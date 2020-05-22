Moody's confirms Manitowoc's ratings (B2 CFR, B2 sr sec notes); Outlook changed to negative

Approximately $300 million of rated notes affected

New York, May 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed the ratings of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. ("Manitowoc") including the company's B2 corporate family rating (CFR), B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR), and B2 rating on the company's $300 million senior secured second lien notes due 2026. Also, the company's SGL-3 speculative grade liquidity rating is unchanged. The rating outlook has been changed to negative from rating under review.

This rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on March 26, 2020, prompted in part by the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak and the associated deteriorating global economic outlook.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Manitowoc's outlook change reflects our expectation that revenue and profitability will weaken considerably in 2020, driven in large part by the coronavirus outbreak that temporarily shut down the company's European facilities and resulted in statewide shutdowns in the US, essentially exacerbating slowing demand trends that had already emerged in the latter part of 2019", said Brian Silver, a Moody's Vice-President and lead analyst for Manitowoc. "However, we expect Manitowoc's liquidity will remain adequate throughout 2020, largely supported by cash and access to the company's ABL, and the company has no significant debt maturities until the notes mature in 2026".

Manitowoc's ratings reflect substantial concentration risk by operating solely in the crane segment, and exposure to highly cyclical end markets including construction and oil and gas, which will periodically lead to rapid and potentially significant earnings and working capital volatility. Demand for the company's products was already slowing prior to the coronavirus-related shutdowns, and Moody's now anticipates at least a 20% decline in 2020 revenue and constrained funds from operations for the year. Moody's further expects EBITA margin to slip slightly below 4% in 2020 as a result of pricing and volume pressure as well as lower fixed cost absorption, only partially offset by operating efficiencies.

However, Manitowoc's credit profile benefits from a well-established position as one of the world's leading providers of heavy duty cranes, as well as adequate liquidity for 2020 supported by over $100 million of cash and $240 million of ABL availability at March 31, 2020 with no significant debt maturities until 2026. The company also has moderate financial leverage of roughly 3.3 times debt-to-EBITDA (after Moody's standard adjustments), which we expect to remain below 5 times throughout 2020 even with lower profitability. Manitowoc has global reach with over 50% of 2019 revenue generated outside of the US, and benefits from a growing proportion of higher margin aftermarket sales as a percentage of total revenue, many of which are on a recurring basis, which helps mitigate the impact from slowing demand for new cranes.

The negative rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Manitowoc's profitability will weaken considerably in 2Q20 and remain under pressure throughout the remainder of the year. However, financial leverage is expected to remain below 5 times debt-to-EBITDA while liquidity remains adequate, supported by at least $200 million of liquidity at all times.

Manitowoc has moderate environmental risk. Like many manufacturers the company generates hazardous and non-hazardous waste in the normal course operations. Because of this, the company is subject to numerous environmental laws and regulations. Manitowoc also has relatively low social risk considerations. The company has no union workers in the US, but a majority of its European workers belong to various European trade unions. The company also has one trade union in China and one in India. Finally, Manitowoc has relatively low governance risk. The company is publicly traded on the NYSE and does not pay any dividends.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if Manitowoc can demonstrate continued earnings growth while diversifying its product offerings and expanding its customer base, lowering the volatility in revenue and earnings without materially increasing its risk profile through such a transition. Higher ratings could be supported by continuous positive free cash flow generation throughout industry cycles, allowing the company to repay debt. Sustaining credit metrics such as debt-to-EBITDA of less than 3 times and EBITA margins above 10% would support a higher rating.

Ratings could be downgraded if total liquidity falls below $200 million, or if EBITA margins were to fall below 4% for a sustained period. Ratings could also be lowered if debt-to-EBITDA rises above 5 times without an expectation it can rapidly deleverage, or EBITA-to-interest falls below 1 time.

The following rating actions were taken:

Confirmations:

..Issuer: Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The)

.... Corporate Family Rating (Local Currency), Confirmed at B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Confirmed at B2-PD

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency) Apr 1, 2026, Confirmed at B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The)

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW), headquartered in Milwaukee, WI, was founded in 1902 and through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports comprehensive product lines of cranes. Crane types include mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, and boom trucks under the Grove, Manitowoc, National Crane, Potain, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names. The company has three reportable segments based on region, including the Americas, Europe and Africa (EURAF) and Middle East and Asia Pacific (MEAP). Manitowoc generated revenue of approximately $1.7 billion for the twelve months ended March 31, 2020.

