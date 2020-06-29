Moody's confirms Manchester Airport Group Funding's Baa1 ratings, negative outlook

London, 29 June 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today confirmed the
Baa1 senior secured ratings and the (P)Baa1 rating on the multicurrency
medium term note programme of Manchester Airport Group Funding Plc (Manchester
Airport Group Funding). The outlook has been changed to negative
from ratings under review. This concludes the review process initiated
on 31 March 2020.
Manchester Airport Group Funding Plc is a finance company owned by the
Manchester Airport Group (MAG) and the entity issuing bonds within the
group.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating confirmation recognises that under Moody's current assumptions
MAG's credit metrics may recover to the levels commensurate with the current
ratings over the next two to three financial years. The confirmation
also takes account of the successful completion of the consent solicitation
process, the promise of the shareholder support to strengthen MAG's
balance sheet and the company's improved liquidity.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, severe global economic
shock, low oil prices, and asset price volatility are creating
a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions
and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. The airport sector has been one of the sectors
most significantly affected by the shock, given its exposure to
travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety.
Today's action takes account of the impact on MAG of the breadth
and severity of the shock, recognising the potential for recovery
in the group's credit quality once the coronavirus outbreak and
its effects have been contained.
MAG's traffic has been severely impacted by the introduction of
travel restrictions with a very limited number of flights permitted since
mid-March this year. With restrictions gradually eased and
airlines planning to commence or ramp up capacity during the summer season,
Moody's expects flight activity to gradually resume in the second
half of 2020 and continue to increase in 2021. Passenger volumes
will remain, however, well below pre-coronavirus outbreak
levels. The timing and profile of a recovery beyond 2021 remains
highly uncertain, with passenger volumes below 2019 levels until
2023 at the earliest.
Against this backdrop, Moody's has revised its traffic assumptions
for European airports recognizing that the impact of the reduction in
global air travel on European airports will not be even and will vary
depending on the airport location, its airline mix and type of traffic
served. Domestic flights will recover earlier, with a slower
return for international and long haul flights. Competitive dynamics
in the London system area will be a further factor, given potential
for consolidation of airline capacity and overlap whether in terms of
the catchment area or routes served. Prior to the coronavirus outbreak,
London Stansted accounted for some 17% of total traffic in the
London system area.
Under updated traffic scenarios, Moody's assumes that the
decline in MAG's passenger traffic will be at least 55% in
the financial year ending March 2021, with passenger volumes unlikely
to reach 2019 levels before the end of the financial year 2023/24 at the
earliest. There are, however, high risks of more challenging
downside scenarios, including deeper reduction in passenger volumes
and a slower recovery.
Given traffic declines, MAG's cash flows will be significantly
reduced this year. The extent of the decline will be only partly
offset by reduction in operating costs and investments coupled with the
shareholder equity support of GBP300 million. Moody's expects
credit metrics to gradually improve starting from next year on the back
of traffic recovery, the company's cash flow preservation
measures, including reduction in investments, and planned
property portfolio disposals. The pace of improvement in the company's
financial profile will further depend on the evolution of airport charges,
given contractual provisions included in bilateral agreements with airlines
and London Stansted airport's competitive pricing in the London
system area.
The Baa1 rating on senior secured notes of Manchester Airport Group Funding
reflects (1) the group's ownership of three airports, with Manchester
and London Stansted airports accounting for the majority of total traffic;
(2) the strength of the catchment areas, coupled with a degree of
competition in the London airport system area; (3) a diversified
traffic profile, with the majority of traffic with other European
countries; (4) a relatively high concentration of airlines,
with a particular reliance of London Stansted on Ryanair, which
accounted for over 70% of the airport traffic before the coronavirus
outbreak; (5) an expectation of a recovery in the company's
financial ratios to the levels commensurate with the current ratings over
the medium term; and (6) the supportive nature of its owners as well
as financing structure.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT COVENANTS
MAG's liquidity became significantly constrained following severe
traffic declines starting in mid-March 2020 despite no debt maturities
before 2024. Moody's understands that as of end-May
2020, the group had approximately GBP190 million in cash and GBP10
million in availability under the revolving credit facilities of GBP500
million due in June 2023. In addition, the company has access
to undrawn standby liquidity facility of GBP90 million due in June 2023.
Given the planned shareholder support of GBP300 million to be received
over the coming weeks, Moody's considers MAG's liquidity
as adequate.
MAG's debt documentation includes two financial covenants --
net debt/EBITDA of 7.5x and interest cover ratio of 1.4x.
The company has now received a covenant waiver for test periods until
March 2021. The next test period will be as of end-September
2021, where the company's leverage calculation will be based
on the last six months EBITDA adjusted on an annual basis. The
successful completion of the consent solicitation process on 26 June 2020
[1] reflects supportive stance of the creditors in what are unprecedented
circumstances for the airport sector as a whole and will give MAG the
time to improve its financial profile in line with the terms of its financing
structure.
RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the continued uncertain prospects for traffic,
with risks of extended disruption to travel leading to MAG's weaker
performance or liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the negative outlook, upward rating pressure on Manchester
Airport Group Funding's ratings is unlikely in the near term.
However, the outlook could be stabilized if (1) traffic recovery
looked more certain; (2) it appeared likely that the company would
be able to maintain financial profile commensurate with the current rating;
and (3) the company's liquidity was solid. Any assessment
of the company's leverage will also consider the amount of cash
held on balance sheet and its permanence in MAG's capital structure.
The ratings of Manchester Airport Group Funding could be downgraded if
(1) it appeared likely that the company's credit metrics will not
recover to the levels commensurate with the current ratings, namely
funds from operations (FFO)/debt at least in the low teens in percentage
terms or FFO interest cover above 4.5x; (2) there was a risk
of further covenant breaches without adequate mitigating measures in place;
or (3) there were concerns about the company's liquidity.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed
Airports and Related Issuers published in September 2017. Please
see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for
a copy of these methodologies.
Manchester Airport Group Funding Plc, a finance company owned by
the Manchester Airport Group (MAG). MAG is the owner and operator
of Manchester airport, London Stansted airport, and the East
Midlands airport. The company is ultimately owned by IFM Global
Infrastructure Fund (IFM), Manchester City Council (MCC) and borough
councils within Greater Manchester with economic ownership split 35.5%,
35.5% and 29% respectively (voting rights are however
split evenly between IFM and MCC).
Confirmations:
..Issuer: Manchester Airport Group Funding Plc
....Senior Secured Medium-Term Note
Program, Confirmed at (P)Baa1
....Senior Secured Notes, Confirmed
at Baa1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Manchester Airport Group Funding Plc
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed
Airports and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1092224.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
