

Kyrgyz Republic's rating would likely be downgraded if Moody's concluded that the negative impact of the Russia-Ukraine military conflict would undermine the economy's near-term resilience, leading to a lasting deterioration in fiscal metrics and the external payments position.

Should funding arrangements with development partners provide less support this would add to the case for a downgrade. In addition, should the foreign direct investment climate deteriorate in a sustained way this could support a downgrade.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS              

Kyrgyz Republic's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly negative (CIS-4), primarily reflecting its high exposure to social risk and weak governance profile, while the exposure to environmental risk is moderate. Weak institutions constrain the government's capacity to address ESG risks.

The exposure to environment risk is moderate (E-3 issuer profile score) and mainly relates to the degradation and erosion of the country's land, which – given the importance of agriculture as a source of employment and exports – has the potential to weigh on its economy in the long term. Environmental issues associated with the mining sector also sporadically enter the domestic political debate.

The exposure to social risk is highly negative (S-4 issuer profile score) and stems from factional tensions exacerbated chiefly by low incomes, as well as still limited social infrastructure and low education attainment levels. These tensions, which tend to erupt into violence and political instability, drive in large part Moody's assessment of Kyrgyz Republic's event risk. While demographics are favourable, high rates of emigration given a shortage of domestic employment opportunities limit the potential positive impact on the economy over the long term.

The influence of governance on the sovereign's credit profile is highly negative (G-4 issuer profile score), reflecting weaknesses in the control of corruption and rule of law, as well as the limited track record of effective policymaking, despite continued improvements in data availability and transparency. These constrain the long-term development of the country and its resilience to environmental and social risks.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/63168. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Martin Petch
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Sovereign Risk Group
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
71 Robinson Road #05-01/02
Singapore, 068895
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Marie Diron
MD - Sovereign Risk
Sovereign Risk Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
71 Robinson Road #05-01/02
Singapore, 068895
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

