Moody's confirms McPherson County, KS' Aa3 GO rating & assigns Aa3 issuer rating

New York, January 18, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has confirmed the Aa3 rating on McPherson County, KS' general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a Aa3 issuer rating to McPherson County, KS. The issuer rating reflects the county's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security or structural features. This action concludes a review for possible upgrade initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The county has approximately $5.5 million of debt outstanding. The ratings under review outlook has been removed.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 issuer rating reflects the county's stable economy, consistently sound financial performance, and low leverage. The county's resident income and full value per capita are slightly higher than the national Aa3 medians, and the county's economic growth has outpaced that of the nation over the past five years. The county reports that its major industries - mainly manufacturing, oil and gas, agriculture (wheat), and the union pacific railroad - are stable. Because of the reliance on manufacturing, the county's real GDP has been volatile and this volatility will continue, contributing swings in the economic growth ratio. Near term tax base growth will mostly come from tax abatement agreements that will be expiring, including one from Viega, a plastics manufacturer. The tax base is moderately concentrated with top ten taxpayers comprising 30% of 2022 AV. The largest taxpayer, at 10% of total AV, is a refinery owned by CHS, Inc. Other top taxpayers include pipelines, Viega, and the Union Pacific Railroad. The county reports no material tax appeals outstanding. The county's unemployment rate is consistently below the state and national rates.

Audited results through fiscal 2020 (Dec. 31 year-end) show that the county's financial performance remains healthy. The available fund balance and liquidity ratios were strong at 50% and 54%, respectively. Unaudited results for the general fund (on a budgetary basis) for fiscal 2021 show that fund balance declined by about $1.9 million, which is due to a transfer to a capital reserve fund for an update to the 911 towers. But general fund reserves would still remain healthy at around 33% of revenue, which is in line with fiscal 2015-2019. Other funds in fiscal 2020 were relatively stable, according to unaudited results. The county reports that fiscal 2022 was stable.

Leverage will remain low because the county has no debt plans. Capital needs are financed pay-as-you-go or with the use of built up fund balance. The fiscal 2020 long-term liabilities ratio is 103%, which is well below median. The fixed-costs ratio is also very low at 4%. These leverage ratios include debt, pension and other-post employment benefits. The county consistently contributes to its pension plan in an amount that exceeds Moody's tread water indicator.

The Aa3 rating on the GOULT bonds is the same level as the county's issuer rating because the county has pledged its full faith, credit and resources for the repayment of the bonds. The bonds are payable from an ad valorem tax levied against all taxable property in the county without limitation as to rate or amount.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Strengthening of full value per capita and resident incomes

- Material, sustained improvement in fund balance and liquidity

- Material reduction in taxpayer concentration

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Weakening of economic metrics

- Trend of operational imbalance and/or material declines in reserves

- Large increase in leverage and fixed costs

LEGAL SECURITY

The GOULT bonds are backed by the county's full faith, credit and resources. The bonds are payable from an ad valorem tax, levied against all taxable property in the county without limitation as to rate or amount.

PROFILE

McPherson County is located 50 miles northwest of the City of Wichita, KS (Aa2 stable). The county encompasses approximately 900 square miles and has an estimated population of 30,000. Eight cities and twenty-five townships are located within the county's boundaries. County services include law enforcement, operation of a jail, courts, election administration, and maintenance of roads and bridges.

