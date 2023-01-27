Moody's confirms Mantua Township, NJ's GOULT rating at Aa3 & assigns Aa3 issuer rating

New York, January 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 issuer rating to Mantua Township, NJ. Concurrently, Moody's has confirmed the township's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating at Aa3. The issuer rating reflects the township's credit quality and ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. The township has about $13.0 million in outstanding debt as of December 31, 2021. This action concludes a review that was initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The rating under review outlook has been removed.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 issuer rating reflects the township's healthy financial position, above average resident wealth and income levels and elevated long-term liabilities. The local economy, which is mostly residential and built out, has ongoing developments and redevelopments that will modestly add to the tax base. The township's full value has grown by on average 2.7% annually since 2017 largely due to home value appreciation. The township's full value per capita is a solid $106,775 and resident income levels are strong with an adjusted median household income (MHI) of 150.6% of the US MHI. Although regional GDP growth has lagged the nation, the township benefits from its favorable location near Philadelphia (A2 stable) which is experiencing economic growth.

The township's reserve position is healthy and stable because of its strong budget management. Its Moody's adjusted fund balance has increased annually since fiscal 2019 due to conservative budgeting practices and is at 27.1% of revenues as of fiscal 2021. Stability in finances is due to revenues consistently coming in overbudget, a strong collection rate on property taxes, and consistent annual savings on expenditures due to conservative budgeting. The township reports that fiscal 2022 operations were positive and reported fund balance will likely increase by a modest amount.

Overall, its long-term liabilities are elevated and will remain above national peers in the near-term. At the end of fiscal 2021, its leverage was 589% of revenues. Of that percentage, almost 85% is related to its pension and OPEB liabilities. The township plans to issue approximately $7.0 million in new debt as older series' of GO debt mature and holding debt service level. The township's capital needs are fairly routine and consist of normal road repaving, capital purchases, and other upgrades. Its adjusted net pension liability will likely decline but still be above-average in the coming year because the discount rate that Moody's uses to value pensions is rising, which will push down the present value of liabilities. The township participates in the state administered pension plans, which have historically been under funded leading to the above-average liability. The township pays its annually required contribution.

The Aa3 rating on the township's general obligation unlimited tax bonds is at the same level as the issuer rating. The GOULT bonds are backed by the township's full faith and credit pledge and are paid from a dedicated property tax that is not limited by rate or amount and is levied on all taxable property within the township.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's typically does not assign outlooks to local government issuers with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material decrease in long term liabilities

- Increased economic growth

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Deterioration of reserves or liquidity

- Contraction of local economy

- Increase in long term liabilities absent revenue growth

LEGAL SECURITY

Debt service on the township's GO bonds is backed by the township's pledge of its full faith and credit backed by its legal obligation to levy ad valorem tax on all taxable property for the payment of debt service without limit as to rate or amount.

PROFILE

Mantua Township is located in Gloucester County (Aa1 stable) in southwestern New Jersey (A2 positive), approximately 20 miles south of Philadelphia (A2 stable). The township has a population of about 14,000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

