Moody's confirms Magna's A3 ratings; outlook negative

Toronto, June 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
confirmed Magna International Inc.'s ("Magna")
A3 LT Issuer Rating, (P)A3 Senior Unsecured Shelf rating,
and A3 Senior Unsecured Notes rating. At the same time the company's
P-2 Commercial Paper rating has been affirmed. The outlook
is negative. This concludes the review for downgrade initiated
on March 26, 2020.
Confirmations:
..Issuer: Magna International Inc.
.... Issuer Rating, Confirmed at A3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Confirmed at A3
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Confirmed
at (P)A3
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Magna International Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Affirmed P-2
..Issuer: Magna International Investments S.A.
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Affirmed P-2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Magna International Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
Magna's credit (A3 negative) benefits from its strong market position
as one of the largest auto parts suppliers globally ($39.4
billion in 2019 revenue), a consistently conservative financial
policy, excellent liquidity and extensive capabilities in exterior
systems, body and chassis systems, vision based systems,
powertrains, seating and complete vehicle assembly. Magna
is constrained by its concentration risk both geographically to North
America, and to the big 3 North American manufacturers which account
for about 43% of revenues, the negative market impact of
the coronavirus and technology risk from increasing innovation in the
sector, such as connectivity and communications, electrification
and autonomous technology.
The automotive downturn brought on by the coronavirus will cause a weakening
in Magna's credit metrics. Moody's expects that during 2020 the
company's EBITA margin will fall below 3.5%, compared
to a margin of 6.9% in 2019. This margin is based
on an expectation that Magna sees a 23% revenue fall in 2020,
in line with IHS forecasts of a 22% reduction for global light
vehicle production this year, with the most severe impact during
the second quarter, continued weakness in the second half,
and only a modest recovery during 2021. There is risk to the downside
in this forecast.
Magna should be able to restore its returns and cash flow metrics to appropriate
levels, namely leverage below 1.5x over time because the
company has ample liquidity to bridge a prolonged downturn, and
it has a solid market position.
Magna's role in the automotive industry exposes the company to material
environmental risks arising from increasing regulations on carbon emissions.
As automotive manufacturers seek to introduce more electrified powertrains,
traditional internal combustion engines will become smaller as hybrid
vehicles grow in the mix of global vehicle production. We expect
that Magna management will remain fiscally prudent, maintain its
leverage below 1.5x (excluding the near term impacts of the coronavirus
outbreak) in line with its policy, and share buybacks will be sized
to meet this leverage target.
Magna has excellent liquidity, with $3.9 billion of
sources against our expectation of $400 million of uses over the
next 4 quarters. Sources consist of about $1.1 billion
of unrestricted cash (Q1/20), and about $2.7 billion
available on its long-term revolving credit facility (at Q1/20,
$3 billion committed). Uses are Moody's expectation
of $400 million of negative free cash flow. Magna has minimal
debt maturing over the next 2 years with most of its funded debt maturing
post 2022. The majority of the company's liquidity is from its
$3 billion revolving credit facility which matures June 24,
2024. Magna also has full availability under its $1 billion
short-term revolving credit facility which is not considered in
our liquidity analysis as it matures within the next year (April 2021).
Magna has both European and US commercial paper programs for up to Euro
500 million and US $1 billion respectively. This is supported
by Magna's global credit facility and Moody's expects the amounts issued
under the commercial paper programs (full availability at Q1/20) to be
maintained within the credit availability of the facility. While
Magna's revolver has material adverse effect language, given its
very limited in scope (ERISA), we do not have a liquidity concern.
The company has a debt/capitalization financial covenant of 50%
which currently has significant headroom.
The negative outlook reflects the potentially severe impact that the coronavirus
could have on Magna's operating performance and credit metrics into 2021.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The rating could be lowered if Moody's believes there will more severe
than expected declines in sales and margins. The rating could also
be lowered if it becomes unlikely that Magna will be able to restore its
credit metrics, specifically adjusted debt to EBITDA below 1.5x
(1.4x LTM Q1/20) and EBITA margin towards 7% (6%
LTM Q1/20) over the next 18 to 24 months.
An upgrade would require that Magna improve its EBIT margin above 11%
(6%, LTM Q1/20) by increasing its advanced technology product
offerings, and improve its customer and geographic concentrations.
An upgrade would also require that Magna preserve its conservative leverage
profile and financial policies.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Supplier
Methodology published in January 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170606.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Aurora, Ontario, Magna International Inc.
is the one of the largest automotive parts suppliers globally and the
most diversified supplier by products offered. Revenues in 2019
were $39.4 billion
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
