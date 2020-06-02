Moody's confirms Las Vegas Sands' Baa3 rating; assigns Baa2 to Sands China's proposed notes; outlook negative

New York, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed
the existing Baa3 senior unsecured rating of Las Vegas Sands Corp.
("LVSC") and the existing Baa2 senior unsecured rating at
Sands China Ltd. ("SCL"). Moody's also
assigned Baa2 ratings to SCLs proposed 5-year and 10-year
senior unsecured notes offering totaling $1.5 billion.
SCL is a 70% owned subsidiary of LVSC. The rating outlook
is negative. The actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated
on March 16, 2020.
Proceeds from the company's $1.5 billion offering,
net of related fees and expenses, will be used to provide incremental
liquidity, including for general corporate purposes.
The confirmation of Las Vegas Sands Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects
the company's good liquidity, including sizeable cash balances
and revolver availability and the ability to withstand a meaningful but
temporary cash burn from weakened operating performance and facility closures
related to the coronavirus. Moody's expects earnings and
credit metrics will weaken while operations in the U.S.,
Macau, and Singapore are negatively affected by facility closures
and reduced travel and leisure spending, but that earnings and credit
metrics will improve when economic conditions recover. Moody's
believes that suspending LVSC and SCL dividends demonstrates a conservative
financial policy and commitment to credit protection to help the company
manage the unprecedented operating challenges presented by the coronavirus.
The negative outlook reflects the uncertain duration and recovery from
the coronavirus-related earnings and cash flow pressure,
which will lead to higher debt even when property earnings recover.
Credit metrics will be very weak in 2020. Restoring credit metrics
to levels in line with Moody's expectations for the Baa2 SCL/Baa3
LVSC senior unsecured ratings in 2021 or 2022 could be challenging depending
on how much cash is consumed during the period of reduced visitation and
the level of earnings recovery, both of which factors are highly
uncertain given the unprecedented consumer and economic effects of the
coronavirus pandemic.
Earnings will decline due to the disruption in casino visitation resulting
from efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus including recommendations
from federal, state and local governments to avoid gatherings and
avoid non-essential travel. These efforts include mandates
to close casinos on a temporary basis, including in Singapore and
Las Vegas, with reduced visitation levels in Macao. The negative
outlook also reflects the negative effect on consumer income and wealth
stemming from job losses and asset price declines, which will diminish
discretionary resources to spend at casinos once this crisis subsides.
Las Vegas Sands remains vulnerable to travel disruptions and unfavorable
sudden shifts in discretionary consumer spending and the uncertainty regarding
the timing of facility re-openings and the pace at which consumer
spending at the company's properties will recover. These factors
could lead to materially higher debt and a sustained deterioration in
credit metrics if earnings do not rebound meaningfully within the next
few years even with LVSC's efforts to preserve cash and liquidity.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Sands China Ltd
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Baa2
Confirmations:
..Issuer: Las Vegas Sands Corp.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Confirmed at Baa3
..Issuer: Sands China Ltd
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Confirmed at Baa2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Las Vegas Sands Corp.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
..Issuer: Sands China Ltd
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
LVSC's credit profile is supported by the high quality, popularity,
and favorable reputation of all its casino properties along with the company's
very strong credit metrics leading up to the coronavirus and positive
long-term gaming demand trends in each of its geographic markets.
The company's liquidity is strong, with $2.6
billion of consolidated cash and $3.9 billion of undrawn
revolving credit facility capacity versus an estimate monthly cash burn
of approximately $355 million assuming near zero revenue and including
operations, capital spending and debt service. The company's
strong balance sheet and the suspension of its dividend as its business
has been impacted, supports the company's liquidity and demonstrates
a willingness to preserve capital during weaker operational periods.
Also considered is the fact that LVSC owns and operates Marina Bay Sands,
which is one of only two casino resorts authorized to operate in Singapore
and has property-level EBITDA margins greater than 50% during
normal operating periods. Key credit concerns include the significant
reduction in earnings and cash flow as a result of temporary facility
closures to contain the spread of the coronavirus and likely slow ramp
up in visitation and revenue once the properties reopen. Moody's
assumes properties begin to reopen and ramp over the next few months but
that EBITDA will remain roughly 20-30% below 2019 levels
by the end of 2021. In addition, the likelihood that LVSC
will continue to return large amounts of capital to shareholders in the
form of dividends and possibly share repurchases when operations normalize
is also a credit weakness.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The gaming sector has
been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically,
the impact related to the coronavirus to LVSC's credit profile,
including its exposure to travel disruptions and discretionary consumer
spending have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these
unprecedented operating conditions and LVSC remains vulnerable to the
outbreak continuing to spread.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. The ratings reflect the impact on LVSC of the breadth
and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit
quality it has triggered.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A ratings upgrade is unlikely given the weak operating environment.
However, ratings improvement would require that LVSC achieve and
maintain gross debt/EBITDA on a Moody's adjusted basis at 2.0x
or lower.
Ratings could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates or if Moody's anticipates
LVSC's earnings declines to be deeper or more prolonged because
of actions to contain the spread of the virus or reductions in discretionary
consumer spending or visitation levels. Ratings could be downgraded
if it appears LVSC's consolidated debt/EBITDA will be sustained above
3.0x for an extended period or the company materially increases
the amount of secured debt.
LVSC owns and operates hotel and casino integrated resort facilities in
Las Vegas, NV, Macau, China and Singapore. The
company reported consolidated net revenue of about $11.9
billion for the last twelve-month period ended March 31,
2020.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming Industry published
in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1099757.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Adam McLaren
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
John E. Puchalla, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653