Moody's confirms Magna's A3 ratings; outlook negative

Toronto, June 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has confirmed Magna International Inc.'s ("Magna") A3 LT Issuer Rating, (P)A3 Senior Unsecured Shelf rating, and A3 Senior Unsecured Notes rating. At the same time the company's P-2 Commercial Paper rating has been affirmed. The outlook is negative. This concludes the review for downgrade initiated on March 26, 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Magna's credit (A3 negative) benefits from its strong market position as one of the largest auto parts suppliers globally ($39.4 billion in 2019 revenue), a consistently conservative financial policy, excellent liquidity and extensive capabilities in exterior systems, body and chassis systems, vision based systems, powertrains, seating and complete vehicle assembly. Magna is constrained by its concentration risk both geographically to North America, and to the big 3 North American manufacturers which account for about 43% of revenues, the negative market impact of the coronavirus and technology risk from increasing innovation in the sector, such as connectivity and communications, electrification and autonomous technology.

The automotive downturn brought on by the coronavirus will cause a weakening in Magna's credit metrics. Moody's expects that during 2020 the company's EBITA margin will fall below 3.5%, compared to a margin of 6.9% in 2019. This margin is based on an expectation that Magna sees a 23% revenue fall in 2020, in line with IHS forecasts of a 22% reduction for global light vehicle production this year, with the most severe impact during the second quarter, continued weakness in the second half, and only a modest recovery during 2021. There is risk to the downside in this forecast.

Magna should be able to restore its returns and cash flow metrics to appropriate levels, namely leverage below 1.5x over time because the company has ample liquidity to bridge a prolonged downturn, and it has a solid market position.

Magna's role in the automotive industry exposes the company to material environmental risks arising from increasing regulations on carbon emissions. As automotive manufacturers seek to introduce more electrified powertrains, traditional internal combustion engines will become smaller as hybrid vehicles grow in the mix of global vehicle production. We expect that Magna management will remain fiscally prudent, maintain its leverage below 1.5x (excluding the near term impacts of the coronavirus outbreak) in line with its policy, and share buybacks will be sized to meet this leverage target.

Magna has excellent liquidity, with $3.9 billion of sources against our expectation of $400 million of uses over the next 4 quarters. Sources consist of about $1.1 billion of unrestricted cash (Q1/20), and about $2.7 billion available on its long-term revolving credit facility (at Q1/20, $3 billion committed). Uses are Moody's expectation of $400 million of negative free cash flow. Magna has minimal debt maturing over the next 2 years with most of its funded debt maturing post 2022. The majority of the company's liquidity is from its $3 billion revolving credit facility which matures June 24, 2024. Magna also has full availability under its $1 billion short-term revolving credit facility which is not considered in our liquidity analysis as it matures within the next year (April 2021).

Magna has both European and US commercial paper programs for up to Euro 500 million and US $1 billion respectively. This is supported by Magna's global credit facility and Moody's expects the amounts issued under the commercial paper programs (full availability at Q1/20) to be maintained within the credit availability of the facility. While Magna's revolver has material adverse effect language, given its very limited in scope (ERISA), we do not have a liquidity concern. The company has a debt/capitalization financial covenant of 50% which currently has significant headroom.

The negative outlook reflects the potentially severe impact that the coronavirus could have on Magna's operating performance and credit metrics into 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be lowered if Moody's believes there will more severe than expected declines in sales and margins. The rating could also be lowered if it becomes unlikely that Magna will be able to restore its credit metrics, specifically adjusted debt to EBITDA below 1.5x (1.4x LTM Q1/20) and EBITA margin towards 7% (6% LTM Q1/20) over the next 18 to 24 months.

An upgrade would require that Magna improve its EBIT margin above 11% (6%, LTM Q1/20) by increasing its advanced technology product offerings, and improve its customer and geographic concentrations. An upgrade would also require that Magna preserve its conservative leverage profile and financial policies.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Supplier Methodology published in January 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170606. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Aurora, Ontario, Magna International Inc. is the one of the largest automotive parts suppliers globally and the most diversified supplier by products offered. Revenues in 2019 were $39.4 billion

