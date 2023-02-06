Moody's confirms Lippo Karawaci's B3 ratings following results of tender offer

Singapore, February 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's) has confirmed Lippo Karawaci Tbk (P.T.)'s B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and the B3 backed senior unsecured rating of the notes issued by Theta Capital Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lippo Karawaci. The notes are guaranteed by Lippo Karawaci and some of its subsidiaries.

Moody's has also revised the outlook on all ratings to stable from ratings under review.

This rating action concludes the review for downgrade on the ratings initiated on 12 January 2023.

On 3 February 2023, Lippo Karawaci announced that it had received valid tenders of $116.262 million and $108.466 million of its 2025 and 2026 US dollar notes, respectively, following the expiration of the tender offer exercise. The company has also received the requisite consent from the noteholders to waive and amend some terms under the notes. The company will purchase the full amount of validly tendered notes.

"The transaction is credit positive for the company as it would partly address its large debt maturity wall over 2025 and 2026, result in some interest savings annually and demonstrate the company's access to onshore funding. Nonetheless, we note that the transaction is negative for noteholders given the covenant waivers and economic loss on the notes tendered," says Rachel Chua, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"The B3 ratings continue to reflect our expectations that the company will remain marginally cash flow negative over the next 12-18 months as the weak operating environment presents challenges to mass-market housing demand in 2023," adds Chua, who is also the Lead Analyst for Lippo Karawaci.

RATINGS RATIONALE

While noteholders had to absorb an economic loss as part of the transaction, Moody's does not view Lippo Karawaci's repurchase of bonds as a distressed exchange as default avoidance is unclear. The company has demonstrated clear access to onshore funding channels.

The tender offer will be funded through a new secured seven-year term loan that Lippo Karawaci has obtained from Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) (P.T.) (Baa2 stable) and PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk (Baa2 stable).

Moody's expects Lippo Karawaci to use around $186 million or IDR2.9 trillion to partly purchase the $225 million of note principal amounts across the 2025 and 2026 notes that were validly tendered. While this is lower than the IDR6 trillion maximum limit that the company had planned to purchase, the transaction will allow the company to cut its total borrowings by $40 million or around 4%-5%.

Moody's also expects annual interest savings of around $2 million.

While refinancing risk is not yet imminent and has been partly addressed through this exercise, the company still has a significant debt maturity wall of $289 million of notes maturing in January 2025 and another $309 million of bonds maturing in October 2026.

At the same time, Moody's notes that while the company's new capital structure will comprise a higher amount of secured borrowings, its secured debt-to-total debt ratio will stay below 50%. A directional increase in secured borrowings in the company's balance sheet will result in legal subordination.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Lippo Karawaci's rating if (1) the company improves its core property development business, such that operating cash flow at the holding company level is positive without relying on any one-off asset sales; (2) the company reduces debt at the holding company level; (3) liquidity stays good over the next 12-18 months and (4) the company addresses its refinancing requirements through January 2025.

Moody's could downgrade Lippo Karawaci's rating if (1) the company's operating cash flow deteriorates at the holding company level and refinancing risk heightens, weakening liquidity; and (2) there are signs of cash leakage from Lippo Karawaci to affiliated companies, for example, through intercompany loans, aggressive cash dividends or investments in affiliates. The senior unsecured note ratings could also be downgraded if debt is incurred at its subsidiaries or if more secured borrowings are taken at the holding company level that result in legal subordination for the unsecured noteholders.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding and Property Development published in October 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmcdocuments/394515. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Lippo Karawaci Tbk (P.T.) and its subsidiaries are engaged in the development, management and operation of retail malls, hospitals, hotels, condominiums, and residential townships across multiple cities in Indonesia. Lippo Karawaci also manages Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (B3 negative), a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange, in which it owned a 47% stake as of 30 September 2022.

