Moody's confirms Lear's ratings, senior unsecured at Baa2, outlook negative

Approximately $2.1billion of rated debt obligations affected

New York, June 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service confirmed the senior unsecured rating of Lear Corporation (Lear) at Baa2. The outlook is negative. This action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on March 26, 2020.

Ratings confirmed:

Issuer: Lear Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, at Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Lear Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Negative from Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

The confirmation of Lear's Baa2 senior unsecured debt rating incorporates the company's solid competitive positions as the second largest global supplier of automotive seating and a major global supplier of electrical systems through its E-Systems segment. Pre-coronavirus pandemic, Lear's has demonstrated strong free cash flow generation and low debt/EBITDA leverage below 2x. This along with a strong liquidity profile, which includes $2.4 billion of cash as of March 31, 2020, positions the company to maintain strong operating flexibility over the coming quarters as its OEM customers gradually expand production following the coronavirus pandemic driven temporary closures of their manufacturing operations. While Lear's Debt/EBITDA leverage (2.8x at March 31, 2020 as adjusted by Moody's) will significantly increase over the coming quarters, the company's strong liquidity profile is expected to support operating flexibility. Lear has taken cost saving actions including expense and capital investment reductions, and the temporary suspension of dividends and shareholder returns.

Substantially all of Lear's revenue is exposed to automotive production levels, with about 76% of revenues in 2019 roughly evenly split between North America and Europe, and with high revenue exposure General Motors and Ford at 18% and 14%, respectively. As global automotive production gradually recovers of through the back half of 2020, Moody's expects Lear's free cash flow generation to be near breakeven levels, preserving its liquidity profile and positioning the company to paydown revolver borrowing as the global automotive industry further recovers into 2021. With recovering global automotive demand in 2021 Lear's operating performance, free cash flow generation, and revolver paydown capacity are expected drive Debt/EBITDA returning below 2x by year-end 2021. Also supporting liquidity and operating flexibility is the expectation that Lear will maintain balanced financial policies regarding shareholder returns to support debt reduction.

The negative outlook incorporates the expectation of a gradual recovery of automotive industry conditions negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and the risks that this recovery could be interrupted from a second wave of infection rates or from weakening automotive demand from recessionary economic conditions from job losses.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded with expectations that Lear's profits level improve to higher sustainable levels while demonstrating balanced financial policies to preserve a strong liquidity profile and operation flexibility. Metrics that could indicate a higher rating include the expectation of EBITA sustained at or above 9%, free cash flow being sustained above 30% of funded debt, and significant improvement in the company's customer concentrations. Metrics that could indicate a rating downgrade include the expectation that Lear will be unable drive improving credit metrics to pre coronavirus pandemic levels by the second half of 2021, including EBITA margin sustained materially below 7.0%, EBITA/Interest below 7x, Debt/EBITDA over 2x, or if the company's liquidity profile deteriorates.

Automotive suppliers face material credit risk from carbon transition. Automotive suppliers have been under increasing pressure to support vehicle light weighting and vehicle electrification. Lear's product portfolio of automotive seating products is not directly exposed to a material degree of environmental risk, as the demand for seating products is agnostic to a vehicle's drive train. However, the company's seating products must continue to support vehicle light weighting through material science technologies. The company's E-systems business should benefit from carbon transition trends and with increasing information used in vehicle performance and the increase in electrical products within vehicles.

Lear has taken a leadership role in the automotive industry to contend with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic through publishing its "Safe Work Playbook" - a guide offering potentially helpful practices for health and safety procedures, cross-functional teamwork, operating discipline and training for employees in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Lear's record on employee safety and local environment issues has been demonstrated through its strong operating performance and liquidity profile over the past several years. We expect this track record to continue into the foreseeable future.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Supplier Methodology published in January 2020 and and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170606. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Lear Corporation, headquartered in Southfield, MI, is one of the world's leading suppliers of automotive seating and electrical power management systems. The company had net sales of $19.1 billion for the LTM period ending March 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

