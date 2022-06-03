Moody's confirms Mali's Caa2 ratings, changes the outlook to negative

New York, June 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today confirmed the long-term foreign and local currency issuer ratings of the Government of Mali at Caa2 and changed the outlook to negative from ratings under review. This concludes the review for downgrade initiated on 4 February 2022.

The review for downgrade was initiated to monitor the evolution of the relationship between Mali and West Africa's institutions following the imposition of economic and financial sanctions by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU) on Mali which has led to accumulation of arrears on debt payments, which constitutes a missed payment default under our definition. We record as the default date January 28, the original maturity of the first debt payments that were missed, as we miss details on the precise grace period of these unrated debt issuances. Once we confirm the date of the end of the grace period, the default date will be adjusted to that date. At the start of the review, Moody's assessed that the political situation in Mali remained fluid and could deteriorate further if the negotiations between Mali's military-led government on the one side and ECOWAS, WAEMU and the international community on the other side, did not quickly reach an agreement regarding a transition for a timely return to civilian rule.

While Moody's continues to believe that the political situation is highly risky, the probability of an agreement being reached between the parties by or around the end of 2022 has risen. The decision to confirm the rating at Caa2 reflects Moody's view that, at this stage, potential losses for creditors are adequately reflected in the current Caa2 rating.

The negative outlook reflects risks and the uncertainty associated with the possibility that the negotiations either fail to provide a workable arrangement between the parties or take too long to come to fruition which will ultimately severely damage the economy, the country's public finances and potentially lead to losses for creditors no longer compatible with a Caa2 rating.

Concurrently, Moody's has left unchanged the long-term local currency (LC) at B2 and has lowered the foreign currency (FC) ceilings to Caa1 from B3 due to the ongoing financial sanctions that prevent most cross-border transfer payments via the banking system to occur. The three-notch gap between the LC ceiling and the sovereign rating reflects Moody's assessment of the small footprint of the government in the economy, low risks related to external imbalances due to Mali's membership in the WAEMU; balanced by a very weak institutional framework. The two-notch gap between the FC ceiling and LC ceiling reflects Moody's assessment of increased Transfer & Convertibility (T&C) risks due to the sanctions, notwithstanding the French Treasury guarantee of the peg between the CFA franc and the euro which contribute to macroeconomic and financial stability.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE CONFIRMATION AT Caa2

The decision to confirm the rating reflects Moody's view that, at this stage, potential losses for creditors are adequately reflected in a Caa2 rating. While the accumulation of missed payments, including both interest and principal, on Mali's debt instruments is set to continue because of the sanctions, Moody's assesses that the sovereign currently has the financial means to pay its debt obligations. Also, the authorities appear committed to repay the arrears, potentially included accrued interest, and we understand that funds are already accumulated for that purpose. If the sanctions are lifted by or around the end of the year and the debt payments are allowed again, the losses incurred by investors would be limited and expected to be fully captured by a Caa2 rating.

During the first quarter of the year, the sanctions imposed by the ECOWAS and WAEMU have only caused a moderate reduction in international trade in the country. Until now, the government has been able to bypass some of the embargo by developing new temporary corridors towards Mauritania and Guinea for the goods that do not fall under the existing exemptions which include food, energy and drugs. In particular, cotton and gold which account for a large portion of government revenues have continued to be exported during the first quarter. This also explains that the tax administration was able to secure enough revenue to cover government current expenditures. As a result, the authorities mostly cut on capital expenditures and ran a small surplus in cash basis. Moody's expects similar economic and fiscal conditions to remain in the next few quarters.

While financial sanctions remain in place, the Banque Centrale de Etats de l'Afrique de l'Ouest (BCEAO) has continued to accept Malian government bond as collateral and to provide liquidity to the domestic banking system allowing the private sector to continue to operate within Mali. This policy by the BCEAO explains in part the relative stability (including Malian yields) on the regional capital markets that have continued to function normally since the imposition of the sanctions. Moody's decision to confirm the rating assumes that the BCEAO maintains this policy.

Therefore, although Moody's significantly revised downwards its growth forecast to 1.5% in 2022 from 5.5% before the sanctions, the economy is still expanding supported by a growing agricultural and mining sector. This indicates that the costs of the sanctions are large without totally disrupting the economy. Also, the positions of the military-led government and the ECOWAS seem to be converging to some extent, although reaching a workable agreement may take more time.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The decision to change the outlook to negative reflects Moody's assessment that the downside risks surrounding the ongoing negotiations remain significant. In particular, the negotiations may fail to reach a workable agreement that would allow for a return to civilian rule, in a process inclusive of all political parties in Mali. In this context, protracted sanctions, well into next year, would have an increasingly significant and lasting negative impact on Mali's credit profile, undermining the economy, contributing to further social instability and eroding the sovereign's fiscal strength.

Long delays to reach an agreement would be detrimental to the economy and result in an increasingly large stock of arrears on debt payments. In turn, delays in reaching an agreement would postpone further, and potentially significantly reduce, the eventual level of financial and technical support from the international donor community and international institutions such as the IMF and the World Bank, which Mali has historically benefitted from. A legitimate and internationally-recognized government would be able to attract more support and more credibly commit to achieve mutually-agreed medium-term objectives. The risk of security unrest has also increased in the country, especially after Mali announced its withdrawal from the G5 Sahel force and the breakup of military ties with France. This could also result into higher military spending by the government, which will further strain public finances.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Mali's ESG Credit Impact Score is very highly negative (CIS-5), reflecting very high social risk, very weak governance and a moderate exposure to environmental risk. Weak governance along with very low wealth levels, reduce overall resilience to shocks.

Mali's exposure to environmental risks is moderately negative as reflected in its E-3 issuer profile score, driven by high physical climate risk. The country is exposed to the agricultural sector (almost 40% of GDP) for both economic growth and employment, with close to 80% of the population depending on this sector. As a result, it is vulnerable to climate change, including droughts, deforestation, and land degradation. Rising temperatures by only a few degrees by 2060 would accelerate desertification, among other consequences. Water risk are moderate, more intense in the north of the country, exposed to desertification but less prevalent in the south (thanks to availability of fresh water resources), which tends to be the main center of economic activity.

Exposure to social risks is very highly negative (S-5 issuer profile score). Mali displays very low-income levels, high levels of poverty, and limited access to basic services in some areas. Close to 50% of people live on less than PPP $1.90 a day. In addition, inequality between the north and the south is one of the main root causes of long-standing conflict. Moreover, driven by security unrest and climate change, the country has a very high number of internally displaced people, with around 350,000 living in internal displacement as of end-2021.

Mali has a very highly negative governance profile score (G-5 issuer profile score) based on the government's weak performance in the quality of institutions and policy effectiveness. Governance has been deteriorating for years. The recent coup d'état in Mali illustrates the country's deteriorating legislative and executive institutions and, more broadly, its institutional and governance strength. Institutional weakness that has been the norm in the north and center of the country, illustrated by the absence of many public administrations, explains the rise of social unrest especially from disfranchised young people.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 2,348 (2020 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): -1.2% (2020 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 0.4% (2020 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -5.4% (2020 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: -2.3% (2020 Actual) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 35.2% (2020 Actual)

Economic resiliency: caa1

Default history: At least one default event (on bonds and/or loans) has been recorded since 1983.

On 31 May 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of Mali, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have materially decreased. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has materially decreased. The issuer has become increasingly susceptible to event risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely at this stage given the negative outlook. A stabilization of the outlook at the current Caa2 rating could materialise if a credible agreement between the Malian military-led government and the ECOWAS/international community resulted in an effective lift of the economic and financial sanctions that limited the losses incurred by investors due to the accumulation of arrears on commercial debt.

Moody's would likely downgrade the rating if it were to conclude the economic and financial sanctions imposed on Mali were likely to be more protracted and lead to greater than expected losses for investors no longer consistent with a Caa2 rating. A more stringent implementation of the financial sanctions where the BCEAO no longer accepted Malian bonds as collateral would threaten stability in the banking system, also a credit negative. Increasing risks of a lasting loss of financial support from the international community would also exert negative pressure on the rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/63168.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

The local market analyst for this rating is Aurelien Mali, +971 (423) 795-37.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

