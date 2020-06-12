Moody's confirms Lear's ratings, senior unsecured at Baa2, outlook negative

Approximately $2.1billion of rated debt obligations affected
New York, June 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service confirmed the senior unsecured rating of Lear
Corporation (Lear) at Baa2. The outlook is negative. This
action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on March 26,
2020.
Ratings confirmed:
Issuer: Lear Corporation
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
at Baa2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Lear Corporation
....Outlook, Changed To Negative from
Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
The confirmation of Lear's Baa2 senior unsecured debt rating incorporates
the company's solid competitive positions as the second largest
global supplier of automotive seating and a major global supplier of electrical
systems through its E-Systems segment. Pre-coronavirus
pandemic, Lear's has demonstrated strong free cash flow generation
and low debt/EBITDA leverage below 2x. This along with a strong
liquidity profile, which includes $2.4 billion of
cash as of March 31, 2020, positions the company to maintain
strong operating flexibility over the coming quarters as its OEM customers
gradually expand production following the coronavirus pandemic driven
temporary closures of their manufacturing operations. While Lear's
Debt/EBITDA leverage (2.8x at March 31, 2020 as adjusted
by Moody's) will significantly increase over the coming quarters,
the company's strong liquidity profile is expected to support operating
flexibility. Lear has taken cost saving actions including expense
and capital investment reductions, and the temporary suspension
of dividends and shareholder returns.
Substantially all of Lear's revenue is exposed to automotive production
levels, with about 76% of revenues in 2019 roughly evenly
split between North America and Europe, and with high revenue exposure
General Motors and Ford at 18% and 14%, respectively.
As global automotive production gradually recovers of through the back
half of 2020, Moody's expects Lear's free cash flow
generation to be near breakeven levels, preserving its liquidity
profile and positioning the company to paydown revolver borrowing as the
global automotive industry further recovers into 2021. With recovering
global automotive demand in 2021 Lear's operating performance,
free cash flow generation, and revolver paydown capacity are expected
drive Debt/EBITDA returning below 2x by year-end 2021. Also
supporting liquidity and operating flexibility is the expectation that
Lear will maintain balanced financial policies regarding shareholder returns
to support debt reduction.
The negative outlook incorporates the expectation of a gradual recovery
of automotive industry conditions negatively impacted by the coronavirus
pandemic and the risks that this recovery could be interrupted from a
second wave of infection rates or from weakening automotive demand from
recessionary economic conditions from job losses.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded with expectations that Lear's profits level
improve to higher sustainable levels while demonstrating balanced financial
policies to preserve a strong liquidity profile and operation flexibility.
Metrics that could indicate a higher rating include the expectation of
EBITA sustained at or above 9%, free cash flow being sustained
above 30% of funded debt, and significant improvement in
the company's customer concentrations. Metrics that could indicate
a rating downgrade include the expectation that Lear will be unable drive
improving credit metrics to pre coronavirus pandemic levels by the second
half of 2021, including EBITA margin sustained materially below
7.0%, EBITA/Interest below 7x, Debt/EBITDA over
2x, or if the company's liquidity profile deteriorates.
Automotive suppliers face material credit risk from carbon transition.
Automotive suppliers have been under increasing pressure to support vehicle
light weighting and vehicle electrification. Lear's product
portfolio of automotive seating products is not directly exposed to a
material degree of environmental risk, as the demand for seating
products is agnostic to a vehicle's drive train. However,
the company's seating products must continue to support vehicle
light weighting through material science technologies. The company's
E-systems business should benefit from carbon transition trends
and with increasing information used in vehicle performance and the increase
in electrical products within vehicles.
Lear has taken a leadership role in the automotive industry to contend
with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic through publishing its "Safe
Work Playbook" - a guide offering potentially helpful practices
for health and safety procedures, cross-functional teamwork,
operating discipline and training for employees in response to the coronavirus
pandemic. Lear's record on employee safety and local environment
issues has been demonstrated through its strong operating performance
and liquidity profile over the past several years. We expect this
track record to continue into the foreseeable future.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Supplier
Methodology published in January 2020 and and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170606.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Lear Corporation, headquartered in Southfield, MI, is
one of the world's leading suppliers of automotive seating and electrical
power management systems. The company had net sales of $19.1
billion for the LTM period ending March 2020.
