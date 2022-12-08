Moody's confirms Lancaster (OH) issuer rating and GOLTs at Aa3

New York, December 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has confirmed City of Lancaster, OH's issuer rating and rating on outstanding general obligation limited tax (GOLT) bonds at Aa3. The issuer rating reflects the city's credit quality and ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. This action concludes a review that was initiated on November 2, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded to Aa3 from A1 the rating on the city's outstanding water revenue bonds, and affirmed the Aa3 sewer revenue rating (wastewater revenue bonds). The city had about $11.6 million in GOLT bonds and $3.4 million in water revenue bonds and $12 million in wastewater revenue bonds outstanding as of the close of fiscal 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 issuer rating incorporates the city's strong financial position, below-median resident income levels and full per capita and strong economic growth in the greater Columbus (Aaa RUR) region. In spite of high reported leverage, we consider the city's long-term liability burden to be modest. The high reported leverage is the result of the city's financial reporting that includes a natural gas prepayment transaction issued by a blended component unit in outstanding debt. The city purchases gas received through the transaction, but its only obligation is to pay for gas received and it may reduce those purchases by providing notice of just a few weeks, offering it the flexibility to lessen or eliminate the amount of gas taken if their needs fluctuate or they can find better pricing elsewhere.

The absence of distinction between the Aa3 rating on the city's GOLT debt and the Aa3 issuer rating is based on the city's full faith and credit pledge and the state requirement that Ohio local governments use all available revenues, including available property tax millage currently assigned to operations of the city or overlapping entities under the ten mill limitation statutory code, for the payment of debt service prior to any other use.

The upgrade of the rating on the city's water revenue bonds to Aa3 reflects improved debt service coverage in the utility. Also considered is the enterprise's very strong liquidity, improved rate management and small system size largely conterminous with the city.

The affirmation of the Aa3 sewer revenue rating (wastewater bonds) reflects the enterprise's sound debt service coverage, very strong liquidity, sound rate management and small system size largely conterminous with the city.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not usually assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Strengthening of full value per capita and resident income (issuer rating and GOULT)

- Expansion of service area and system size (water and sewer) - Upgrade of the city's issuer rating (water and sewer)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial decline in fund balance or liquidity (issuer rating and GOULT)

- Significant increase in leverage (issuer rating and GOULT) - Weakening of debt service coverage, substantial increase in leverage of debt revenues or large decline in cash (water and sewer) - Downgrade of the city's issuer rating (water and sewer)

LEGAL SECURITY

The city's GOLT bonds are secured by the city's full faith and credit pledge and a requirement to levy ad valorem property taxes within the ten mill limitation. The ten mills are shared by all overlapping local governments.

The water revenue bonds are secured by a senior lien on the net revenues of the city's water utility system.

The waste water revenue bonds are secured by a senior lien on the net revenues of the city's wastewater utility system.

PROFILE

The City of Lancaster is the county seat of Fairfield County, and is located in central Ohio, approximately 25 miles southeast of Columbus. The county has a population of over 150,000. About half of the city's operations are governmental functions such as public safety, public works, planning and recreational services. The other half of the city's operations consist of business type activities and consist primarily of a water system, a sewer system and a gas utility.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the general obligation ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. The principal methodology used in the revenue ratings was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386721. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

