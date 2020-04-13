Moody's confirms MGM's Ba3 CFR; outlook negative

New York, April 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed
the ratings of MGM Resorts International ("MGM"), including its
Ba3 Corporate Family Rating, Ba3-PD Probability of Default
Rating, and Ba3 rated senior unsecured notes. At the same
time, Moody's confirmed the Ba3 rating on the senior unsecured notes
of MGM China Holdings Limited. MGM's speculative-grade liquidity
rating was downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1. The outlook
is negative. The actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated
on March 16, 2020.
The confirmation of the company's Ba3 CFR reflects MGM's good
liquidity, including sizeable cash balances, aided by revolver
drawdowns, and the ability to withstand a meaningful but temporary
cash burn from weakened operating performance and facility closures related
to the coronavirus. Moody's expects earnings and credit metrics
will weaken while operations in the U.S. and Macau are negatively
affected by facility closures and reduced travel and leisure spending,
but that earnings and credit metrics will improve when economic conditions
recover.
The negative outlook reflects the uncertain duration and recovery from
the coronavirus-related earnings and cash flow pressure,
which will lead to higher debt (from the revolver draw or other debt offerings)
and leverage even when property earnings recover. Earnings will
decline due to the disruption in casino visitation resulting from efforts
to contain the spread of the coronavirus including recommendations from
federal, state and local governments to avoid gatherings and avoid
non-essential travel. These efforts include mandates to
close casinos on a temporary basis. The negative outlook also reflects
the negative effect on consumer income and wealth stemming from job losses
and asset price declines, which will diminish discretionary resources
to spend at casinos once this crisis subsides. MGM remains vulnerable
to travel disruptions and unfavorable sudden shifts in discretionary consumer
spending and the uncertainty regarding the timing of facility re-openings
and the pace at which consumer spending at the company's properties will
recover.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: MGM Resorts International
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1
Confirmations:
..Issuer: MGM China Holdings Limited
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Confirmed at Ba3 (LGD4)
..Issuer: MGM Resorts International
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Confirmed at Ba3-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed
at Ba3
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Confirmed
at (P)Ba3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Confirmed at Ba3 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: MGM China Holdings Limited
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
..Issuer: MGM Resorts International
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
MGM's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating reflects the meaningful earnings decline
over the next few months expected from efforts to contain the coronavirus
and the potential for a slow recovery once properties reopen. The
rating is supported by MGM's large scale, a diversified presence
on the Las Vegas Strip across multiple customer segments, a solid
position within several regional markets, and its presence in the
large Macau market with favorable long-term prospects. MGM
is constrained by its concentration in Las Vegas, and exposure to
the Macau gaming market that is experiencing volatility. MGM also
faces ramp-up risk associated with recent resort developments -
MGM Cotai (opened in Q1 2018) and MGM Springfield (opened in August 2018)
and the redeveloped Park MGM (completed in December 2018) and the integration
of the recent Empire City and MGM Northfield Park acquisitions.
Moody's downgraded MGM's speculative-grade liquidity rating
to SGL-2 from SGL-1 because of the expected decline in earnings
and cash flow and increased risk of a covenant violation. As of
the year ended December 31, 2019, MGM had cash of $2.3
billion on a consolidated basis. As of March 26, 2020,
the company, excluding MGM China and MGM Growth Properties LLC,
has $3.9 billion of cash and cash investment balances,
including approximately $1.5 billion drawn under its revolving
credit facility. Moody's estimates the company could maintain sufficient
internal cash sources after maintenance capital expenditures to meet required
annual amortization and interest requirements assuming a sizeable decline
in annual EBITDA. The expected EBITDA decline will not be ratable
over the next year and because EBITDA and free cash flow will be negative
for an uncertain time period, liquidity and leverage could deteriorate
quickly over the next few months.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The gaming sector has
been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically,
the weaknesses in MGM's credit profile, including its exposure
to travel disruptions and discretionary consumer spending have left it
vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating
conditions and MGM remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on MGM of the breadth
and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit
quality it has triggered.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
While not anticipated in the near term due to the current weak operating
environment, ratings could be upgraded if: Consolidated debt/EBITDA
is sustained below 5.0x, EBITDA/fixed charges (including
interest, rent expense, etc.) remains above 2.0x;
the company maintains sufficient liquidity to support both recourse and
non-recourse subsidiaries; operating results of MGM China
operations, including MGM Cotai, track to estimated levels
and share repurchases are funded with asset sale proceeds or cash on hand
rather than debt. The credit ratios required for an upgrade also
takes into account that reported credit metrics may experience some variability
due to the timing of new resort openings and the closing of the announced
and potential acquisitions.
Ratings could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates or if Moody's anticipates
MGM's earnings declines to be deeper or more prolonged because of
actions to contain the spread of the coronavirus or reductions in discretionary
consumer spending. If consolidated gross debt/ EBITDA is sustained
above 6.0x, EBITDA/fixed charges declines below 1.75x
or the company deviates materially from its financial policy goals,
the ratings could be downgraded.
MGM owns and operates casino resorts in Las Vegas, Nevada;
Springfield, Massachusetts; and, through its majority
ownership stake of MGM China Holdings Limited, the MGM Macau resort
and casino and MGM Cotai, which opened in February 2018.
MGM also owns 50% of CityCenter in Las Vegas and a majority stake
in MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP), a real estate investment trust
formed in April 2016. MGM has entered into a long-term triple
net master lease with MGP pursuant to which the company leases and operates
14 properties for MGP. Consolidated net revenue for the year ended
December 31, 2019 was approximately $12.9 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming Industry published
in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1099757.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Adam McLaren
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
John E. Puchalla, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653