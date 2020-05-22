Moody's confirms Manitowoc's ratings (B2 CFR, B2 sr sec notes); Outlook changed to negative

Approximately $300 million of rated notes affected
New York, May 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed the ratings of The Manitowoc
Company, Inc. ("Manitowoc") including the company's
B2 corporate family rating (CFR), B2-PD probability of default
rating (PDR), and B2 rating on the company's $300 million
senior secured second lien notes due 2026. Also, the company's
SGL-3 speculative grade liquidity rating is unchanged. The
rating outlook has been changed to negative from rating under review.
This rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on March
26, 2020, prompted in part by the rapid and widening spread
of the coronavirus outbreak and the associated deteriorating global economic
outlook.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"Manitowoc's outlook change reflects our expectation that revenue
and profitability will weaken considerably in 2020, driven in large
part by the coronavirus outbreak that temporarily shut down the company's
European facilities and resulted in statewide shutdowns in the US,
essentially exacerbating slowing demand trends that had already emerged
in the latter part of 2019", said Brian Silver, a Moody's
Vice-President and lead analyst for Manitowoc. "However,
we expect Manitowoc's liquidity will remain adequate throughout
2020, largely supported by cash and access to the company's
ABL, and the company has no significant debt maturities until the
notes mature in 2026".
Manitowoc's ratings reflect substantial concentration risk by operating
solely in the crane segment, and exposure to highly cyclical end
markets including construction and oil and gas, which will periodically
lead to rapid and potentially significant earnings and working capital
volatility. Demand for the company's products was already
slowing prior to the coronavirus-related shutdowns, and Moody's
now anticipates at least a 20% decline in 2020 revenue and constrained
funds from operations for the year. Moody's further expects
EBITA margin to slip slightly below 4% in 2020 as a result of pricing
and volume pressure as well as lower fixed cost absorption, only
partially offset by operating efficiencies.
However, Manitowoc's credit profile benefits from a well-established
position as one of the world's leading providers of heavy duty cranes,
as well as adequate liquidity for 2020 supported by over $100 million
of cash and $240 million of ABL availability at March 31,
2020 with no significant debt maturities until 2026. The company
also has moderate financial leverage of roughly 3.3 times debt-to-EBITDA
(after Moody's standard adjustments), which we expect to remain
below 5 times throughout 2020 even with lower profitability. Manitowoc
has global reach with over 50% of 2019 revenue generated outside
of the US, and benefits from a growing proportion of higher margin
aftermarket sales as a percentage of total revenue, many of which
are on a recurring basis, which helps mitigate the impact from slowing
demand for new cranes.
The negative rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Manitowoc's
profitability will weaken considerably in 2Q20 and remain under pressure
throughout the remainder of the year. However, financial
leverage is expected to remain below 5 times debt-to-EBITDA
while liquidity remains adequate, supported by at least $200
million of liquidity at all times.
Manitowoc has moderate environmental risk. Like many manufacturers
the company generates hazardous and non-hazardous waste in the
normal course operations. Because of this, the company is
subject to numerous environmental laws and regulations. Manitowoc
also has relatively low social risk considerations. The company
has no union workers in the US, but a majority of its European workers
belong to various European trade unions. The company also has one
trade union in China and one in India. Finally, Manitowoc
has relatively low governance risk. The company is publicly traded
on the NYSE and does not pay any dividends.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be upgraded if Manitowoc can demonstrate continued earnings
growth while diversifying its product offerings and expanding its customer
base, lowering the volatility in revenue and earnings without materially
increasing its risk profile through such a transition. Higher ratings
could be supported by continuous positive free cash flow generation throughout
industry cycles, allowing the company to repay debt. Sustaining
credit metrics such as debt-to-EBITDA of less than 3 times
and EBITA margins above 10% would support a higher rating.
Ratings could be downgraded if total liquidity falls below $200
million, or if EBITA margins were to fall below 4% for a
sustained period. Ratings could also be lowered if debt-to-EBITDA
rises above 5 times without an expectation it can rapidly deleverage,
or EBITA-to-interest falls below 1 time.
The following rating actions were taken:
Confirmations:
..Issuer: Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The)
.... Corporate Family Rating (Local Currency),
Confirmed at B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Confirmed at B2-PD
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Local Currency) Apr 1, 2026, Confirmed at B2 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The)
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW), headquartered
in Milwaukee, WI, was founded in 1902 and through its wholly-owned
subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets,
and supports comprehensive product lines of cranes. Crane types
include mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom
crawler cranes, and boom trucks under the Grove, Manitowoc,
National Crane, Potain, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care
brand names. The company has three reportable segments based on
region, including the Americas, Europe and Africa (EURAF)
and Middle East and Asia Pacific (MEAP). Manitowoc generated revenue
of approximately $1.7 billion for the twelve months ended
March 31, 2020.
Brian Silver, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Robert Jankowitz
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
