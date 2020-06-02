Moody's confirms Las Vegas Sands' Baa3 rating; assigns Baa2 to Sands China's proposed notes; outlook negative

New York, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed the existing Baa3 senior unsecured rating of Las Vegas Sands Corp. ("LVSC") and the existing Baa2 senior unsecured rating at Sands China Ltd. ("SCL"). Moody's also assigned Baa2 ratings to SCLs proposed 5-year and 10-year senior unsecured notes offering totaling $1.5 billion. SCL is a 70% owned subsidiary of LVSC. The rating outlook is negative. The actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated on March 16, 2020.

Proceeds from the company's $1.5 billion offering, net of related fees and expenses, will be used to provide incremental liquidity, including for general corporate purposes.

The confirmation of Las Vegas Sands Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects the company's good liquidity, including sizeable cash balances and revolver availability and the ability to withstand a meaningful but temporary cash burn from weakened operating performance and facility closures related to the coronavirus. Moody's expects earnings and credit metrics will weaken while operations in the U.S., Macau, and Singapore are negatively affected by facility closures and reduced travel and leisure spending, but that earnings and credit metrics will improve when economic conditions recover. Moody's believes that suspending LVSC and SCL dividends demonstrates a conservative financial policy and commitment to credit protection to help the company manage the unprecedented operating challenges presented by the coronavirus.

The negative outlook reflects the uncertain duration and recovery from the coronavirus-related earnings and cash flow pressure, which will lead to higher debt even when property earnings recover. Credit metrics will be very weak in 2020. Restoring credit metrics to levels in line with Moody's expectations for the Baa2 SCL/Baa3 LVSC senior unsecured ratings in 2021 or 2022 could be challenging depending on how much cash is consumed during the period of reduced visitation and the level of earnings recovery, both of which factors are highly uncertain given the unprecedented consumer and economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earnings will decline due to the disruption in casino visitation resulting from efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus including recommendations from federal, state and local governments to avoid gatherings and avoid non-essential travel. These efforts include mandates to close casinos on a temporary basis, including in Singapore and Las Vegas, with reduced visitation levels in Macao. The negative outlook also reflects the negative effect on consumer income and wealth stemming from job losses and asset price declines, which will diminish discretionary resources to spend at casinos once this crisis subsides. Las Vegas Sands remains vulnerable to travel disruptions and unfavorable sudden shifts in discretionary consumer spending and the uncertainty regarding the timing of facility re-openings and the pace at which consumer spending at the company's properties will recover. These factors could lead to materially higher debt and a sustained deterioration in credit metrics if earnings do not rebound meaningfully within the next few years even with LVSC's efforts to preserve cash and liquidity.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Sands China Ltd

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa2

Confirmations:

..Issuer: Las Vegas Sands Corp.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Baa3

..Issuer: Sands China Ltd

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Las Vegas Sands Corp.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

..Issuer: Sands China Ltd

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

LVSC's credit profile is supported by the high quality, popularity, and favorable reputation of all its casino properties along with the company's very strong credit metrics leading up to the coronavirus and positive long-term gaming demand trends in each of its geographic markets. The company's liquidity is strong, with $2.6 billion of consolidated cash and $3.9 billion of undrawn revolving credit facility capacity versus an estimate monthly cash burn of approximately $355 million assuming near zero revenue and including operations, capital spending and debt service. The company's strong balance sheet and the suspension of its dividend as its business has been impacted, supports the company's liquidity and demonstrates a willingness to preserve capital during weaker operational periods. Also considered is the fact that LVSC owns and operates Marina Bay Sands, which is one of only two casino resorts authorized to operate in Singapore and has property-level EBITDA margins greater than 50% during normal operating periods. Key credit concerns include the significant reduction in earnings and cash flow as a result of temporary facility closures to contain the spread of the coronavirus and likely slow ramp up in visitation and revenue once the properties reopen. Moody's assumes properties begin to reopen and ramp over the next few months but that EBITDA will remain roughly 20-30% below 2019 levels by the end of 2021. In addition, the likelihood that LVSC will continue to return large amounts of capital to shareholders in the form of dividends and possibly share repurchases when operations normalize is also a credit weakness.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The gaming sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the impact related to the coronavirus to LVSC's credit profile, including its exposure to travel disruptions and discretionary consumer spending have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and LVSC remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The ratings reflect the impact on LVSC of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A ratings upgrade is unlikely given the weak operating environment. However, ratings improvement would require that LVSC achieve and maintain gross debt/EBITDA on a Moody's adjusted basis at 2.0x or lower.

Ratings could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates or if Moody's anticipates LVSC's earnings declines to be deeper or more prolonged because of actions to contain the spread of the virus or reductions in discretionary consumer spending or visitation levels. Ratings could be downgraded if it appears LVSC's consolidated debt/EBITDA will be sustained above 3.0x for an extended period or the company materially increases the amount of secured debt.

LVSC owns and operates hotel and casino integrated resort facilities in Las Vegas, NV, Macau, China and Singapore. The company reported consolidated net revenue of about $11.9 billion for the last twelve-month period ended March 31, 2020.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming Industry published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1099757. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

