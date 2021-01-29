Moody's confirms London Stock Exchange Group plc's ratings (A3 senior), with stable outlook

New York, January 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has confirmed London Stock
Exchange Group plc's (LSEG) A3 long-term issuer and senior
unsecured ratings and affirmed its Prime-2 commercial paper ratings.
Concurrently, Moody's has confirmed London Stock Exchange
plc's (LSE) A3 issuer ratings. Moody's said LSEG and
LSE have stable outlooks. Moody's rating action followed
LSEG's announcement[1] that it has completed the all-share
acquisition of Refinitiv (affiliated with Refinitiv US Holdings Inc.,
B3 review for upgrade). The rating action concludes the review
for downgrade of LSEG's and LSE's long-term ratings,
that was initiated on 2 August 2019 following LSEG's announcement
that it had agreed to acquire Refinitiv and would seek to issue about
$13.5 billion in new debt to refinance/repay all of Refinitiv's
existing debt obligations upon closing. Moody's plans to withdraw
Refinitiv's ratings because all of its debt will be repaid as part
of the transaction.
A complete list of affected ratings and entities can be found at the end
of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's confirmed LSEG's ratings because its requirement to sell
Borsa Italian Group (BIG) as a condition of the European Commission's
approval of the Refinitiv acquisition[2], and its plan to use
the net proceeds to reduce debt and for general corporate purposes[3],
will significantly boost its pace of delevering. "Although
LSEG's creditors bear incremental risk during its period of heightened
leverage following the Refinitiv acquisition, the strategic and
financial opportunities associated with this transformative deal mitigate
the short-term risk, and Refinitiv's largely recurring
subscription-based revenue stream with high retention rates substantially
reduces the down-side risk," said Donald Robertson,
Moody's Senior Vice President.
LSEG has agreed to sell BIG to Euronext N.V. for €4.3
billion (plus certain additional consideration reflecting cash generation
to completion)[4], and expects the sale to occur in the first
half of 2021. Moody's base case scenario for LSEG projects
slightly below 4x Moody's-adjusted debt leverage at the time of
the Refinitiv acquisition, improving to about 2x within two years.
This is broadly consistent with LSEG's assessment that it will return
to within its 1-2x net operating leverage target (by its measure)
within two years.
Moody's said that corporate governance considerations were among the key
factors behind the rating action. The inherent credit risk associated
with LSEG's willingness to substantially increase leverage is reflected
in a one-notch downward adjustment for corporate behavior in LSEG's
rating configuration. This willingness to substantially increase
leverage became apparent when LSEG originally announced its intention
to acquire Refinitiv, and before its regulatory-mandated
decision to sell BIG.
Moody's said LSEG's successful integration of Refinitiv would
result in the business combination being a robust and diverse global financial
infrastructure provider that could improve LSEG's financial profile by
further strengthening and diversifying its cash flows. However,
the complexity of the integration plan is reflected in its anticipated
five-year duration and the magnitude of the integration costs and
related synergy benefits. LSEG expects to incur about GBP730
million in order to realize over GBP350 million of annual cost synergies
and over GBP225 million of annual revenue synergies. "Since
the acquisition agreement was first announced, both firms have had
an extensive period of time to plan the integration, and the related
synergy targets broadly appear to be achievable," said Robertson.
Moody's said LSE's long-term issuer ratings are at the same level
as LSEG's on account of LSE's own strong financial fundamentals as well
as its close financial and business links with its parent. As a
subsidiary operating company, LSE's obligations are structurally
superior to LSEG's, and its credit profile benefits from not having
issued debt. However, in comparison to LSEG's creditworthiness,
these benefits are offset by LSE's concentrated business activity,
since it doesn't benefit from the significant amount of business diversification
that its parent derives from its activities in a number of different businesses
and geographies.
Moody's said the Prime-2 ratings on LSEG's commercial paper program
maps to LSEG's A3 long-term ratings, consistent with Moody's
approach for determining short-term ratings using its Global Short-Term
Rating Scale.
Moody's said LSEG's stable outlook reflects the scale and
diversification benefits associated with the transformative Refinitiv
acquisition and the related strategic and financial opportunities associated
with the combination, offset by the increase in leverage incurred
through acquiring and refinancing Refinitiv's debt and the inherent risks
incumbent to the lengthy integration period.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's said LSEG's ratings could be upgraded should strong
evidence develop that the Refinitiv acquisition is being successfully
integrated according to LSEG's plan. A change in financial policy
towards a stronger level of targeted debt leverage could also result in
an upgrade.
Indications that delevering might not occur according to schedule could
trigger a downgrade, said Moody's. These indications
would include evidence of substantial problems or delays in integrating
LSEG and Refinitiv, failure to realize sufficient organic growth,
a shift in financial policy towards a looser debt leverage target or entering
into another significant acquisition. Other factors that would
cause downward rating pressure include a material operational or risk
control failure and changes in regulatory requirements that would worsen
LSEG's financial position through increased capital or liquidity needs
at its central counterparty clearing activities. A downgrade in
LSEG's ratings would likely precipitate a downgrade in LSE's ratings because
of the close financial and strategic ties between the two entities.
LSE's ratings could also be downgraded should its financial profile be
weakened by debt issuance.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry
Service Providers Methodology published in November 2019 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187116.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Confirmations:
..Issuer: London Stock Exchange Group plc
.... Issuer Rating, Confirmed at A3
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Confirmed at (P)A3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Confirmed at A3
..Issuer: London Stock Exchange plc
.... Issuer Rating, Confirmed at A3
Affirmations:
..Issuer: London Stock Exchange Group plc
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Affirmed P-2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: London Stock Exchange Group plc
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Rating Under Review
..Issuer: London Stock Exchange plc
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Rating Under Review
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] LSEG announcement 29-Jan-2021
[2] European Commission press release 13-Jan-2021
[3] LSEG announcement 09-Oct-2020
[4] LSEG announcement 09-Oct-2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
